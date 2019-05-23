DataStax Announces the 2019 Stax Awards and Partner of the Year Winners

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
DataStax, the company behind the leading database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced the winners of the Stax Awards, which recognize the innovative and results-producing projects built on DataStax. The awards were announced over two days at DataStax’s annual user conference, DataStax Accelerate.
The 2019 Stax Awards winners are:
- Sony PlayStation won The Best Use of DataStax in a Hybrid/Multi-Cloud Environment Award, which recognizes companies that have deployed DataStax Enterprise (DSE) across multiple cloud providers or in a hybrid cloud environment. Sony PlayStation utilizes DataStax to support hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. To successfully run the PS4, Sony needed a flexible hosting and agnostic solution. Today, Sony runs several hundred nodes of DSE, that handle over 300,000 reads/writes per second and tens of terabytes of data, across AWS and its own private data centers. Sony has also automated key aspects of operations—build out, scale out, and cluster is self-healing upon node failure. DSE ensures PS4 players enjoy a socially connected experience without any impact from performance or downtime issues. The Stax Awards judges commented: “This is a great story around scale. This solution utilizes on-prem, one cloud vendor, and another one in planning, so it’s a true hybrid story.”
- FamilySearch won The Modern Applications Powered by DataStax Award, which showcases companies building transformative applications on DataStax. Using DataStax, FamilySearch has been able to achieve zero database downtime and serve 125 million transactions per hour during peak usage. Now, FamilySearch can focus on building and improving its applications to further its mission to connect families across generations. The Stax Awards judges commented: “This is a very impressive use case, especially in contrast to the legacy solution. Great detail and insights into what makes this DSE-based solution great.”
- Dell Technologies won The Promising Innovation Award, which recognizes customers planning innovative projects that fundamentally transform the way their companies leverage data in a mission-critical way. Dell Technologies is in the midst of a digital transformation, moving from on-prem to cloud and leveraging DataStax to evolve the online buyer experience to drive better performance and improve business results. The Stax Award judges commented: “This is an entry with a real-world application that fits the innovation category.”
The 2019 winners were selected by an esteemed panel of third-party judges, including:
- Adrian Bridgwater, Reporter at Computer Weekly
- James E. Curtis, Senior Analyst at 451 Research
- Sean Durity, Staff Systems Engineer (Cassandra) at The Home Depot
- Ed Targett, Editor at Computer Business Review
- Sven Delmas, Senior VP of DSE Engineering at DataStax
“DataStax is chosen by technologists who need a distributed database that can provide reliable performance at scale. We are thrilled to be the foundation that these innovators rely on as they transform their business,” said DataStax Chief Marketing Officer Cate Lochead. “The Stax Awards winners exemplify what’s possible when you give the right tools and technology to people driven to create change and become their industry’s leaders and disruptors in the process.”
The 2019 DataStax Partner Award winners are:
- Deloitte won Solution Partner of the Year, which recognizes their commitment to transform their clients’ business models through innovative solutions. Using their MissionGraph™ platform and Opioid360™ solution built on DataStax Enterprise and DataStax Enterprise Graph, Deloitte has enabled solutions across federal and state levels. It is also now expanding internationally to empower government intelligence and enforcement agencies and businesses that are aggressively adopting a whole new wave of analytic techniques and machine learning tools.
- Publicis Sapient won Emerging Partner of the Year, which recognizes their outstanding design and engineering in their Rapid Commerce solution to re-platform customers’ ecommerce sites to a microservices architecture with DataStax Enterprise as the hybrid cloud database.
- VMware won Technology Partner of the Year, which recognizes outstanding achievements and the innovators behind them. VMware’s Technology Partnership and Product teams and DataStax jointly launched Host Affinity, a breakthrough in vSAN technology that simplifies storage management for distributed systems. Together, the companies will continue to drive business innovation through next-generation VMware and DataStax technologies, empowering customers to thrive throughout their hybrid cloud journey.
The Partner Award winners were nominated based on the category and evaluated based on a number of considerations, including joint customers and strategic impact to both businesses. To learn more about DataStax partners, please visit: https://www.datastax.com/partners.
To learn more about the Stax Awards, please read the following blog: The Stax Awards: Highlighting the Amazing Ways Companies Use DataStax.
Resources
Read the blog about the Stax Awards
Learn more about our customers
About DataStax
DataStax delivers the only active everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™: DataStax Enterprise. The foundation for contextual, always-on, real-time, distributed applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to seamlessly build and deploy modern applications in hybrid cloud. DataStax also offers DataStax Managed Services, a fully managed, white-glove service with guaranteed uptime, end-to-end security, and 24x7x365 lights-out management provided by experts at handling enterprise applications at cloud scale, and DataStax Distribution of Apache Cassandra, a production-certified, 100% open source compatible distribution of Cassandra with expert support. DataStax helps more than 400 of the world’s leading brands like Capital One, Cisco, Comcast, Delta Airlines, eBay, Macy’s, McDonald’s, Safeway, Sony, and Walmart build modern applications that can work across any cloud. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on Twitter @DataStax.
© 2019 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax, Titan, and TitanDB are registered trademarks of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.
Apache, Apache Cassandra, and Cassandra are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005658/en/
