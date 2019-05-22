Vencedores do Veeam Impact Partner Award anunciados

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 05:51 PM EDT
VeeamON -- Veeam® Software, o líder em soluções de backup que oferecem Cloud Data Management™, anunciou hoje os vencedores do Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ 2018 para a América Latina. Esses prêmios anuais reconhecem 15 parceiros latino-americanos Veeam ProPartners e Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP), que não só demonstraram êxito ao oferecer soluções Veeam Availability aos seus clientes, mas que também superaram as expectativas em oferecer suporte de alto nível, conhecimento especializado e educação continuada do produto.
“A Veeam alcançou uma década de crescimento consistente e lucrativo para se tornar uma das maiores e mais bem-sucedidas empresas privadas de software do mundo”, disse Ratmir Timashev, cofundador e vice-presidente executivo de Vendas e Marketing na Veeam. “Atribuímos muito deste sucesso aos nossos parceiros e ao nosso modelo 100% de canais e reconhecemos que o nosso apoio e compromisso com os parceiros da Veeam é essencial para as nossas conquistas mútuas e contínuas. Parabenizo os vencedores do Veeam Impact Partner Award de 2018, já que cada um exemplifica uma parceria ideal da Veeam.”
Os seguintes parceiros da Veeam foram homenageados pelos prêmios Veeam Impact Partner Award 2018:
- Parceiro Veem Impact Distributor do Ano da América Latina: CompuSoluciones y Asociados S.A. de C.V.
- Parceiro Veeam Impact do Ano no Brasil: Seprol
- Parceiro Veeam Impact do Ano no México: VTS Virtual Technology Systems
- Parceiro Veeam Impact do Ano no Norte da América Latina: Seproteico Conecta
- Parceiro Veeam Impact do Ano no Sul da América Latina: Wetcom
- Parceiro Veeam “Estrela em Ascensão” do Ano no Brasil: PortNet Tecnologia
- Parceiro Veeam “Estrela em Ascensão” do Ano no México: Enter Computadoras y Servicios
- Parceiro Veeam “Estrela em Ascensão” do Ano no Norte da América Latina: Digicel Jamaica Limited
- Parceiro Veeam “Estrela em Ascensão” do Ano no Sul da América Latina: Dima Ltda.
- Centro de Treinamento Autorizado Veeam na América Latina: Adistec
Os seguintes parceiros de VCSP foram homenageados com os prêmios Veeam Impact Awards de 2018:
- Parceiro Veeam Impact Cloud Distributor do Ano na América Latina: Adistec
- Parceiro Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider do Ano no Brasil: Locaweb Soluções Corporativas
- Parceiro Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider do Ano no México: DRP Mexico
- Parceiro Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider do Ano no Norte da América Latina: IFX Networks
- Parceiro Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider do Ano no Sul da América Latina: GTD Instesis
“Agora com mais de 4.385 parceiros na América Latina e o recente lançamento do Veeam Availability Suite™ 9.5 atualização 4 mais cedo este ano, solidificamos nossa posição como principal líder em Cloud Data Management (Gerenciamento de dados na nuvem). Os investimentos significativos que fizemos na América Latina irão continuar e estamos confiantes que resultarão em sucesso e rentabilidade ainda maiores dos parceiros, à medida que entramos no segundo semestre de 2019”, disse Kevin Rooney, vice-presidente do Canal Américas na Veeam. “Temos o prazer de reconhecer e homenagear estes parceiros latino-americanos com os nossos mais altos prêmios em desempenho e agradecer por sua lealdade e contribuições, à medida que o nosso crescimento continua a ultrapassar o setor.”
O segmento VCSP na América Latina proporciona aos mais de 800 provedores de nuvem os meios para criar um backup em nuvem, uma oferta de Backup como Serviço (BaaS) e Recuperação de Desastres como Serviço (DRaaS). Como as empresas de todos os tamanhos estão evoluindo rapidamente e se adaptando às exigência da transformação digital e da era da nuvem, a Veeam responde para garantir que os parceiros tenham as mais inovadoras ofertas de produtos, ferramentas de última geração, suporte de alto nível e treinamento e educação mais valiosos para garantir a sua rentabilidade e sucesso mútuo.
“A Veeam está inovando com a introdução de tecnologia para criar serviços rentáveis fornecidos pela Veeam para qualquer aplicativo e qualquer dado, em qualquer nuvem”, disse Matt Kalmenson, vice-presidente de Provedores de Nuvem e Serviços, Américas, na Veeam. “Felicito os vencedores do nosso prêmio de parceiro VCSP inovador, que nos ajudaram a levar esta carga, e aplaudo o seu conhecimento abrangente e experiência técnica que permitem aos nossos clientes em comum superar desafios comerciais difíceis.”
Sobre a Veeam Software
A Veeam é líder em soluções de backup que oferecem gerenciamento de dados em nuvem. A Veeam Availability Platform é a solução de backup mais completa para ajudar os clientes na jornada para alcançar o sucesso nos 5 estágios do Cloud Data Management. A Veeam tem mais de 350 mil clientes no mundo inteiro, incluindo 82% da Fortune 500 e 67% da Global 2.000, com uma pontuação de satisfação do cliente de 3,5x a média da indústria, a mais alta do setor. O ecossistema global da Veeam inclui 64 mil parceiros de canal; Cisco, HPE, NetApp e Lenovo como revendedores exclusivos; e mais de 22.500 provedores de nuvem e serviços. Com sede em Baar, na Suíça, a Veeam possui escritórios em mais de 30 países. Para saber mais, acesse https://www.veeam.com ou siga @veeam no Twitter.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005877/pt/
