HPE Delivers Q2 Results & Raises FY19 EPS Outlook

By Business Wire Article Rating: Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5 May 23, 2019 04:05 PM EDT Related

Print

Email

Feedback

Add This

Blog This Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter, ended April 30, 2019. “In Q2 we demonstrated traction in critical areas for our customers that delivered strong margin improvement, EPS above our outlook and solid cash flow,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE. “We continue to make important strategic moves that further enhance our competitive position and ability to better serve our customers in a hybrid world. I remain confident that our edge-to-core strategy backed by the important investments we’ve been making will generate positive shareholder returns in the near and longer term.” Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 HPE fiscal 2019 second quarter continuing operations financial

performance Q2 FY19 Q2 FY18 Y/Y GAAP net revenue ($B) $7.2 $7.5 (4.3%) GAAP operating margin 6.1% 4.9% 1.2 pts. GAAP net earnings ($B) $0.4 $0.9 (50.7%) GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.30 $0.54 (44.4%) Non-GAAP operating margin 8.9% 8.2% 0.7 pts. Non-GAAP net earnings ($B) $0.6 $0.5 14.4% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $0.42 $0.32 31.3% Cash flow from operations ($M) $987 $247 299.6% Information about HPE’s use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under “Use of non-GAAP financial information” below. Financial Summary Second quarter net revenue of $7.2 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period, and down 2% when adjusted for currency. Second quarter net revenue was up 1% from the prior-year period, excluding Tier 1 server sales, when adjusted for currency. Second quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share (“EPS”) from continuing operations was $0.30, down from GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations of $0.54 in the prior-year period primarily due to one-time, non-cash adjustments related to U.S. tax reform in the prior-year period. Second quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations was $0.42, up from non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations of $0.32 in the prior-year period. Second quarter non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations exclude after-tax adjustments of $160 million and $0.12 per diluted share, respectively, primarily related to the impact of acquisition, disposition and other related charges, amortization of intangible assets, transformation costs, an adjustment to earnings from equity interests and the impact of U.S. tax reform. Second quarter cash flow from operations of $987 million and free cash flow of $402 million, was up $740 million and $671 million from the prior-year period, respectively. Segment Results Intelligent Edge revenue was $666 million, down 6% year over year and down 5% when adjusted for currency, with 3.0% operating margin. HPE Aruba Product revenue was down 8% year over year and down 7% when adjusted for currency and HPE Aruba Services revenue was up 16% year over year and up 18% when adjusted for currency.

revenue was $666 million, down 6% year over year and down 5% when adjusted for currency, with 3.0% operating margin. HPE Aruba Product revenue was down 8% year over year and down 7% when adjusted for currency and HPE Aruba Services revenue was up 16% year over year and up 18% when adjusted for currency. Hybrid IT continued to drive profitable growth with revenue of $5.6 billion, down 4% year over year and down 3% when adjusted for currency with 11.4% operating margin that was up 140 bps year over year. Compute revenue was down 5% year over year and down 4% when adjusted for currency. Excluding the impact from the company’s intentional exit of certain Tier 1 customer segments, Compute revenue was up 4% when adjusted for currency and HPE’s higher-margin Value Compute portfolio grew approximately 8% when adjusted for currency, driven by strength in high-performance compute, hyper-converged and composable cloud. Storage revenue was up 3% year over year and up 5% when adjusted for currency, with particular strength in Nimble, XP and Entry Storage. HPE Pointnext revenue was down 7% year over year and down 3% when adjusted for currency. HPE Pointnext operational services orders, including Nimble services was up 1% when adjusted for currency.

