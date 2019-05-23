Glytec Goes Global, With Six New International Patent Allowances

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
May 23, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
The rise in diabetes is truly a global phenomenon. The World Health Organization has been vocal about the estimated 422 million people living with diabetes, saying: “the prevalence of diabetes is steadily increasing everywhere” and “diabetes and its complications impact harshly on the finances of individuals and their families, and the economies of nations.” Glytec recognizes that optimizing diabetes medications and making insulin a more effective and accessible option stands to benefit not only those living in the U.S., but people around the world. To that end, the company is growing its intellectually property portfolio on an international scale.
Robby Booth, SVP of Research & Development at Glytec, further explains why the company is pursuing worldwide protections: “Insulin remains significantly underutilized among people with type 2 diabetes, specifically those who’ve been unable to achieve their treatment goals. Our solutions help overcome many of the difficulties and challenges that cause therapeutic inertia among providers, including fears surrounding hypoglycemia. These latest patent allowances validate Glytec’s commitment to delivering industry-leading medication optimization solutions both domestically and abroad, and to helping mitigate the devastating personal and societal costs of diabetes.”
Glytec has recently received six new patent allowances from foreign regulatory agencies in Japan, Australia and Israel. The allowances address a variety of systems and methods for insulin titration and glycemic management. Select claims from among these patent allowances include [highly abridged and consolidated]:
- Data processing hardware obtains patient information, including blood glucose measurements from a glucometer, uses the patient information to determine an intravenous insulin infusion rate, and sends the rate to a remote administration device, which administers intravenous insulin to the patient at the specified rate.
- Data processing hardware obtains patient information, including a target blood glucose range, threshold hypoglycemia blood glucose value, stability target range, preconfigured meal bolus time interval, and indication of solid food consumption, and uses the patient information to determine a meal bolus insulin rate.
- Data processing hardware blocks the transition from intravenous to subcutaneous insulin administration when the current blood glucose measurement is outside the stability target range, and communicates a warning to be displayed electronically.
- Data processing hardware obtains patient information, including blood glucose measurements from a glucometer, and uses the patient information to determine a correction factor, post-prandial correction bolus, mean lifetime of rapid-acting insulin, adjustment factor, carbohydrate-to-insulin ratio and next recommended meal bolus.
- Data processing hardware selects one or more subcutaneous insulin treatments from a collection of options, including a subcutaneous standard program, subcutaneous nil per os program, subcutaneous program without meal boluses, meal-by-meal subcutaneous program without carbohydrate counting, meal-by-meal subcutaneous program with carbohydrate counting, and subcutaneous program for non-diabetic patients, then transmits the selected subcutaneous insulin treatment(s) to an administration device comprising a doser and an administration computing device in communication with the doser, which causes the doser to administer the insulin specified by the selected subcutaneous insulin treatment(s).
“We are very pleased that the uniquenesses and sophistication of our eGlycemic Management System® are being recognized by regulatory agencies outside the U.S.,” says Bob Leonard, President and CEO at Glytec. “The issues surrounding therapeutic inertia and insulin mismanagement are universal, and these patent allowances position Glytec to offer cutting-edge solutions across the globe.”
About Glytec
Founded in 2006, Glytec is the pioneer of digital therapeutics, improving the lives of people with diabetes by making insulin a more effective and accessible option for millions unable to achieve their treatment goals. The company’s patented eGlycemic Management System® is the only FDA-cleared software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) platform to enable the mass personalization of insulin across the continuum of care: inpatient, outpatient and virtual settings alike. Glytec offers several comprehensive programs combining evidence-based decision support technologies with expert professional services proven to aid providers in achieving best practices and standardization while reducing hyperglycemia, hypoglycemia, A1C, readmissions, length of stay and cost. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Greenville, South Carolina. For more information visit www.glytecsystems.com.
