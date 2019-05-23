Lenovo Achieves Record Revenue for FY18/19 Driven by Success of Intelligent Transformation Strategy and Strong Operational Performance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 12:27 AM EDT
Lenovo Group (HKSE: 0992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) today announced strong results delivering on the company’s Intelligent Transformation strategy and highlighting its leadership across all segments. For the first time, the global company delivered full-year revenue exceeding US$50 billion, up 12.5% to a record-breaking US$51 billion.
The significant increase in profitability includes full-year pre-tax income up four and a half times (459%) year-on-year at US$856 million and net income at US$597 million, up US$786 million from negative US$189 million last year.
The full-year performance included a notably strong fourth quarter characterized by improving revenue and profit across all businesses. Revenue grew by 10% year-on-year and reached US$11.7 billion. Pre-tax income was US$180 million, up almost four times year-on-year (US$143 million, +389%) and net income was US$118 million (up US$85 million, +261%).
Basic earnings per share for the full year were 5.01 US cents or 39.2 HK cents, and for the fourth quarter the figure was 1.00 US cents or 7.85 HK cents. Lenovo’s Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 2.78 US cents or 21.8 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
“Lenovo’s solid financial performance is the result of persistent execution of our transformation strategy. At a time of great global change – economically, socially and environmentally – we continue to focus on how we ‘intelligently transform’ ourselves and enable our many customers around the world successfully to do the same. I am proud of our strong results and confident in how we will climb to new heights in the future,” said Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo Chairman and CEO.
Business Group Overview
The Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) continues to lead the industry. Driven by Lenovo’s Smart IoT strategy, it saw revenue grow by almost double digits for the full year (up 9.9%) and pre-tax income more than doubled (109%) year-on-year to US$1,843 million for the same period.
The PC and Smart Devices group (PCSD), one of IDG’s two business units, delivered a record full year revenue of US$38.5 billion, with pre-tax income of US$1.98 billion. Through customer innovation, Lenovo is the #1 PC company in the world (according to IDC) with record market share of 23.4% for the fiscal year and remains the fastest growing among the top five players (+9.5% year-on-year). Challenging the status quo and rethinking form factors and user experiences have resulted in numerous technology breakthroughs in the past fiscal year, notably and most recently the May 13 announcement of the world’s first PC with a foldable screen.
The second IDG business unit, the Mobile Business Group (MBG), improved pre-tax income by US$464 million year-on-year and was profitable starting from the second half of the year thanks to a clear focus on selected markets, a competitive product portfolio and expense control.
Prioritized regions saw rapid growth, including a record share of 17.6% in Latin America. In North America, volume outgrew the market by 59.2 points and in China by 185.8 points premium to market. In the rest of the world inventory was cleared with notable profit improved - paving the way for a return to growth.
The Data Center Group (DCG) achieved the fastest year-on-year growth since the acquisition of the x86 server business, growing 37% with record full year revenue of US$6.02 billion. This was led by strong growth of the Hyperscale and Software Defined Infrastructure, which had revenue growth of 240% and 96% year-on-year respectively.
Lenovo remains #1 in the world in performance with 139 world records, #1 in x86 reliability and customer satisfaction according to ITIC (Information Technology Intelligence Consulting), TBR (Technology Business Research) and other industry benchmarks, and the #1 provider of supercomputers in the TOP500 list.
Additional Highlights
During the course of the year, the Lenovo Capital and Incubator Group successfully divested interests in three investments and contributed US$107 million to the group’s pre-tax income. For the full fiscal year, revenue from Software & Services reached US$2.4 billion, up 18.9% year-on-year.
Q4 highlights:
- PCSD revenue grew 10.3% year-on-year; in PC volume grew 9% year-on-year, 12 points premium to market. The business regained #1 in consumer and strengthened its #1 leadership position in Commercial Notebook PCs over the US$800 price range with 34% year-on-year growth.
- MBG was profitable for the second consecutive quarter, improving pre-tax income by US$146 million year-on-year; revenue returned to year-on-year growth for the first time after five quarters, at 15.1% year-on-year and outgrew the market by 26.8 points. The quarter also saw the company bring the world’s first 5G mobile product to stores.
- DCG business revenue and profit continue to improve year-on-year despite tough market conditions. The joint venture with NetApp in China is now operational and showing early signs of success
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 57,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.
|
LENOVO GROUP
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the fiscal quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019
(in US$ millions, except per share data)
|
Q4 FY18/19
|
Q4 FY17/18
|
Y/Y CHG
|
FY18/19
|
Y/Y CHG
|Revenue
|11,710
|10,638
|10%
|51,038
|13%
|Gross profit
|1,895
|1,544
|23%
|7,371
|18%
|Gross profit margin
|16.2%
|14.5%
|1.7pts
|14.4%
|0.6pts
|Operating expenses
|(1,622)
|(1,443)
|12%
|(6,193)
|5%
|Expenses-to-revenue ratio
|13.9%
|13.6%
|0.3pts
|12.1%
|-0.9pts
|Operating profit
|273
|101
|172%
|1,178
|205%
|Other non-operating expenses - net
|(93)
|(64)
|46%
|(322)
|38%
|Pre-tax income
|180
|37
|389%
|856
|459%
|Taxation
|(46)
|12
|N/A
|(199)
|-29%
|Profit for the period/year
|134
|49
|176%
|657
|N/A
|Non-controlling interests
|(16)
|(16)
|-2%
|(60)
|-3%
|Profit attributable to equity holders
|118
|33
|261%
|597
|N/A
|
Earnings per share (US cents)
Basic
Diluted
|
1.00
0.96
|
0.28
0.28
|
0.72
0.68
|
5.01
4.96
|
N/A
N/A
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005914/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314