EOS imaging Announces 4th System Installation at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

|May 23, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced its fourth EOS system installation at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), which has been ranked #1 in the U.S. for Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for the past nine consecutive years. HSS is the world’s largest academic medical center dedicated to musculoskeletal health, performing more than 33,000 surgical procedures a year.
“Patients come to HSS from more than 80 countries and all 50 of the United States because we deliver the most advanced diagnosis, treatment and care for even the most complex cases, so it’s important that we continue to lead also in low dose imaging” said Roger Widmann, MD, Spine Surgeon and Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at HSS. “Over the years, the value of low-dose imaging has been appreciated by an increasingly broad spectrum of our specialists and patients, compelling us to increase access with a fourth installation which is also the first at an HSS location other than our main campus in New York City.”
Peter K. Sculco, MD, an Assistant Attending Orthopedic Surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacement and revision surgery at HSS, added, “Our joint replacement surgeons have had great success with low-dose imaging and use sitting and standing biplanar imaging to better understand each patient’s specific anatomy and dynamic pelvic motion. This additional information has allowed us to customize our treatment plans for component position which may reduce the risk of early dislocation and allow our patients a more rapid recovery.”
“We are particularly excited with this fourth system installation at HSS as it demonstrates the significant value of our patient-specific solutions at such a significant and prominent location and across multiple specialties including pediatric, spine, hip joint replacement, and sports medicine,” stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. “Expansion within hospitals is a key driver for our success and becomes evident once surgeons and patients have access to EOS, as demonstrated by the continued increase in case volume. Furthermore, with growing interest in pre-op software planning solutions for more efficient operating initiatives, more surgeons are utilizing our 3D planning services, hipEOS 3.0, spineEOS, and kneeEOS, for execution in the operating room and we look forward to building upon this success.”
EOS imaging solutions are available at HSS in the following departments: Lerner Children’s Pavilion, Department of Radiology and Imaging, Caspary Research Building, and now at the HSS Westchester regional facility.
ABOUT EOS imaging
EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of €35.3 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.
EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI
