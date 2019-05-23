CRN Honors Two StorageCraft Leaders as 2019 Women of the Channel

|By Business Wire
StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeannine Edwards, senior director of channel marketing, and Olivia Donnell, EMEA channel director, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.
The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; they represent technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations. Each honoree is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.
Edwards also has the distinction of being named to CRN’s Power 100 list, an elite subset of its prestigious Women of the Channel list.
CRN’s editorial team draws from a multitude of channel leadership applicants to create the list and selects the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.
Edwards joined StorageCraft as senior director of channel marketing a year ago, amid a changing solution-provider marketplace and much innovation at StorageCraft. Jumping in immediately, she led the effort to reinvent StorageCraft’s partner program and revamp the partner portal to ensure that StorageCraft continues to meet the needs of its diverse set of partners.
The resulting program, called the StorageCraft Partner Success Program, represents the company’s complete portfolio of business continuity offerings and supports the varied business models that solution providers employ. Channel partners can build or expand their presence in the business continuity category very easily and expect high profitability thanks to this program.
Donnell, the EMEA channel director, spent last year establishing a solid distribution layer across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, thereby creating a springboard to accelerate StorageCraft’s channel business in these regions. She also took responsibility of the EMEA channel team in 2018 and rolled out customized professional sales training for team members.
This training centers on fostering team members’ understanding of what channel partners need from a vendor and then concentrating on those needs. Donnell’s efforts have resulted in additional partners trading each quarter and triple-digit sales growth in StorageCraft cloud products and services.
Supporting Quotes
Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company
“CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field. This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements.”
Douglas Brockett, President of StorageCraft
“Jeannine and Olivia exemplify what StorageCraft is all about. They’re hardworking, collaborative, creative and, of course, 100% committed to our partners. They fully grasp that we—StorageCraft and our partners—are all in this together, and that we all succeed together. They are absolutely focused on what our partners care about and on delivering innovative solutions that exceed partners’ expectations. I’m delighted that CRN has recognized the efforts and talents of these deserving leaders.”
The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About StorageCraft
Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft’s data protection, data management and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft’s powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.
StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2019 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.
