CORRECTING and REPLACING Chari Rhoades of McAfee Named to CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

|May 22, 2019 07:19 PM EDT
Please replace the release issued May 21, 2019, at 12:01 a.m. ET/May 20, 2019, at 9:01pm PT, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
CHARI RHOADES OF MCAFEE NAMED TO CRN’S 2019 WOMEN OF THE CHANNEL POWER 100 LIST
McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chari Rhoades, director of channel sales and distribution at McAfee to its list of 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of its prestigious Women of the Channel list.
CRN’s editorial team chooses the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.
Chari Rhoades, director of channel sales and distribution, has been with McAfee for six years. Chari and her distribution team are focused on leveraging distribution capabilities to increase McAfee’s market share. Her commitment in overseeing this key program has resulted in the generation of 100+ net new logos. She also leads a team responsible for the America’s channel program, enablement and communications to McAfee’s Americas channel partners.
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”
“The channel is a critical piece of McAfee’s business, and it requires a team of dedicated individuals working together with our partners to grow and sustain these vital relationships,” said Ken McCray, head of channel sales and operations, McAfee. “It’s an honor to have CRN recognize not only Chari Rhoades for her inclusion on the Power 100 list, but also Kristin Carnes, Gabriela Ferado and Natalie Tomlin on the overall Women of the Channel list. These individuals play a key role in driving McAfee’s success with our partners and have earned this outstanding achievement because of their efforts and dedication. Congratulations Chari, Kristin, Gabriela and Natalie.”
Other McAfee employees recognized on CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list:
Kristin Carnes, director of channel sales, has more than 20 years of channel experience and joined McAfee through the acquisition of Skyhigh Networks. She led the integration of Skyhigh partners into the McAfee channel program and was vital in the training of partners and sales teams. The transition of Skyhigh’s single-tier model to McAfee’s two-tier channel model allowed for expanded availability of cloud security technology to partners and regions that were not available prior to the acquisition.
Gabriela Ferado is manager of channel sales and a former teacher who joined McAfee seven years ago. Her passion for sharing knowledge and enabling others is evident in her work to help implement and train on a new quoting tool for partners, while also leading McAfee’s Channel internal training and recognition program.
Natalie Tomlin, director of channel sales, has been with McAfee for more than 20 years serving in various roles across the organization. Most recently, Natalie launched and grew a team focused on alternative routes to market developing the managed service provider and cloud service provider business in the U.S. Natalie was recognized on the CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 list in 2017.
The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005146/en/
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT