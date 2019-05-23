Indiana University Takes Education to Higher Level with Citrix

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 09:28 AM EDT
Learning isn’t confined to classrooms. It can happen anywhere, anytime. And to ensure that it does, Indiana University (IU) has turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Using the company’s digital workspace solutions, the university has created an always-on, inclusive environment in which its faculty and students can access the tools they need to share and consume knowledge when, where and how they want. In doing so, it is changing the game for education. And for its efforts, it was awarded the 2019 Citrix Innovation Award today at Citrix Synergy, the premier digital work conference taking place in Atlanta this week.
“Universities are particularly important places where societies evolve, where we want to include everyone,” said Brad Wheeler, Chief Information Officer and Vice President for Information Technology, IU.
To deliver on this vision, Wheeler and his team knew they would need to rethink the way technology was delivered. “We serve almost 100,000 students and 20,000 faculty and staff on our seven campuses and have people all over the world online taking courses,” Wheeler said. “And they all need a simple and reliable way to connect to our network.”
Enter Citrix. Using Citrix® Workspace™ and Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, IU has created IUanyWare, an award-winning cloud software service that makes it easy for students, faculty, and staff to access and run IU-licensed software applications on their computer or mobile device in a unified and secure way.
Leveling the Playing Field
“With IUanyWare, we have the ability to create custom desktops for any school, any department,” said Matt Link, Associate Vice President of Research Technologies, Office of the Vice President for IT, Indiana University.
IU has put this to use to build an Accessible Technology Desktop that has helped level the playing field for individuals with disabilities who physically or virtually attend IU.
“The AT Desktop is designed to promote independence, giving students with visual impairments the same access to information as their peers and is a prime example of the way IU is constantly striving to educate all learners,” Wheeler said.
Changing the Game
And it is transforming education. “When you think about the possibilities of greatness that are opened when you include everyone, it’s almost overwhelming,” said Stephanie Cox, Manager, Application and Desktop Virtualization, IU.
IU is among hundreds of educational institutions using Citrix solutions to power a better way to learn and groom the talent that will drive the future of work. Click here to explore these offerings and the value they can deliver for your organization.
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.