continued to drive profitable growth with revenue of $5.6 billion, down 4% year over year and down 3% when adjusted for currency with 11.4% operating margin that was up 140 bps year over year. Compute revenue was down 5% year over year and down 4% when adjusted for currency. Excluding the impact from the company’s intentional exit of certain Tier 1 customer segments, Compute revenue was up 4% when adjusted for currency and HPE’s higher-margin Value Compute portfolio grew approximately 8% when adjusted for currency, driven by strength in high-performance compute, hyper-converged and composable cloud. Storage revenue was up 3% year over year and up 5% when adjusted for currency, with particular strength in Nimble, XP and Entry Storage. HPE Pointnext revenue was down 7% year over year and down 3% when adjusted for currency. HPE Pointnext operational services orders, including Nimble services was up 1% when adjusted for currency. Financial Services revenue was $896 million, down 2% year over year and up 2% when adjusted for currency, net portfolio assets were down 2% year over year and up 1% when adjusted for currency, and financing volume was down 10% year over year and down 6% when adjusted for currency. The business delivered an operating margin of 8.6%. Raised FY 2019 Outlook For the fiscal 2019 third quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.33 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.44. Fiscal 2019 third quarter non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.11 per diluted share, primarily related to transformation costs and the amortization of intangible assets. For fiscal 2019 full-year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise now estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.08 and the non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.72. Fiscal 2019 non-GAAP diluted net EPS estimates exclude after-tax costs of approximately $0.64 per diluted share, primarily related to transformation costs, the amortization of intangible assets, and an adjustment to earnings from equity interests. For fiscal 2019 full-year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reiterates free cash flow guidance range of $1.4 to $1.6 billion, up over 35% from the prior year. About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future. Use of non-GAAP financial information To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides revenue on a constant currency basis as well as non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations, gross cash, free cash flow, net capital expenditures, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and free cash flow. A reconciliation of adjustments to GAAP financial measures for this quarter and prior periods is included in the tables below or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. In addition, an explanation of the ways in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its business, the substance behind Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s decision to use these non-GAAP measures, the material limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP measures, the manner in which Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management compensates for those limitations, and the substantive reasons why Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors is included under “Use of non-GAAP financial measures” further below. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating profit, operating margin, net earnings from continuing operations, net earnings from discontinued operations, diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, cash flow from operations, investments in property, plant and equipment, or total company debt prepared in accordance with GAAP. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred tax assets, share repurchases, currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring charges; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, as well as the execution of transformation and restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, revenue or profitability improvements; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements or assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the need to address the many challenges facing Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s businesses; the competitive pressures faced by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s businesses; risks associated with executing Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s strategy; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events; the need to manage third-party suppliers and the distribution of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s products and the delivery of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s services effectively; the protection of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties and intellectual property shared with its former Parent; risks associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s international operations; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; the execution and performance of contracts by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners; the hiring and retention of key employees; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; and the execution, timing and results of any transformation or restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented; the resolution of pending investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are described in Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018. As in prior periods, the financial information set forth in this press release, including tax-related items, reflects estimates based on information available at this time. