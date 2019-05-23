Teridion Announces Deep Integration with Cisco Meraki MX Security and SD-WAN Appliances to Deliver New High Performance Internet Service

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Teridion, the company delivering the only global public cloud-based WAN service, today announced its deep integration with Cisco Meraki MX Security and SD-WAN appliances. The combined solution is a bold new approach to branch networking, delivering the industry-leading Auto VPN and SD-WAN capabilities of Cisco Meraki’s MX appliances with Teridion’s high throughput and low latency public cloud-based WAN service.
For the first time, enterprises can take advantage of a WAN solution that has visibility and control of first, middle, and last mile of the Internet and extends SD-WAN and WAN acceleration beyond enterprise sites to include SaaS applications and enterprise cloud workloads across multiple public cloud providers. Today’s announcement highlights the new, seamless network level integration between Teridion’s high performance cloud WAN service and Cisco Meraki’s easy-to-use Auto VPN routing and high availability capabilities. Enterprise of all sizes can expect real-time applications such as voice and video to see latency improvements of up to 30 percent and file transfer throughput increases of up to 500 percent. As always, the Cisco Meraki and Teridion solution is secured with Cisco’s market-leading security capabilities and managed in the cloud.
The Teridion cloud WAN service is a simple, snap-in integration with Cisco Meraki MX enterprise security and SD-WAN appliances that brings carrier grade Internet and WAN performance to broadband and dedicated Internet access connections. Teridion is available at a fraction of the cost of carrier circuits, and is backed with an SLA. Partners that offer the combined Cisco Meraki and Teridion solution will be able to engage more opportunities and offer a compelling new service to their installed base.
“This news is tremendous validation for the differentiated WAN offering we launched late last year,” said Pejman Roshan, VP of Products and Marketing for Teridion. “We have been working closely with Cisco Meraki on this deep integration, and together the combined solution makes it easy to deploy a secure and high performance WAN that is 100-percent cloud managed. Together, Cisco Meraki and Teridion enable businesses with regional, nationwide, or global WANs to drastically improve the performance of business critical applications, whether they are hosted in corporate data centers, SaaS applications, or deployed across various cloud providers.”
“As enterprises prepare for a cloud-ready application environment, they are laser focused on providing the best application performance for staff and customers in remote locations and branch offices,” said Raviv Levi, director of product management at Cisco Meraki. “The combined Cisco Meraki and Teridion solution offers rich SD-WAN and security capabilities at the WAN edge that are tightly integrated with a high performance and cost-effective WAN service delivered over cost-effective broadband or dedicated Internet access. This brings better reliability and consistency to the enterprise WAN across multiple sites, as well as high performance access to all SaaS applications and cloud workloads.”
Teridion also announced today the general availability of Teridion for Enterprise, the industry’s first solution that eliminates the reliability and performance gap introduced by the reliance on the public Internet middle-mile and exposed by the massive shifts to the cloud and SD-WAN. By tightly integrating with a leading SD-WAN solution such as the Cisco Meraki SD-WAN, Teridion unites centralized cloud management, enterprise-grade security, and ultra-fast WAN performance in a single, tightly integrated offering. As a result, enterprises leverage a solution that is optimized for delivery performance, reliability, control, and visibility end to end across the public Internet.
Teridion’s public cloud-based WAN service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, an innovative and cloud native approach to routing that draws on the power of deep learning and brings hierarchical and centralized routing to enterprise networking. Teridion Curated Routing radically improves WAN, application, and SaaS performance. Originally launched delivering interoperability with today’s most popular SD-WAN offerings, today’s announcement marks the first deep, end-to-end integration with a leading SD-WAN solution.
Learn more about Teridion’s deep integration with Cisco Meraki in the Cisco Meraki Marketplace at https://apps.meraki.io/details/teridion-for-enterprise/, or at teridion.com/meraki.
Availability and Pricing
Teridion for Cisco Meraki is available today from authorized Teridion resellers. Pricing starts at $50 per site per month. More details about how to buy can be found at https://www.teridion.com/meraki.
About Teridion
Founded in 2013, Teridion enables faster and more reliable Internet with Teridion Curated Routing, radically improving Internet performance up to 2X - 20X, anywhere in the world. Teridion for Enterprise combines the performance, reliability, and SLAs of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility and elastic scalability of the cloud. The company is backed by leading venture investors including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8, and is relied on by leading SaaS providers such as Atlassian, Box, Egnyte, Merrill Corp., and many others. Teridion is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Petah Tikva, Israel. For more information, visit www.teridion.com or email [email protected].
Teridion is a registered trademark of Teridion in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005161/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314