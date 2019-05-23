Covetrus Announces Real-Time Integration of Its Prescription Management Platform for eVetPractice® Users

|By Business Wire
Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it has completed the real-time integration of its cloud-based veterinary practice information management system, eVetPractice®, with its prescription management technology.
eVetPractice® joins Covetrus’ other leading practice information management systems AVImark® and ImproMed® in offering real-time, bi-directional integration with its cloud-based prescription management technology. More than 16,000 practices within the United States run on Covetrus’ practice information management systems. This integration represents a major step forward as Covetrus brings to market a cohesive set of technology services focused on improving workflow and efficiency in the veterinary practice with prescription management and compliance at the center.
“We’re very pleased to offer practices that use AVImark, ImproMed, and, now, eVetPractice an unparalleled level of integration with our prescription management technology,” said Chris Dollar, senior vice president of Covetrus Global Software Services. “Driving innovation, enhancing our practice management capabilities and simplifying the experience for our customers is at the core of our mission.”
Key benefits for the real-time integration include:
- Synchronization between online prescription management and clinic software to ensure that veterinarians and their teams are able to view a complete history within their practice information management system without the need for double entry
- The ability to coordinate and track the status of prescription authorizations and shipments within the clinical workflow in order to decrease time to therapy and enhance compliance
- Streamlined processing to enhance productivity of the veterinary staff, and help re-direct resources to clinical and other administrative functions
Medical compliance for veterinary prescriptions, including preventative medications, remains low at a time when the national incidence of flea, tick and heartworm disease is on the rise. This underscores the need to transform how veterinarians manage and engage their pet-owner clients to help drive greater preventative awareness and improve medication adherence.
Covetrus prescription management technology has demonstrated the ability to drive two-to-four times improvement in compliance for prescriptions. Streamlining this workflow through the tighter integration with the practice management system can help eliminate administrative burden, drive greater client engagement and improve health and financial outcomes.
“One of our top priorities was to integrate our eVetPractice and prescription management capabilities to streamline and enhance performance for the practices,” said Georgia Wraight, president of Covetrus Global Prescription Management. “By automating documentation and making prescription management easier for eVetPractice customers, we can now deliver a more seamless experience and empower veterinarians with tools to drive improved compliance.”
About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,000 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expenses, expectations, intentions, trends in our business, our liquidity, product development and improvements, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, and those additional risks and factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors.” Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
