CyberLink to Showcase FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine at Computex 2019

May 23, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, will once again be at Computex 2019 from May 28th to June 1st. CyberLink will showcase the latest enhancements to FaceMe®, the leading AI facial recognition engine, and one of the world’s top solutions. The company will demonstrate how it has already been innovatively integrated into applications by partners including Acer Cloud Technology, DataVan, Himax Technologies, IEI Integration Corp., MSI Global, Syscom Group, and TASHI. Additionally, CyberLink will present other applications of FaceMe® for smart retail, smart banking, smart security, law enforcement systems, service robots, and other AIoT solutions.
Launched in September 2018, FaceMe® has ranked among the top facial recognition engines in a number of global competitions including the National Institute of Standards and Technology Face Recognition Vendor Test (NIST FVRT) and MegaFace Challenge. In both cases, CyberLink ranked as the world’s leading facial recognition developer and FaceMe® as one of the most precise and fastest engines in the world.
Designed for edge computing and server operating scenarios, FaceMe® yields up to 98.5% true acceptance rate (TAR). With its flexible cross-platform capability, FaceMe® supports Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and more operating systems that can help companies integrate facial recognition technology into existing hardware configurations to achieve AIoT solutions.
“Facial recognition is currently one of the most exciting areas for innovation, and many industries are eager to add this new technology into their products and solutions,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “As a global software leader which has long standing relationships with some of the world’s top tech manufacturers, it is CyberLink’s mission to build the best AI facial recognition engine and help ICT and IoT solution providers deploy this technology into their applications.”
At Computex 2019 CyberLink will demonstrate key applications of FaceMe® including visitor statistics for smart retail, 2D/3D anti-spoofing for smart banking, access control for smart security, and more. CyberLink will also showcase a number of partners’ AIoT solutions “Powered by FaceMe®”, including Acer Cloud Technology’s aiSage edge computing device, DataVan’s smart self service Kiosk, Himax Technologies’ SLiM™ 3D structured light module, IEI Integration Corp.’s commercial tablets for AI transportation solutions, Micro Program’s Smart ID Kiosk, MSI Global’s Automotive & Commercial applications, Syscom’s Ayuda service robots, and TASHI’s IP-based biometric terminal.
COMPUTEX 2019 Information
May 28 – June 1, 2019
Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, 4F, Hall 2,
Booth #S0704a, SmarTEX Showroom
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2019 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.
