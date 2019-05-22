Secure-D entlarvt verdächtige Android-App mit 500 Millionen Downloads

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019
Upstream, ein führendes Unternehmen für mobile Technologien, hat heute publik gemacht, dass die beliebte Android-Anwendung VidMate verdächtige Hintergrundaktivitäten auslöst. Die innerhalb der App versteckte Software liefert unsichtbare Anzeigen, generiert falsche Klicks und Käufe, installiert andere verdächtige Apps ohne Einwilligung und sammelt persönliche Benutzerdaten. Auf diese Weise werden das verfügbare Datenvolumen der Benutzer aufgebraucht und unerwünschte Gebühren erhoben.
Mit über 500 Millionen erfassten Downloads ist VidMate eine beliebte Android-Anwendung zum Streamen und Herunterladen von Videos und Songs von Diensten wie Dailymotion, Vimeo und YouTube. Sie wird nicht über den Google Play Store vertrieben, kann jedoch über App-Stores von Drittanbietern wie CNET oder Uptodown heruntergeladen werden. Nach bisher bekannten Informationen wurde VidMate von einer Tochtergesellschaft von UC Web entwickelt, einem Unternehmen, das zum chinesischen Konglomerat Alibaba gehört.
Bisher hat die Sicherheitsplattform von Upstream, Secure-D, fast 130 Millionen verdächtige mobile Transaktionen, die von VidMate initiiert wurden, erkannt und blockiert. Diese Transaktionen führen auf fast 5 Millionen einzelne Mobilgeräte in 15 Ländern zurück. Ohne die Blockierung dieser Transaktionen, hätten Benutzer unwissentlich Premium-Digitaldienste abonniert, wobei möglicherweise bis zu 170 Millionen US-Dollar an unerwünschten Gebühren angefallen wären.
Guy Krief, CEO bei Upstream, kommentiert: „Mobile Advertising ist eine aufstrebende milliardenschwere Branche und ein fruchtbarer Boden für Betrugskriminalität. Das VidMate-Beispiel, bei dem eine einzelne App innerhalb weniger Monate für 130 Millionen verdächtige Transaktionsversuche verantwortlich ist, gibt Anlass zur Sorge. Die zunehmende Raffinesse der getarnten Malware erfordert einen immer anspruchsvolleren Ansatz. Bei der Bekämpfung der digitalen Betrugskriminalität sind kontinuierliche technologische Innovation von entscheidender Bedeutung.“
Der größte Teil der verdächtigen Aktivitäten, die noch andauern, konzentriert sich auf 15 Länder. 43 Millionen der von Secure-D markierten verdächtigen Transaktionen kommen von Geräten in Ägypten, 27 Millionen aus Myanmar, 21 Millionen aus Brasilien, 10 Millionen aus Katar und 8 Millionen aus Südafrika. Zu den am stärksten betroffenen Märkten zählen außerdem Äthiopien, Nigeria, Malaysia und Kuwait. In diesen Ländern ist digitales Bezahlen über Mobilfunk üblich und oft die einzige Möglichkeit, Finanztransaktionen durchzuführen, da die meisten Menschen über keine Bankkonten verfügen.
Wie Secure-D-Labortests außerdem ergaben, bewirkt VidMate einen erhöhten Verbrauch von Batterielebensdauer und Bandbreite und beansprucht mehr als 3 GB verfügbares Datenvolumen pro Monat. Dies kann dazu führen, dass Benutzer zusätzliche 100 US-Dollar pro Jahr für Mobilfunkgebühren zahlen. In Ländern wie Brasilien entspricht dies einer Arbeitszeit von fast einem halben Monat, die mit dem Mindestlohn vergütet wird.
Darüber hinaus ermittelte Secure-D, dass VidMate während der laufenden Untersuchung1 personenbezogene Benutzerinformationen, wie z. B. die International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), die International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) oder die IP-Adresse, erfasste und auf in Singapur gehostete Server übertrug, die von Nonolive betrieben werden, einem in China ansässigen Unternehmen, das soweit derzeit bekannt unter anderem von Alibaba finanziert wird.
„VidMate ist nur einer von vielen Fällen. Secure-D erkennt jeden Tag mehr als 170 neue schädliche Apps“, fügte Krief an. „Während Mobilfunk-Betrug hauptsächlich Werbetreibende betrifft, hat er auch große Auswirkungen auf die Verbraucher. Er dezimiert ihr verfügbares Datenvolumen, verursacht unerwünschte Gebühren, reduziert die Leistung ihres Geräts und sammelt heimlich persönliche Benutzerdaten. Es ist eine Epidemie, die verstärkte Anstrengungen im Bereich mobiler Sicherheit erfordert und dringend als prioritäre Herausforderung der Branche erkannt werden muss.“
Über Secure-D
Die Sicherheitsplattform von Upstream, Secure-D, kombiniert Algorithmen für maschinelles Lernen mit Zahlungsverarbeitungsabläufen, um Mobilfunkbetreiber und deren Abonnenten vor Online-Transaktionsbetrug und Datenverlust durch alle Arten von Malware und andere Online-Bedrohungen zu schützen. Allein im Jahr 2018 hat Secure-D über 1,8 Milliarden mobile Transaktionen verarbeitet, über 63.000 bösartige Apps in 16 Ländern erkannt und blockiert.
Über Upstream
Upstream ist ein führendes Mobiltechnologieunternehmen mit Sitz in London. Seine bahnbrechende Produktsuite bietet 1,2 Milliarden Menschen in Entwicklungsländern einen erschwinglichen und sicheren Zugang zu digitalen Diensten auf ihren Mobilgeräten. Der Zero-D-Service von Upstream verschafft 250 Millionen Mobilfunknutzern in Lateinamerika und Afrika kostenlosen Zugang zum Internet – auch dann, wenn ihr Datenvolumen bereits verbraucht ist. Upstream arbeitet mit über 60 Mobilfunkbetreibern in mehr als 45 Wachstumsmärkten zusammen und nutzt ihre einzigartigen Ressourcen, um im Datenzeitalter neue Ertragsquellen zu erschließen.
