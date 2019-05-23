FUJIFILM Doubles Down on Medium Format with the GFX 100; More Info at B&H

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the FUJIFILM GFX 100 Medium Format Mirrorless Camera, a high-resolution powerhouse well-equipped for professional studio and street use. The latest flagship GFX effectively doubles the resolution of its predecessor with a whopping 102MP 43.9mm x 32.9mm back-illuminated imaging sensor. To maximize the benefits of the new sensor, the GFX 100 also includes improved autofocusing capabilities, image stabilization, and an updated processing engine. Rounding out its functionality is the ability to record in DCI and UHD 4K video up to 30 fps.
First priority for the Fujifilm GFX 100 is image quality. The new sensor works in tandem with a newly designed X Processor 4 to output 16-bit images for accurate colors, impressive shadow detail, and wide dynamic range. Its back-illuminated sensor reduces noise, while the absence of an optical low-pass filter means sharper images, nearly no chance of moiré, and accurate, natural colors. An ISO range of 50-102400 means the GFX 100 is equipped for pretty much any shooting environment.
Speaking of less-than-ideal shooting conditions, working in low light and/or handheld has always been a challenge with medium format cameras. The GFX 100’s 5-axis image stabilization marks the first application of this technology in a medium format camera. A dual processor, working in tandem with gyroscopic accelerometers, keeps the sensor stable up to 5.5 stops—meaning sharp image capture even when using non-optically stabilized FUJINON lenses. The GFX 100 is capable of shooting continuously up to 5 fps, capturing 41 JPEGs or 14 compressed raw images at a time.
FUJIFILM GFX 100 Medium Format Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1480135-REG/fujifilm_600020930_gfx_100_medium_format.html
Product Highlights
- 102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor
- X Processor 4 Image Processor
- Removable 5.76m-Dot OLED EVF
- 3.2" 2.36m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD
- DCI 4K30 Video; F-Log Gamma & 10-Bit Out
- 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization
- 2.16m-Point Phase-Detection Autofocus
- ISO 100-12800, Up to 5 fps Shooting
- 16-Bit Raw Output, Multi Aspect Ratios
- Built-In Battery Grip, 2 x SD Card Slots
The GFX 100 adds phase detection autofocus capabilities covering the entire image frame for greater control, faster focusing, and low-light use down to -3 EV. Equally quick are face- and eye-detection capabilities, making sure that the important parts of your subjects remain in focus. Alternatively, Touch AF allows you to control focus from using the GFX 100’s 3.2" 2.36 million dot Touch Screen Color LCD monitor. Settings can also be adjusted via a 1.8" 303 x 230-dot monochrome sub-LCD on the top of the camera and 2.05" 256 x 64-dot monochrome OLED sub-monitor on the back.
Studio shooters will appreciate the GFX 100’s compatibility with Capture One for tethered capture. On the other hand, street shooters will appreciate built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for geotagging and wireless image transfer. Sixteen film-simulation modes allow you to customize the aesthetic of your images with ease. A vertical grip is built into the base of the camera, holding two battery packs for extended use and ease of shooting.
Videographers interested in adding the characteristic look of shooting medium format can capture DCI and UHD 4K video at 30 fps in 10-bit 4:2:0. Additionally, the GFX 100 is capable of recording 10-bit, 4:2:2 uncompressed video through its HDMI port. Finally, FUJIFILM’s beloved film simulation extends to video, benefiting creative video capture.
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005880/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314