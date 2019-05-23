Voice Over LTE (VoLTE): Worldwide Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 23, 2019 12:03 PM EDT
The "Voice Over LTE (VoLTE): Worldwide Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VoLTE market is expected to register a cagr of 56.57% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The increase in trend of high-speed use of the internet to drive the VoLTE market in the forecast period.
- Although Voice over IP or VoIP created the market for sending voice over the internet, Voice over LTE is expanding, and carriers/telecom network providers are undergoing digital transformation to enable a better experience for users of the technology.
- The increasing demand for improved voice and video quality and high-speed internet is driving the adoption of VoLTE services. The growing demand for high-speed data is growing competition among the operators for best mobile broadband offering, with highest speeds and the best coverage.
- There are around 1500 models of VoLTE enabled devices, of which smartwatches are one of the latest models. The number of devices that are supporting VoLTE has seen a 7% increase compared to August 2018, according to GSMA.
- The major challenge for VoLTE market would be the lack of awareness due to which there is late adoption in the underdeveloped regions.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet is Driving the Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market
- Voice over LTE(VoLTE) enables wireless operators to deliver a new set of standards-based services referred to as Rich Communications Services (RCS). These services include things like video calling, file transferring, real-time language translation, video voicemail, HD calling, and instant messaging. Since the consumers have started getting dependent on these services that the demand for high-speed internet have increased. Exabytes of data is been transferred every day from various types of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and others.
- Technology providers are increasing the applications of VoLTE technology to support ongoing IoT adoption. For instance, Ericsson is set to broaden the reach of voice over LTE with the addition of the technology to LTE-M deployments. Through this addition, IoT devices would be empowered to support voice as well as data.
- Increasing demand in emerging Asian regions such as India among other countries is driving the market forward. Reliance Jio followed by Vodafone have been successful in promoting that VoLTE would become a standard service that is activated in new handset sales going forward.
Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Market Share
- Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.
- In Q1 of 2018, China registered the highest number of internet penetrations in the world, which is around 53 million. The intense competition among the operators in China has driven the increase in the number of subscribers with multi subscriptions. The increasing consumer spending and growing need for high-speed data have been persuading operators in the region to enable VoLTE services.
- Asia-Pacific has the highest number of VoLTE operators and subscribers. The mobile network providers such as Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Digi, U Mobile, Yes 4G, and Dialog have ventured into the VoLTE technology and are investing in this technology to provide better service.
- Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors in this region. In fact, Japan and South Korea are among the very few regions (the US, and Canada) with most networks having more than 60% of voice calls on LTE smartphones provisioned using VoLTE. Ericsson reported that, in some networks, this figure was close to 80%.
Competitive Landscape
The major players like AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless, SK Telecom Co., Ltd., LG Uplus Corp., Bell Canada, Vodafone Group plc, Reliance Jio Infocom ltd., Bharati Airtel Limited, KT Corporation, Orange S.A. Since there is a very high competition in the market without any dominant players hence the market is fragmented and therefore, market concentration will be low.
- October 2018 - Verizon's 5G Labs crossed the milestone of 5G technology. They launched Verizon 5G Home, the world's first commercial 5G broadband internet service. The 5G connection provides high-speed data connection speeds that are 30 to 50 times faster than 4G.
- May 2018 - Nokia 7 Plus smartphone launched back in February, but was crucially missing 4G Voice over LTE support on its second SIM card. It is now receiving an update in India unlocking Voice over LTE on the two SIM card slots. The update is V2.22A version and along with the new functionality, it brings better system stability and some user interface tweaks.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2 Market Drivers
5.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet & Quality Services
5.2.2 Upgradation of Government Sectors due to Rapid Pace Urbanisation
5.3 Market Restraints
5.3.1 Lack of Awareness and Slow Adoption in Under Developed Countries
5.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5.6 Technology Snapshot
5.6.1 VOIMS
5.6.2 CSFB
5.6.3 LOLGA
5.6.4 SRVCC
5.6.5 SVLTE
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By End-user Industry
6.1.1 Corporate
6.1.2 Commercial
6.1.3 Government
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 AT&T Inc.
7.1.2 Verizon Wireless
7.1.3 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
7.1.4 Bell Canada
7.1.5 Vodafone Group plc
7.1.6 Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
7.1.7 Bharati Airtel Limited
7.1.8 KT Corporation
7.1.9 Orange S.A.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ext56o
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005592/en/
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 04:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 23, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 22, 2019 11:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314