Myomo® Announces Participation in Beijing Trade Show

May 23, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis, announces its participation in the China International Fair for Trade in Services, to be held in Beijing from May 28-31, 2019. Myomo will participate in this event together with Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment Co., Ltd. (Ryzur Medical), a growing medical device manufacturer based in Beijing.
Paul R. Gudonis, Chairman and CEO of Myomo, said, “We are already positioned to provide our powered arm braces to individuals in North America and selected markets in Europe, and Asia represents another major region with a large population of patients with arm and hand paralysis. By attending this event with Ryzur Medical, we are beginning the process of exploring the potential to address this important future market for Myomo. We are eager to learn more about the opportunity in China and to continue toward our goal of becoming the worldwide standard of care for upper extremity paralysis.”
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.
About Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment Co., Ltd.
Ryzur Medical is a comprehensive provider that integrates medical technology and services, medical equipment, medical services, and medical investment.
At present, the company is divided into two business units: high-end rehabilitation medical technology and equipment supply and professional medical services. In terms of medical services, Ryzur Medical currently directly manages five hospitals and provide rehabilitation medical technical services and medical services.
Ryzur Medical also provides more than 200 models of rehabilitation medical equipment in seven product lines, including orthopedic rehabilitation, neurological rehabilitation, rehabilitation assessment and physical therapy. The company owns the world-leading Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System (SDS) technology. Ryzur Medical has strict requirements on production process and quality. All medical equipment undergoes strict standard procedure testing and performance monitoring before it leaves the factory. Ryzur Medical pursues zero-defect quality and zero-complaint service. For more information, please visit www.ryzur.com.cn.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our potential future business in Asia. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks related to regulatory approval and market acceptance of our products, our ability to secure and maintain reimbursement for our products, our ability to obtain additional funding to sustain and grow our business, and the other risk factors contained in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about factors that potentially could affect Myomo's business and financial results is included in Myomo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
