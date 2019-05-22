Rand Capital Announces Preliminary Results of Special Meeting with Shareholders Supporting All Proposals

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:RAND) (“Rand” or “Rand Capital”), a business development company, announced today that based on the preliminary voting results provided by the independent inspector of election, but subject to certification of the final voting results by the independent inspector of election, all proposals related to the transformational transactions with East Asset Management, LLC (“East”) were approved at a special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 16, 2019.
At the special meeting, shareholders:
- Approved the issuance and sale of approximately 8.3 million shares of common stock to East at a price per share of $3.00 for total consideration of $25 million in cash and income-producing portfolio assets pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated January 24, 2019.
- Approved the issuance of shares to East under the Nasdaq listing rules.
- Approved the Company’s entry into an investment advisory agreement and the resulting externalization of management.
- Approved the amendment of the Company’s certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 100 million shares.
Allen F. “Pete” Grum, President and CEO, noted, “We are pleased that shareholders confirmed their support for management to advance this transformational transaction and provide a path for enhanced shareholder returns. We look forward to a strong future with East Asset Management.”
Rand expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2019, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital (Nasdaq:RAND) is a Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). Rand currently focuses its equity investments in early or expansion stage companies and generally lends to more mature companies. The Company seeks investment opportunities in businesses with strong leaders who are bringing to market new or unique products, technologies or services that have a high potential for growth. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: http://www.randcapital.com/.
About East Asset Management
East Asset Management (EAM), formed in 2010, is dedicated to investing in private & public market securities and has formed multiple investment vehicles that provide capital to a variety of industries including energy, media, real estate, hospitality, sports and entertainment. EAM has developed a unique and proprietary network for sourcing investment opportunities, including opportunities in the private credit/current yield space, leveraging both its in-house and affiliated investment talent and capabilities. EAM is an entity owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, owners of Pegula Sports & Entertainment: the management company streamlining key business areas across all Pegula family-owned sports and entertainment properties including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Harborcenter, Black River Entertainment, ADPRO Sports, PicSix Creative agency and numerous hospitality properties.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transactions; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transactions considering the various closing conditions, including approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”); the intention of Rand Capital and Rand Capital SBIC, Inc. (“Rand SBIC”) to elect to be taxed as a regulated investment companies for U.S. federal tax purposes; the intention to declare and pay a special cash and stock dividend after the closing of the proposed transactions; the intention to pay a regular cash dividend after the completion of the proposed transactions; the expected benefits of the proposed transactions such as a lower expense-to-asset ratio for Rand Capital, increased net investment income, availability of additional resources, expanded access to and sourcing platform for new investments and streamlining of operations under the external management structure; the business strategy of originating additional income producing investments; the competitive ability and position of Rand Capital following completion of the proposed transactions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) that one or more closing conditions to the stock purchase may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that the SBA may not approve the proposed transactions; (2) the risk that the proposed transactions may not be completed in the time frame expected by parties, or at all; (3) the risk that Rand Capital and/or Rand SBIC may be unable to fulfill the conditions required in order to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. tax purposes; (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Rand Capital following completion of the proposed transactions; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transactions; (6) the risk that the board of directors of Rand Capital is unable or unwilling to declare and pay the special cash and stock dividend or pay quarterly dividends on a going forward basis; (7) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the stock purchase agreement; (8) the risk that shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transactions may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transactions or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (9) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (10) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (11) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand Capital’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Rand Capital’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, later filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the definitive proxy statement for the proposed transactions and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand Capital’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand Capital assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.
