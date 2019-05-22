Diligent presenta gobernanza moderna para resolver peligrosos déficits de gobernanza y anuncia nueva cumbre de gobernanza moderna

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 04:59 PM EDT
El día de la fecha, Diligent Corporation presentó una nueva categoría, llamada gobernanza moderna, diseñada para proveer a los líderes la pieza faltante para llevar la gobernanza a la era digital, junto con nuevas tecnologías y una cumbre para respaldar este sistema de excelente diseño. Gobernanza moderna es la práctica de empoderar a los líderes con tecnologías, perspectivas, y procesos para alimentar la buena gobernanza que las organizaciones necesitan para prosperar y perdurar.
La gobernanza moderna ayuda a las organizaciones a resolver el déficit de gobernanza. Un déficit de gobernanza se refiere a una organización que carece de la seguridad, la previsión, y la responsabilidad para soportar los embates de los desafíos contemporáneos, como los inversores activistas, los riesgos cibernéticos, la diversidad y la incertidumbre mundial.
La retroalimentación de los 16,000 clientes y los 600,000 líderes que utilizan su tecnología, que incluye a más del 50% de las empresas incluidas en la lista Fortune 1000, 70% de las empresas que componen al FTSE 100, y 65% del ASX, fue lo que suscitó la necesidad de reevaluar la manera en que las empresas y sus juntas deben abordar la gobernanza con el fin de atravesar el panorama complejo de la actualidad.
De hecho, las nuevas perspectivas reveladas por el Diligent Institute determinaron que el déficit de gobernanza en más de una decena de empresas públicas les ha costado a los accionistas una pérdida de valor de más de $490 mil millones un año después de las crisis, mientras que la buena gobernanza ha logrado que las empresas superen a sus pares de rango inferior en un 15%. Los inconvenientes normativos, las violaciones de seguridad cibernética, o las fallas indetectadas en la cultura empresarial causados por el déficit de gobernanza acarrean efectos duraderos; según la investigación mencionada anteriormente, las empresas con gobernanza insuficiente continuaron presentando un rendimiento por debajo de lo esperado en sus sectores dos años después del incidente en un promedio del 45%.
“Los cientos de miles de millones de dólares de pérdidas a causa de crisis empresariales destacan los riesgos de operar con un déficit de gobernanza y resaltan que los líderes tienen la creciente necesidad de adoptar soluciones que los ayuden a convertir la gobernanza en una ventaja competitiva”, afirma el CEO de Diligent, Brian Stafford. “La gobernanza moderna empodera a las organizaciones para mantenerse a la par de los veloces cambios del panorama actual y les brinda a los miembros de la junta la información adecuada en el momento adecuado para mitigar riesgos y conquistar nuevas oportunidades. El impacto que tiene la buena gobernanza no solo en el desempeño de la empresa, sino también en los trabajos y recursos es enorme y Diligent tiene la suerte de respaldar a muchos líderes en tiempos en que sus trabajos son un desafío y hay mucho en riesgo”.
La gobernanza moderna empodera a las juntas y equipos administrativos de hoy para lograr resultados clave:
- Permitir que los líderes detecten riesgos con rapidez e identifiquen oportunidades para superar a la competencia y, al mismo tiempo, hacer que sus organizaciones sean ágiles y éticas
- Ayudar a los miembros de la junta a convertirse en socios más participativos que puedan actuar como un radar en la industria y servir como valiosos asesores para los ejecutivos
- Centralizar la información fundamental y proteger la información más importante de su organización, a la vez que posibilita una colaboración segura entre los líderes
Diligent, la única plataforma integral del mundo que permite y respalda la gobernanza moderna, también presentará una nueva aplicación de gobernanza llamada Nominations para empoderar a las nominaciones y comités de gobernanza para sacar provecho de la misma información a la que los asesores, accionistas e inversores activistas representantes ya pueden acceder, lo cual es una capacidad fundamental para las buenas prácticas de gobernanza en las empresas. La aplicación para nominaciones y gobernanza no solo incluye la información acerca de las aptitudes de sus juntas y la compara con los pares, sino que también incluye una base de datos consultable de otros miembros de la junta y trabaja para complementar el proceso de nominaciones.
Siguiendo el lanzamiento del libro del CEO Brian Stafford, Governance in a Digital Age (“Gobernanza en la era digital”), Diligent también organizará la primera Cumbre de gobernanza moderna para los profesionales de la gobernanza que busquen ayudar a sus organizaciones a competir de manera más efectiva y conquistar nuevas oportunidades y, al mismo tiempo, hacer lo correcto con los accionistas, personal, y las comunidades donde hacen sus negocios. La cumbre se celebrará en Orlando, Florida desde el 8 al 13 de septiembre, y estará repleta de oportunidades de contactos y aprendizaje de todo el conocimiento acumulado, con líderes importantes del campo y personalidades destacadas de la categoría.
Para obtener más información sobre la gobernanza moderna, visite: www.moderngovernance.com y regístrese hoy para la Cumbre de la Gobernanza Moderna en www.moderngovernancesummit.com.
Acerca de Diligent
Diligent es la pionera de la gobernanza moderna. Empoderamos a los líderes para convertir a la gobernanza en una ventaja competitiva a través de una perspectiva inigualable y aplicaciones SaaS integradas de alta seguridad, y así ayudar a las organizaciones a prosperar y perdurar en el panorama mundial complejo de la actualidad. Nuestras confiables aplicaciones basadas en la nube agilizan el trabajo diario de los comités y juntas administrativas, promueven la colaboración y el intercambio seguro de información a través de toda la organización, gestionan los datos de la empresa y sus filiales, y proveen la perspectiva y la información que los líderes necesitan para mitigar el déficit de gobernanza y conquistar nuevas oportunidades.
Diligent es la red mundial más grande de ejecutivos y directores empresariales, y tiene la confianza de más de 16,000 organizaciones y 650,000 líderes en más de 90 países. Con un servicio al cliente galardonado en todo el mundo, Diligent provee servicios para más del 50% de las empresas de Fortune 1000, 70% del FTSE 100, y 65% del ASX.
Visite www.diligent.com para conocer cómo la gobernanza moderna le permite superar a sus pares y a la competencia.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005851/es/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT