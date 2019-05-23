ProcessMAP and IBM Announce Joint Initiative to Drive Workplace Insights Through Innovative IoT Solutions and Advanced Data Analytics

|By Business Wire
|May 23, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
ProcessMAP, the industry leader in cloud-based data intelligence platform for Environmental Health and Safety and Quality (EHSQ) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced a joint initiative to develop cutting-edge, innovative, IoT enabled solutions that monitor workers in hazardous environments, including those working on construction sites, manufacturing floors, and outdoor rugged environments by using IoT technologies leveraging sensors and wearables. Real-time actionable analytics based on biometric and environmental data collected from smart devices will help organizations quickly respond to safety hazards and changing environmental conditions to proactively prevent accidents from occurring.
The initiative was announced during ProcessMAP Konnect 2019, the annual EHS and Risk Management leadership conference that brings together EHS leaders from within ProcessMAP’s customer community, industry visionaries and thought-leaders, and key strategic partners. ProcessMAP is the first EHS platform to be integrated into the IBM Watson family of IoT-enabled devices to leverage ACT (Accurate, Complete, and Timely) data on what workers are doing in the context of the dynamic environment around them. The joint solution offers distinct value for employees as well as employers:
- For employees, this new offering monitors potential workplace threats, including excessive environmental, weather or height conditions along with proximity to heavy moving or dropping equipment on job sites. Biometric stresses such as fatigue or heat stress can also be identified to avoid injuries before they occur. Colleagues or emergency services can be immediately notified if a lone worker is in peril.
- For employers, the solution is designed to help them identify and respond to potential hazards in an effort to keep their workforce safe and productive. Employers will also be able to show a reduction in turnover, worker compensation costs, legal expenses and brand erosion.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 3 million nonfatal occupational injuries were recorded in 2017. Nonfatal workplace injuries account for close to $60 billion in workers' compensation costs in the U.S. Although workplace environments are often regulated in accordance with various safety controls and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), the joint solution from ProcessMAP and IBM is designed to leverage the combined power of IoT and advanced data analytics to help companies to identify and respond to safety hazards and proactively respond to changing environmental conditions.
"Worker safety is a key priority for conscientious organizations and our initiative with ProcessMAP underscores IBM’s commitment to utilizing the power of IoT and advanced analytics to identify and mitigate hazards in the workplace," stated Jodie Fisher, Business Unit Executive for IBM Watson IoT. "We are thrilled to partner with ProcessMAP and leverage their deep understanding of customer needs to deliver innovative solutions to help improve workplace efficiencies," she added.
"ProcessMAP and IBM have a successful history of more than 5 years of collaboration in bringing next-generation analytics to the EHS community. We are excited to take our partnership to the next level and offer cutting-edge solutions that integrate the capabilities of IoT with worker health and safety,” said Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation. “As an EHS partner to IBM, we are truly excited of the far-reaching impact that the combined power of our platforms can potentially have on enabling organizations to promote a healthy and safe workplace environment,” added Rath.
About ProcessMAP Corporation
ProcessMAP Corporation is the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to manage risk related to Employee Health & Safety and Enterprise Compliance. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving customers in over 135 countries. For more information, visit ProcessMAP.com.
About IBM
IBM solutions are designed to enable clients to improve the operational efficiency of their physical assets and reduce costs through the power of IoT data and artificial intelligence. By collecting and curating data from billions of connected devices, sensors, and systems worldwide, we empower enterprises to derive new insights from their equipment, vehicles and facilities. IBM's industry expertise, leading security, and solutions built for a hybrid cloud environment firmly establish us as a leader in IoT. For more information on IBM Watson IoT, please visit www.ibm.com/iot.
