Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey to Launch for PC on August 27, 2019 and Consoles in December 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|May 23, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Private Division and Panache Digital Games today announced that Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will launch for PC* via the Epic Games Store on August 27, 2019, and digitally on PlayStation®4 system, and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, in December of 2019. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is the debut title from Panache Digital Games, the independent development studio co-founded in 2014 by Patrice Désilets, the original creative director of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
In Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, players are challenged to survive and evolve in the harsh yet beautiful land of Africa spanning from ten million to two million years ago. As humankind’s primate predecessors, players explore Neogene Africa, expand their territory, and evolve to advance their clan from one generation to the next in order to survive in this innovative take on the open world survival genre. The game and its mechanics rely on evolution, discovery, and survival as players traverse a variety of terrain and environments, encounter various predators, and learn new abilities to pass along to the next generation of their clan.
“Our goal for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is to provide an experience no player has ever lived before,” said Patrice Désilets, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Panache Digital Games. “Our small team is creating an ambitious and immersive game with a unique setting that will captivate gamers of all types, and we look forward to players exploring our world later this year.”
“Private Division and Panache Digital Games share a passion for providing the best possible experience to all our players,” said Kari Toyama, Senior Producer at Private Division. “As partners, we support Panache in taking the time to ensure all versions of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey deliver the standard of polish upon release that the team has set for themselves. As a developer-focused publisher, this is an important approach we take in working with smaller independent teams.”
In conjunction with the release date announcement, Panache Digital Games and Private Division have unveiled the official key art for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, which fans can view here. The team has also released the second episode of a three-part video series featuring Patrice Désilets explaining the game’s unique mechanics and concepts. Watch the Expand episode for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey on YouTube now.
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will be available digitally for PC* on August 27, 2019 from the Epic Games Store, and digitally for PS4™ system and Xbox One in December 2019. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is rated T for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, subscribe on YouTube, follow on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.AncestorsGame.com.
*Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is available on PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store for the first year, at which point it will come to additional digital PC retailers.
Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).
About Panache Digital Games
Panache Digital Games is a Montreal-based independent development studio cofounded in 2014 by acclaimed creative director Patrice Désilets and his accomplice Jean-François Boivin. With a team of industry veterans, Panache Digital Games aims to deliver the very best quality experience for fans with games that are beautiful, original and fun. Pushing boundaries and thinking outside the box is in the team’s DNA and the way we make games is a reflection of that. For more information, please visit our website www.panachedigitalgames.com.
About Private Division
Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that empowers independent studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The label publishes Kerbal Space Program and will publish upcoming titles with renowned creative talent at studios including The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, an unannounced title from V1 Interactive, and more. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
