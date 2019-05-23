NeoPhotonics Provides Second Quarter 2019 Business Update

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced an updated business outlook for the second quarter of 2019 as well as a write-down of certain inventories as a result of the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Huawei Technologies Co. and certain of its affiliates on the Bureau’s Entity List with an effective date of May 21, 2019. Companies may not provide products and technologies subject to U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to organizations on the “Entities List” without a license.
“This action creates a material impact on NeoPhotonics and many others in the optical communications market and related industries. We are fully complying with the restrictions and have ceased shipments of products subject to EAR,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “Our objective is now to move rapidly to lower manufacturing and operating expense levels to be cash positive at a lower revenue level,” concluded Mr. Jenks.
Taking these actions into account, the Company is updating its outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.
|
Revised Outlook for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$75 to $80 million
|Gross Margin
|10% to 14%
|22% to 26%
|Operating Expenses
|$25 +/- $0.5 million
|$22 to $23 million
|Earnings per share
|$0.40 to $0.30 net loss
|$0.15 to $0.05 net loss
|
Prior Outlook for the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$88 to $93 million
|Gross Margin
|23% to 27%
|25% to 29%
|Operating Expenses
|$27 +/- $0.5 million
|$24 +/- $0.5 million
|Earnings per share
|$0.16 to $0.06 net loss
|$0.06 net loss to $0.04 net profit
The updated Non-GAAP outlook for the second quarter of 2019 excludes the impact of expected inventory write-downs of $8.6 million, the anticipated impact of stock based compensation of $3.5 million, accelerated depreciation of $0.9 million, amortization of intangibles of approximately $0.3 million and a gain on the sale of assets of $0.8 million.
On May 20, 2019, BIS announced a Temporary General License (TGL) which would allow shipment of certain categories of products to Huawei for a period of 90 days. Should the Company receive additional orders from Huawei Technologies or its designated affiliates that are compliant with the Temporary General License, this could favorably impact the revised second quarter outlook. No such benefit is included in the outlook as the Company has no visibility into the timing or magnitude of such orders, if any.
The Company remains focused on preserving working capital in the near-term and is evaluating restructuring options to be cash neutral at a lower revenue level.
As of March 31, 2019 the Company had a net working capital balance of $111 million, which is above the amounts needed to cover outstanding debt.
In addition to this press release, the Company has posted a summary presentation including updated estimates on its investor relations website which can be found at https://ir.neophotonics.com/.
Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s non-GAAP measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the text following the table above. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: the Company’s updated outlook for the second quarter of 2019, the Company’s ability to lower manufacturing and operating expenses and preserve working capital, and the Company’s ability to reach cash neutral at lower revenue levels. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; market growth in China and other key countries; further developments regarding the Department of Commerce licensing requirements applicable to Huawei; other potential governmental trade actions; possible disruptions in demand for the Company’s products due to industry developments; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; changes in economic and industry projections; and a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry or the world economy generally. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.
©2019 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005233/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314