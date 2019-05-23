Love Your Discount, Not Your Carrier? T-Mobile Will Match or Beat that Discount on Magenta

The Un-carrier just rolled out the Magenta carpet – and plan. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s squashing yet another barrier to wireless freedom by matching – or beating – your eligible discount from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. You’ll get Magenta, the evolution of T-Mobile ONE, the industry’s best unlimited plan. And T-Mobile sweetens your switch with deals on the latest phones including a smartphone on us, T-Mobile’s best-ever smartphone deal this year with a Samsung buy one get one (BOGO) of up to $900 off when you add a line. It all starts on June 2nd.

Today, around 50 million people have wireless discounts1 from the Carriers – grandfathered discounts they think no one can match and that they don’t want to lose. In fact, roughly 1 in 3 of those customers say their employer discount is one of the reasons they stay with their wireless provider2. Well, T-Mobile’s gonna free you. Bring that eligible discount over to T-Mobile, and the Un-carrier will match or beat it, dollar for dollar via bill credits. And, once you switch, you can keep your new Magenta rate plan – and that discount – unless you change it … that’s T-Mobile’s Un-contract promise.

“We started this Un-carrier revolution to bring more transparency, value and freedom to wireless. We believe no one should feel trapped by their wireless company,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “Before the Un-carrier, people were locked into annual service contracts and financing plans, and we changed all that. Now, we’re freeing millions more. Lose your Carrier, keep your discount!”

Here’s how it works. Just bring your latest bill from Verizon, AT&T or Sprint showing an eligible corporate, affiliate, military or senior service discount to a T-Mobile store when you’re ready to switch. Your T-Mobile Expert will review and verify your discount, set you up on the newly-named Magenta plan and match that discount dollar for dollar – in $5 increments which could actually beat your Carrier discount -- up to $15 for one line and $30 total for two or more lines.

Introducing Magenta: New Name, Same Price, More Benefits.

T-Mobile also announced that T-Mobile ONE – the plan that made unlimited the industry norm – and ONE Plus are evolving. Meet Magenta and Magenta Plus.

Magenta has just three differences from T-Mobile ONE:

New name. Because who doesn’t love magenta. More benefits. Magenta adds 3GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot – or tethering – per line and unlimited 3G tethering thereafter. That’s another $3 in value per line. T-Mobile ONE had no LTE hotspot. Because 72% of consumers prefer using a hotspot to public Wi-Fi.3 Netflix on Us changes. To account for the Netflix price increase earlier this year, Magenta includes Netflix Basic for families. Existing T-Mobile ONE customers with Netflix on Us that includes Netflix Standard will see the Netflix price change of $2 per month for Netflix Standard passed through starting in July. To avoid that, those customers can either turn off Netflix on Us or change to Magenta.

Magenta Plus keeps all the value in T-Mobile ONE Plus including a Netflix Standard subscription for families.

Your other benefits on Magenta stay the same, including the price. You’ll still get unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE smartphone data and all the Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, weekly discounts and free stuff from T-Mobile Tuesdays, free data and texting in 210+ countries and destinations, an hour of Gogo inflight Wi-Fi and unlimited texting all flight long on domestic flights, and more. Plus, you’ll get the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts.

Pay $0 for Your Smartphone

Plus, T-Mobile has smartphone deals for both new and existing customers. New customers who switch to the Un-carrier with two voice lines can get a smartphone on us with bill credits with port-in and qualifying trade-in! That means after 24 months, you’ll pay NOTHING but sales tax for that brand-new smartphone! Or anyone can get up to $300 off any new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+ via rebate and qualifying trade-in or buy any of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones and get up to $900 off a second one of equal or lesser value – which means you could get an S10 or S10e on us -- with bill credits when you add a line.

Ready to switch? Starting June 2nd, visit any T-Mobile store nationwide. For more about matching your discount and Magenta, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/discount-program. For more about your Netflix benefit, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/netflix-news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. If congested, customers using >50 GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Must be active and in good standing to receive bill credits. Discount Match: Participating locations. Qualifying credit & port-in required. Up to 12 lines. Submit verification to receive and maintain credits. If you cancel lines discount may be reduced. Magenta: Up to 3GB high-speed tethering then unlimited on our network at max 3G speeds. Netflix: Receive Netflix Basic 1-screen (up to $8.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ qual’g lines. Like all plans, feature may change or be discontinued at any time. Netflix Terms of Use apply. 1 offer per account. Smartphone Offers: Device tax due at sale. Contact us before cancelling service to continue discounted device payments, or credits stop & remaining balance is due on all devices. Qualifying credit, service, & finance agreements required. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Finance agreements req’d. Example pricing: Galaxy S10+ 128 GB: $249.99 down + $31.25/mo. x 24 ($999.99); 0% APR.

1 Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data among subscribers who have not switched providers in the past year, and currently receive a discount on their wireless plan through a relationship their employer has with the provider. The population benchmarks are updated on a quarterly basis from Census estimates and are used to calculate population weights for each month of Mobile Insights data. Estimates across several months are computed as an average. Population estimates are a projection of individual mobile subscribers ages 13+. Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, July 2018 - March 2019.

2 Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data listed in 1 above.

3 CivicScience Survey of 537 wireless customers, May 2019

