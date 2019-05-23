Clearlake Capital-Backed Provation Adds Industry Leaders Rick Jennings as Chief Technology Officer and Erin Surprise as SVP of Professional Services

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Provation, the premier software provider of procedure documentation and clinical decision support solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced that Rick Jennings has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer and Erin Surprise has joined as Senior Vice President of Professional Services.
Dave Del Toro, CEO of Provation, said, “We are thrilled to add these high caliber, experienced executives to our leadership team as we take Provation to the next level. Erin is leading the delivery of unrivaled development services, and Rick is managing our advancements in industry-leading technology solutions as we seek to empower every Provation client with greater clinical productivity.”
Jennings brings more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership and healthcare IT roles, most recently serving as Managing Director of CTO Teammate, which provides fractional CTO services to private equity and venture-backed companies across the United States. Prior to that, Jennings was CTO for multiple private equity-backed firms including Virtual Radiologic and Staywell. He earned a B.S. in engineering from the University of Texas and a M.S. in management from the Sloan Fellowship program at Stanford University.
“Provation is an exciting company at the forefront of its field, and I’m elated to work with this outstanding team as we continue to develop transformative technology in support of world-class physicians,” said Jennings.
Surprise brings more than 16 years of experience leading professional support and customer-focused teams, as well as extensive experience in customer deployment of best-in-breed SaaS solutions. She also brings expertise in organizational design, learning and development, implementing solutions, and executing customer success initiatives. Surprise formerly served as the Vice President of Customer Success at Hoonuit, and prior to that, she was Vice President of Services and Support at Edmentum (formerly PLATO Learning), where she successfully drove implementation excellence. She graduated from Virginia Tech University with a B.S. in biology.
“Software-based companies thrive on exceptional customer experience before, during and after implementation, and I’m excited to join Provation as it continues to focus on building client relationships,” said Surprise. “I’m eager to further improve the services strategy and ensure an excellent experience for our customers.”
About Provation
Provation is a leading provider of clinical productivity software for healthcare professionals, with solutions for intelligent procedure documentation (Provation® MD and Provation® Apex), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Sets and Provation® Care Plans), and perioperative documentation (Provation® MultiCaregiver). Our software helps providers increase operational efficiencies, business profitability and regulatory compliance by improving quality, streamlining workflows and enabling the generation of insights. Trusted by leading physicians globally, we serve approximately 1,500 hospitals and 1,000 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), including 16 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. For more information about Provation’s solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Clearlake
Clearlake is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $9 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.
