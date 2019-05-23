Samsung “Making History” with QLED 8K TV Campaign to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing

|By Business Wire
|
|May 23, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the “Making History” QLED 8K TV commercial and a multi-platform campaign with CNN Films in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, when television enabled people around the world to witness one of mankind’s greatest achievements. In 2019, Samsung is making TV history again by pushing the boundaries of technology with QLED 8K, now allowing consumers to watch video content in the highest resolution this category has ever seen.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005696/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
“TV technology has been essential in bringing the world together to experience critical moments in modern history,” said Grace Dolan, Vice President, Home Entertainment Demand Generation, Samsung Electronics America. “As we mark the 50th anniversary of Samsung Electronics and the first steps on the moon by a human, it’s only fitting that our “Making History” QLED 8K TV commercial and multimedia campaign with CNN celebrates the past while giving a glimpse into how Samsung will continue to bring people together in the future through the power of 8K.”
Created by adam&eveNYC, Samsung’s “Making History” QLED 8K TV commercial campaign features moon landing footage licensed from the groundbreaking ‘APOLLO 11’ documentary. This summer, Samsung will also sponsor the broadcast premiere of the ‘APOLLO 11’ documentary on CNN, beginning June 23 at 9:00pm and 11:00pm Eastern with limited commercial interruption and will feature a special 60-second version of Samsung’s “Making History” commercial. Directed and produced by Todd Douglas Miller, ‘APOLLO 11’ was created from newly-discovered, never-before-seen 70mm archival footage and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings from NASA and the National Archives.
‘APOLLO 11’ (and ‘Apollo 11: First Steps Edition’) is the result of more than two years of collaboration between Miller’s Statement Pictures and CNN Films, and marks the third collaboration between CNN Films and Miller. CNN Films and Miller also collaborated for the production of the documentary short, distributed by Great Big Story, THE LAST STEPS, about the final NASA lunar mission, Apollo 17.
‘APOLLO 11’ is a cinematic event that takes viewers on NASA’s historic mission led by astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, that first put men on the moon 50 years ago. In addition to the ‘APOLLO 11’ television premiere on June 23rd, the film will encore Saturday, June 29 and Saturday, July 20 at 9:00pm on CNN.
Samsung’s cross-platform campaign with CNN aligns the new era of 8K QLED picture quality together with the technical feat of the film’s extraordinary production. This includes branded content produced by CNN’s brand studio Courageous for Samsung’s QLED 8K TV, which features retired astronaut Scott Kelly narrating a personal experience from his space travel. The creative will launch on the anniversary of the moon landing across CNN’s social handles.
Additionally, Samsung will sponsor a three-part digital video series tied to the anniversary. This CNN editorial endeavor will spotlight a new generation of women leaders who are determining where the next great discoveries will be made, developing the groundbreaking technology to send humanity to the farthest reaches of the universe, and tapping a younger, more diverse recruiting pipeline that is opening doors for the next crop of dreamers.
About Samsung 2019 QLED 8K TV
Samsung’s 2019 QLED 8K TV line delivers premier picture quality, remarkable design and innovative smart features and for the first time ever – 8K resolution. Available in more sizes than ever including 65”, 75”, 82”, 85” and 98” options, these QLED 8K TVs incorporate Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Processor 8K, which upscales lower resolution content to stunningly crisp 8K while also allowing for playback of native 8K content. Whether a viewer is watching content through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring, Samsung’s proprietary AI technology can recognize and upscale any content, regardless of the native resolution, to pristine 8K quality. This is Samsung’s smartest and most powerful TV yet.
For more information on Samsung’s 8K TV line, please visit https://www.samsung.com/tvs/
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
