Maryland Tech Council Announces Winners of 31st Annual Industry Awards

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 08:31 AM EDT
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), Maryland’s largest technology trade association, announced the winners of its 31st Annual Industry Awards during a celebration and ceremony at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center attended by more than 630 business leaders from around the state.
The ceremony kicked off with a preview video on BIO 2019 and the Biotech Leaders that are heading to Philadelphia in June. For more information, please click here.
“Last night, we honored winners who represent bold and innovative companies in the life sciences and technology communities. We honored teachers who inspire and influence the next generation of talent and four students were awarded scholarships to help further their education in the field of STEM. Volunteers, mentors and entrepreneurs were recognized for their support, vision and the tough challenges they face every day to stay the course or change directions” said Marty Rosendale, Chief Executive Officer, Maryland Tech Council. “This was a night to remember, and the finalists and winners should be proud of their accomplishments.”
Winners of the 2019 Industry Awards Celebration are:
VMS Mentor Volunteer of the Year
Tom Thomson
VMS Mentee Company of the Year
Gemstone Biotherapeutics
GivHero
STEM Scholarship Award
Justyn Bunkley, DuVal High School - Aerospace Engineering and Aviation Technology Academy
Blain Fasil, Eleanor Roosevelt High School
Caitlin Madden, Mount Hebron High School
Mohammed Niyas, Wheaton High School
STEM Educator of the Year
Dave Floyd, Elementary Technology Teacher, Bellows Spring Elementary
Daniel Werbeck, Science Teacher, North Bethesda Middle School
Leadership Award
Brad Stewart, Chairman of Maryland Life Sciences, Vice Chairman of MTC and Chief Executive Officer,
Immunology Partners
Emerging Company of the Year
CuriosityStream
As a means to fulfill factual entertainment, CuriosityStream lets you Journey through Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, take Reef Expeditions, and learn about the People of Pompeii all on your favorite devices. This nonfiction subscription video-on-demand service launched in 2015 and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Mashable and is the recipient of News & Documentary Emmys as well as Webby, BAFTA, and Science Media Awards.
Government Contracting Company of the Year
Altamira Technologies
Providing mission-critical engineering and analysis services and solutions to the National Security Community is in Altamira’s DNA. In 2018 alone, the company opened an aperture to new missions and won five franchise prime contracts serving customer sets in expanding areas across GEOINT, C4ISR, and cyber. Altamira has sustained 20% year-over-year growth while earning spots on the Washington Post and The Business Journal Best Places to Work in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Technology Company of the Year
GetWellNetwork
Maintaining a maniacal focus on making healthcare better for patients and families during the most important moments in their lives is what drives GetWellNetwork’s mission. Nearly two decades after introducing its interactive patient engagement system, the company now gives more than 10 million people a voice in their care by way of some of the most prominent and progressive providers in the world.
Life Science Company of the Year
Senseonics
Senseonics maintains a vision beyond medicine and healthcare and is the perfect example of how a startup can be persistent, patient, and have great success within the region. Two thousand eighteen marked major milestones for the company with the FDA approval and U.S. launch of its product, Eversense which is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring system with an implantable sensor that lasts up to 90 days.
Chief Executive Officer of the Year
David Affeldt, President and Chief Executive Officer, GRSi
CEO, David Affeldt has successfully transitioned GRSi from a small, commercial staffing business to a leading, mid-tier government contracting technology company. As self-described technologists at heart, the company’s story under David’s leadership is best told through numbers: In 2018, GRSi experienced revenue growth of 41%, had a 93% win rate overall with 27 new awards totaling $270 million, added 26,000 square feet of leased space in Maryland, and maintains a veteran base goal of about 35% of their 493 full-time employees.
Event sponsors included:
Award Sponsors – AstraZeneca, Baird, BDO, Learning Undefeated, Pillsbury, UBS Private Wealth Management and VWR/Avantor
Gold Sponsors – Aronson, Biomarker Strategies, Dovel Technologies, Iron Bow Technologies, Johns Hopkins University, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Mindgrub Technologies, Montgomery College, Novavax, Paragon BioServices, Social & Scientific Systems, Universities at Shady Grove and Vision Technologies
Silver Sponsors – Cordia Partners & Resources, GRSi, University of Maryland, Baltimore and We Work for Health
Community Sponsor: Biotechnology Innovation Organization
Finalist Reception Sponsors: BDO and UBS Private Wealth Management
Launch Party Sponsors: CNSI and Colliers International
STEM Scholarship Sponsor: Alexandria Real Estate Equities
VIP Reception Sponsor: Scheer Partners
ABOUT THE MARYLAND TECH COUNCIL
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is the largest technology trade group serving the advanced technology and biotechnology communities of Maryland. MTC’s mission is to advocate for the interests of the technology community, further the role of technology in the Maryland economy, and nurture an environment where technology companies can collaborate, grow and succeed. For more information, visit http://www.mdtechcouncil.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005200/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314