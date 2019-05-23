Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook to 2023: The Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services Presents Lucrative Opportnuities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 07:53 AM EDT
The "Global Cloud Computing Market Outlook to 2023: The Increase in Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services Presents Lucrative Opportnuities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 271.96 billion in 2018 to USD 623.93 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period.
The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies.
The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally. Moreover, major factors, such as data security, faster Disaster Recovery (DR), and meeting compliance requirements are driving the growth of cloud computing services.
Additionally, the need to mitigate risks, achieve scalability and flexibility to move and store data, reduce storage and infrastructure complexities, and increase business efficiency are leading to the growth of the cloud computing market.
Some of the major vendors in the cloud computing market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Alphabet Inc. (Google), Alibaba.com (Alibaba), SAP SE (SAP), IBM Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation (Oracle), VMware, Inc. (VMware), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (Rackspace), Salesforce.com, Inc. (Salesforce), Adobe Inc. (Adobe), Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon), CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink), Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), and NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Communications).
This research report also studies the strategic alliances and lucrative acquisitions among various global and local players in the cloud computing ecosystem. These players have majorly adopted the strategy of partnerships to enhance their business in the cloud computing market. Vendors have also launched new products to cater to the needs of diverse end users across regions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Automation and Agility
- Need For Delivering Enhanced Customer Experience
- Increased Cost-Savings and Return On Investment
Restraints
- Data Prone To Cyber-Attacks
- Lack of Skilled Labor
Opportunities
- Increase In Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Services
- Rise In Number of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises To Create New Revenue Opportunities For Cloud Vendors
Challenges
- Increased Need To Manage Regulatory and Compliance Policy Needs
- Compatibility Issues With Legacy Systems
- Fear of Vendor Lock-In
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Cloud Computing Market, by Service Model
7 Cloud Computing Market, by Deployment Model
8 Cloud Computing Market, by Organization Size
9 Cloud Computing Market, by Vertical
10 Cloud Computing Market, by Workload
11 Cloud Computing Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- Adobe
- Alibaba
- AWS
- Centurylink
- Fujitsu
- IBM
- Microsoft
- NTT Communications
- Oracle
- Rackspace
- Salesforce
- SAP
- Verizon
- VMware
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d62zc1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005358/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314