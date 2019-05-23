Blue Hexagon Expands Deep Learning-Based Network Threat Protection Solution with Comprehensive File and Platform Support

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Blue Hexagon, a deep learning innovator focused on protecting enterprises from cyberthreats, today announced expanded file type and platform support that achieves parity with leading sandbox vendors without suffering from their inherent weaknesses, such as speed of analysis, sandbox evasion techniques, or file size limitations.
With this product release, Blue Hexagon expands network threat protection to a comprehensive set of file types—including EXE, PDF, Microsoft Office documents, Java, Flash, JavaScript, and VBS—that are commonly used to distribute malware. Blue Hexagon also protects against modern threats on Linux, Mac, BSD and Android platforms.
Blue Hexagon launched its real-time deep learning platform for network threat protection in February 2019, demonstrating almost 100% detection rates against daily threat samples, including zero-day variants. The platform detects threats in less than a second, then orchestrates prevention on firewalls, endpoints and switches.
“Our deep learning-based network threat protection already supports popular file types such as PDF, EXE and Microsoft Office documents, and now extends support to a comprehensive set of file types that threat actors use to distribute malware,” said Saumitra Das, CTO and co-founder of Blue Hexagon. “Now our customers can secure their organizations using our deep learning platform as a more effective alternative to notoriously porous sandboxes.”
“Blue Hexagon Network Threat Protection, harnessing deep learning, is a critical part of our security strategy, enabling threats to be detected with a single point of inspection on the network,” says John Shaffer, CIO of independent investment bank Greenhill and Co. “The speed and accuracy of Blue Hexagon’s threat detection is unparalleled, ensuring our firewall and endpoint security can react faster. And now the additional file and platform support in this release delivers completeness of threat inspection.”
Unlike other AI-based threat detection platforms, Blue Hexagon uses deep learning, the most advanced subfield of machine learning, to detect known and unknown threats in real-time. Threat inference is delivered in less than a second by inspecting the complete network flow—including files, C2 communications, and malicious URLs. Deployment works out of the box, and does not require any baselining.
As a result of this latest update, Blue Hexagon Network Threat Protection now supports the following comprehensive file and platform types:
- Cross-platform detection: Windows, Linux, Mac, BSD, Android
- Detections of web-based malware in various file formats: EXE, PDF, MS Office, DLL, Java, Adobe Flash, JavaScript, and VBS
- Detection of malicious documents with exploit-based scripts: VBA, VB Script, encoded VB script
- Detection of threats in archive files: ZIP, 7z, RAR, and SFX
About Blue Hexagon
Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator focused on protecting organizations from cyberthreats. The company’s real-time, deep learning platform is proven to detect known and unknown network threats with speed, efficacy, and coverage that set a new standard for cyber defense. Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. For more information, visit www.bluehexagon.ai or follow @bluehexagonai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005002/en/
