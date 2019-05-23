Wolters Kluwer to Share Expertise at 2019 ABA Regulatory Compliance Conference

|By Business Wire
|
|May 23, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Barbara Boccia, CRCM, Senior Director for Advisory Services and Regulatory Relations in Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business, will speak on “Leading Indicators for UDAAP Risk: Being Customer-Centric without Compliance Compromise” at the 2019 American Bankers Association Regulatory Compliance Conference, June 9-12 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown New Orleans.
UDAAP (Unfair, Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices) is a topic of increasing importance to financial institutions as well as to regulators. Boccia will present at 3:15-4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9 and again at 10:15-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10. She will be joined by Wells Fargo’s Emily Porath, CRCM, Vice President, Operational Risk, UDAAP Program Office to offer a bank’s front-line perspectives.
“Compliance with UDAAP principles is a complicated matter for most financial institutions, large or small,” says Boccia. “The regulations are broadly defined and fairly subjective in interpretation, especially when applied by regulators with the benefit of hindsight. However, the increasing complexity of financial products and services, along with a myriad of communication and delivery methods, has made the UDAAP compliance task altogether more daunting.”
The conference session will provide insights in helping banks identify UDAAP risks, and offer practical guidance for mitigating those risks through a comprehensive UDAAP risk assessment that is part of a bank’s Compliance Management System (CMS).
Boccia will also moderate a conference panel discussion, “When Change is Driving the Future, Keep Compliance at the Wheel,” featuring several regulatory compliance colleagues in a breakfast session Tuesday, June 11 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. The session will provide guidance on how banks may adapt their compliance management strategies to address evolving factors impacting the regulatory landscape:
- Agile and scalable approaches to regulatory change management
- Practical applications of Artificial Intelligence, FinTech and RegTech
- Adapting Compliance Management Systems for regulatory and technology changes
Wolters Kluwer panelists include Timothy R. Burniston, CRCM, Principal Regulatory Strategist and Senior Advisor; SK Karanam, Market Manager, Compliance Program Management; and Kris Stewart, Senior Director, Regulatory Compliance Analysis, Compliance Center of Excellence.
Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, part of the company’s Governance, Risk & Compliance division, is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.
About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005105/en/
