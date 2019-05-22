Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market Declined 3.9% Year Over Year in the First Quarter of 2019, According to IDC

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 04:57 PM EDT
Worldwide shipments of hardcopy peripherals (HCP) decreased 3.9% year over year to 22.8 million units in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. The brightest spot for the quarter was the year-over-year expansion of color inkjet multifunction printers (MFPs) in the 11-20 ppm range, which grew 4.7% to more than 6.2 million units shipped.
Notable highlights from the first quarter include:
- Ink Tank devices continued their positive momentum recording a 23.4% year-over-year gain in unit shipments in 1Q19. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) and Latin America were the top two regions for ink tank shipments with 1.7 and 1.0 million units shipped in the quarter, respectively.
- Inkjet shipments decreased 2.1% year over year to nearly 13.7 million units shipped. Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) was the top region for inkjet shipments, growing 8.8% year over year to more than 3.5 million units in 1Q19. Western Europe, the second largest market, contracted 5.4% while the United States, the third largest market, declined 4.8% year over year.
- A3 color laser MFPs continued on a positive trajectory with a year-over-year gain of 1.0% to nearly 600,000 units shipped.
- HP Inc. declined 3.5% year over year with global shipments dropping to less than 9.4 million units. However, two of HP's top 3 regions, Western Europe and the U.S., exhibited year-over-year gains of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.
- Epson regained the top inkjet position from Canon in Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) albeit at a marginal share advantage of 0.7%. Epson grew by about 210,000 units year over year due to the improved sales of its new generation of more compact ink tank printers, which were largely responsible for the growth of the ASEAN market and the biggest winner in China as the only one with a market share gain this quarter.
|
Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Market, Unit Shipments, Company
Share, and Year-Over-Year
|Companies
|
1Q19 Unit
|
1Q19 Market
|
1Q18 Unit
|
1Q18 Market
|
1Q19/1Q18
|1. HP Inc.
|9,369,660
|41%
|9,704,972
|41%
|-3.5%
|2. Canon Group
|4,349,818
|19%
|4,393,457
|18%
|-1.0%
|3. Epson
|4,317,575
|19%
|4,443,484
|19%
|-2.8%
|4. Brother
|1,670,633
|7%
|1,783,246
|8%
|-6.3%
|5. Kyocera Group
|533,153
|2%
|547,539
|2%
|-2.6%
|Others
|2,596,669
|11%
|2,896,050
|12%
|-10.3%
|Total
|22,837,508
|100%
|23,768,748
|100%
|-3.9%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, May 2019
Notes:
- IDC tracks A2-A4 devices in the Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.
- Hardcopy Peripherals include single-function printers, multifunction printers (MFPs), and single-function digital copiers (SF DC). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide market share of the top 5 hardcopy peripherals companies over the previous five quarters is by viewing this press release on IDC.com.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, please contact Phuong Hang at [email protected].
About IDC Trackers
IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.
All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005849/en/
