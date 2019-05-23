Global Market Forecast for Internet Access Services (Broadband & Residential) 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 06:31 AM EDT
The "Global Market Forecast for Internet Access Services (Broadband & Residential) 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains timely and accurate market statistics and forecasts on the market for over 140 countries.
Estimates on services or function sales (services value) are published historically for 2012 to 2016, projections for 2015 to 2019 and forecasts for 2020 to 2025. Services revenues include the total value of all services that produce revenues within a company. For example, media representation services is a revenue stream for advertising agencies, display advertising firms and media representation firms.
However, many corporations have media representation departments that serve internal departments but are not revenue sources. More than 140 countries are featured in this report as well as global and regional summaries. Product shipments value are presented in US Dollars and local currency units for historical and forecast years.
Published annually, this report provides a unique and accurate estimate on market sizing for this services/functions using a proprietary economic model that integrates historical trends (horizontal analysis) and longitudinal analysis of incorporated industries (vertical analysis).
Regional summaries include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Percent shares are presented for each region as a share of the global market.
Services revenues values are also broken down by related costs, such as cost of materials, cost of fuels/electricity, contract work and value added, as well as capital expenditures, such as expenditures on buildings, machinery, vehicles and computers.
These estimates services values are also considered "market potentials" because the calculations assume efficient, free markets. Estimates can vary in countries with inefficient, closed markets with such issues as oppressive regulations and tariffs, black markets, and political problems impacted a regular business cycle.
This report does not list key players/companies in the market but focuses on a top-down and outlook view of the market despite the existing and entering of market companies.
The Services & Markets reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.
Key Topics Covered:
User's Guide
Definitions and Methodology
Executive Summary
A - Global Summary
B - Regional Summary
B1 - North America
B2 - Europe
B3 - Asia-Pacific
B4 - Latin America
B5 - Africa
B6 - Middle East
C - Country Details
1 - Afghanistan
2 - Albania
3 - Algeria
4 - Angola
5 - Argentina
6 - Armenia
7 - Australia
8 - Austria
9 - Azerbaijan
10 - The Bahamas
11 - Bahrain
12 - Bangladesh
13 - Belarus
14 - Belgium
15 - Bolvia
16 - Bosnia and Herzegonia
17 - Botswana
18 - Brazil
19 - Brunei Darussalam
20 - Bulgaria
21 - Burkina Faso
22 - Burundi
23 - Cambodia
24 - Cameroon
25 - Canada
26 - Chad
27 - Chile
28 - China
29 - Colombia
30 - Congo, Dem. Rep.
31 - Congo, Rep.
32 - Costa Rica
33 - Cote d'Ivoire
34 - Croatia
35 - Cuba
36 - Cyprus
37 - Czech Republic
38 - Denmark
39 - Dominican Republic
40 - Ecuador
41 - Egypt
42 - El Salvador
43 - Equatorial Guinea
44 - Estonia
45 - Ethiopia
46 - Finland
47 - France
48 - Gabon
49 - Georgia
50 - Germany
51 - Ghana
52 - Greece
53 - Guam
54 - Guatemala
55 - Guinea
56 - Haiti
57 - Honduras
58 - Hong Kong SAR, China
59 - Hungary
60 - Iceland
61 - India
62 - Indonesia
63 - Iran, Islamic Rep.
64 - Iraq
65 - Ireland
66 - Israel
67 - Italy
68 - Jamaica
69 - Japan
70 - Jordan
71 - Kazakhstan
72 - Kenya
73 - Korea, Rep.
74 - Kosovo
75 - Kuwait
76 - Kyrgyz Republic
77 - Lao PDF
78 - Latvia
79 - Lebanon
80 - Lithuania
81 - Luxembourg
82 - Macao SAR, China
83 - Macedonia, FYR
84 - Madagascar
85 - Malaysia
86 - Mali
87 - Malta
88 - Mauritius
89 - Mexico
90 - Moldova
91 - Mongolia
92 - Morocco
93 - Mozambique
94 - Myanmar
95 - Namibia
96 - Nepal
97 - Netherlands
98 - New Zealand
99 - Nicaragua
100 - Nigeria
101 - Norway
102 - Oman
103 - Pakistan
104 - Panama
105 - Papua New Guinea
106 - Paraguay
107 - Peru
108 - Philippines
109 - Poland
110 - Portugal
111 - Puerto Rico
112 - Qatar
113 - Romania
114 - Russian Federation
115 - Saudia Arabia
116 - Senegal
117 - Serbia
118 - Singapore
119 - Slovak Republic
120 - Slovenia
121 - South Africa
122 - South Sudan
123 - Spain
124 - Sri Lanka
125 - Sudan
126 - Sweden
127 - Switzerland
128 - Tanzania
129 - Trinidad and Tobago
130 - Tunisia
131 - Turkey
132 - Turkmenistan
133 - Uganda
134 - Ukraine
135 - United Arab Emirates
136 - United Kingdom
137 - United States
138 - Uruguay
139 - Uzbekistan
140 - Venezuela, RB
141 - Vietnam
142 - West Bank and Gaza
143 - Yemen, Rep.
144 - Zambia
145 - Zimbabwe
D - Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtrafo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005312/en/
