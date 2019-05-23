Global Data Center Rack Market Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 07:32 AM EDT
The "Data Center Rack Market - Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center racks market was valued at USD 4,044.8 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,302.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Data centers have witnessed growth, owing to the increasing dependence and spending on cloud technologies recently.
- Data centers are critical to enterprises operating in the present borderless world, globally. Whether private or public, the data center is essential for hosting mission-critical applications. These data centers help organizations streamline information while enabling easy access to users and customers from anywhere across the world.
- With the help of the hyperscale data centers web services, numerous companies apply algorithms to the models that can recognize, classify, and analyze relationships in the data, and can be used to recommend content, tag photos, and deliver relevant advertising.
- The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.
- With changing technologies and the adoption of high density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate air flow for ensuring the optimum performance of data centers.
IT & Telecom Sector Expected to Hold a Significant Share
- IT and Telecom is the most significant segment for this market. The IT infrastructure requirement is the highest for this segment. Colocation providers, who are a major adopter of data center racks, are also considered under the scope of the study under the IT & Telecom sector.
- The amount of data that is being stored and processed by this segment is huge. The advent of mobile data and subscriptions and their rapid usage has proliferated the growth of data traffic and hence data centers. With the introduction of 5G and Cloud, the demand is expected to increase exponentially. Major companies are investing in new infrastructure to meet the additional requirements. Companies, like American Tower, bought its first data centers in April 2019 through the acquisition of Colo Atl.
- Other regions like Singapore also witnessed a rapid expansion in April 2019. The data center, colocation, and interconnection provider, Digital Realty commenced the construction of its third data center facility in Singapore. The facility will be capable of supporting up to 50 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity. The new facility will span a gross floor area of 34,000 sq. meter.
- Moreover, with the number of colocation providers growing significantly, and expanding in remote locations, it is expected that the demand for integrated data center racks is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Record the Highest Growth Rate
- In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing data traffic, energy efficiency and growing need for deployment of data centers in economically developing countries, such as India and China, are boosting the growth of the data center rack market in the Asia-Pacific region.
- The market is witnessing a rise in the number of businesses coupled with the shifting trend toward digitalization of all processes. In India, the number of data centers are growing, owing to government projects, such as Digital India, Make in India, Smart Cities, growth in the internet penetration, and the strong resurgence of growth-related projects across different verticals, such as e-commerce and retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI (primarily non-critical workloads).
- Data center investments are expected continue to grow in Asia-Pacific, with investor interest rising in the emerging markets of China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Tencent is constructing a data center in the hills of Guizhou, China, reportedly designed to the highest standards of civil air defense.
- The Singapore government is anticipated to move the bulk of its IT systems to commercial cloud services over the forecast period in ongoing efforts to deliver citizen services in a faster and cheaper way. This is anticipated to impact the market's growth positively. The evolution of Japan into more of an international data center market has been driven by the global hyperscale clouds expanding in the Tokyo and Osaka markets.
Competitive Landscape
The data center rack market is fragmented. With changing technologies and the adoption of high density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate air flow for ensuring optimum performance of data centers. Overall, the competitive rivalry among the existing competitors is high. The new innovative strategies of large companies are driving the data center racks market.
- February 2019 - Schneider Electric SE announced the launch of Masterpact MTZ, the first-of-its-kind air circuit breaker in the market that provides the customer with multiple benefits of enhanced performance, increased reliability, and safety. This is the next generation of high power low voltage circuit breakers, combining the company's legendary performance and reliability with new digital capabilities.
- January 2019 - Oracle Cloud Infrastructure opened a new data center in Toronto, to combat some of the ongoing performance and security concerns that some Canadians have faced in the past pertaining moving to the cloud.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Market Definition
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 Increasing Use of Blade Servers
6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 By Rack Units
7.1.1 Small
7.1.2 Medium
7.1.3 Large
7.2 By End-user Industry
7.2.1 BFSI
7.2.2 IT and Telecom
7.2.3 Manufacturing
7.2.4 Retail
7.2.5 Other End-user Industries
7.3 Geography
7.3.1 North America
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.4 Latin America
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 Rack Manufacturers
8.1.1.1 Kendall Howard LLC
8.1.1.2 Belkin International, Inc.
8.1.1.3 Martin International Enclosures
8.1.1.4 nVent Schroff GmbH
8.1.1.5 Black Box Corporation
8.1.1.6 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
8.1.1.7 Tripp Lite
8.1.1.8 Cheval Electronic Enclosure Co. Ltd
8.1.1.9 Belden Inc.
8.1.1.10 Chatsworth Products Inc.
8.1.1.11 Panduit Corp.
8.1.1.12 Great Lakes Case & Cabinet Co. Inc.
8.1.1.13 ELMA Electronics, Inc.
8.1.2 Integrated Solution Poviders
8.1.2.1 Vertiv Group Corporation
8.1.2.2 Eaton Corporation PLC
8.1.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
8.1.2.4 Dell EMC
8.1.2.5 Schneider Electric SE
8.1.2.6 Fujitsu Corporation
8.1.2.7 Oracle Corporation
8.1.2.8 Legrand SA
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5yveq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005339/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314