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes these estimates to be reasonable, these amounts could differ materially from reported amounts in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended April 30, 2019. Hewlett Packard Enterprise assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended April 30, January 31, April 30, 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue(a) $ 7,150 $ 7,553 $ 7,468 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 4,845 5,207 5,210 Research and development 457 466 403 Selling, general and administrative 1,214 1,211 1,245 Amortization of intangible assets 69 72 72 Restructuring charges — — 10 Transformation costs 54 78 120 Disaster charges (7 ) — — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 84 63 16 Separation costs — — 26 Total costs and expenses 6,716 7,097 7,102 Earnings from continuing operations 434 456 366 Interest and other, net (18 ) (51 ) (78 ) Tax indemnification adjustments(b) 4 219 (425 ) Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) 17 16 31 Earnings (loss) from equity interests 3 15 (10 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 440 655 (116 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes(d) (21 ) (478 ) 966 Net earnings from continuing operations 419 177 850 Net loss from discontinued operations — — (72 ) Net earnings $ 419 $ 177 $ 778 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.55 Discontinued operations — — (0.05 ) Total basic net earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.50 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 Discontinued operations — — (0.05 ) Total diluted net earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share: Basic 1,367 1,401 1,552 Diluted 1,382 1,412 1,582 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue(a) $ 14,703 $ 15,142 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 10,052 10,715 Research and development 923 792 Selling, general and administrative 2,425 2,463 Amortization of intangible assets 141 150 Restructuring charges — 15 Transformation costs 132 365 Disaster charges (7 ) — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 147 46 Separation costs — 2 Total costs and expenses 13,813 14,548 Earnings from continuing operations 890 594 Interest and other, net (69 ) (99 ) Tax indemnification adjustments(b) 223 (1,344 ) Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) 33 64 Earnings from equity interests 18 12 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 1,095 (773 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes(d) (499 ) 3,105 Net earnings from continuing operations 596 2,332 Net loss from discontinued operations — (118 ) Net earnings $ 596 $ 2,214 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 1.48 Discontinued operations — (0.07 ) Total basic net earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 1.41 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 1.46 Discontinued operations — (0.08 ) Total diluted net earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 1.38 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.2250 $ 0.2625 Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings per share: Basic 1,384 1,571 Diluted 1,397 1,601 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS, OPERATING MARGIN AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Three months Three months Diluted net ended Diluted net Three months Diluted net ended April earnings January 31, earnings ended April earnings 30, 2019 per share 2019 per share 30, 2018 per share GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 419 $ 0.30 $ 177 $ 0.13 $ 850 $ 0.54 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 69 0.05 72 0.05 72 0.05 Restructuring charges(c) — — — — 10 0.01 Transformation costs(c) 54 0.04 78 0.06 120 0.08 Disaster charges (7 ) (0.01 ) — — — — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 84 0.06 63 0.04 16 0.01 Separation costs(c) — — — — 26 0.02 Tax indemnification adjustments(b) (4 ) — (219 ) (0.16 ) 425 0.26 Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) (17 ) (0.01 ) (16 ) (0.01 ) (31 ) (0.02 ) Loss from equity interests(e) 38 0.03 38 0.03 38 0.02 Adjustments for taxes(d)(f) (57 ) (0.04 ) 397 0.28 (1,020 ) (0.65 ) Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 579 $ 0.42 $ 590 $ 0.42 $ 506 $ 0.32 GAAP earnings from continuing operations $ 434 $ 456 $ 366 Non-GAAP adjustments related to continuing operations: Amortization of intangible assets 69 72 72 Restructuring charges(c) — — 10 Transformation costs(c) 54 78 120 Disaster charges (7 ) — — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 84 63 16 Separation costs(c) — — 26 Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations $ 634 $ 669 $ 610 GAAP operating margin from continuing operations 6 % 6 % 5 % Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations 3 % 3 % 3 % Non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations 9 % 9 % 8 % GAAP net loss from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (72 ) $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP adjustments related to discontinued operations: Tax indemnification adjustments(b) — — — — 72 0.05 Non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Total GAAP net earnings $ 419 $ 0.30 $ 177 $ 0.13 $ 778 $ 0.49 Total Non-GAAP net earnings $ 579 $ 0.42 $ 590 $ 0.42 $ 506 $ 0.32 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTMENTS TO GAAP NET EARNINGS, EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS, OPERATING MARGIN AND DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Six months Diluted net Six months Diluted net ended April earnings per ended April earnings per 30, 2019 share 30, 2018 share GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 596 $ 0.43 $ 2,332 $ 1.46 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 141 0.11 150 0.09 Restructuring charges(c) — — 15 0.01 Transformation costs(c) 132 0.09 365 0.23 Disaster charges (7 ) (0.01 ) — — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 147 0.11 46 0.03 Separation costs(c) — — 2 — Tax indemnification adjustments(b) (223 ) (0.16 ) 1,344 0.84 Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) (33 ) (0.02 ) (64 ) (0.04 ) Loss from equity interests(e) 76 0.05 75 0.05 Adjustments for taxes(d)(f) 340 0.24 (3,239 ) (2.03 ) Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 1,169 $ 0.84 $ 1,026 $ 0.64 GAAP earnings from continuing operations $ 890 $ 594 Non-GAAP adjustments related to continuing operations: Amortization of intangible assets 141 150 Restructuring charges(c) — 15 Transformation costs(c) 132 365 Disaster charges (7 ) — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges 147 46 Separation costs(c) — 2 Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations $ 1,303 $ 1,172 GAAP operating margin from continuing operations 6 % 4 % Non-GAAP adjustments from continuing operations 3 % 4 % Non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations 9 % 8 % GAAP net loss from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ (118 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP adjustments related to discontinued operations: Separation costs — — 51 0.03 Tax indemnification adjustments(b) — — 68 0.05 Adjustments for taxes — — (1 ) — Non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ — Total GAAP net earnings $ 596 $ 0.43 $ 2,214 $ 1.38 Total Non-GAAP net earnings $ 1,169 $ 0.84 $ 1,026 $ 0.64 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions, except par value) As of April 30, 2019 October 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,585 $ 4,880 Accounts receivable 3,143 3,263 Financing receivables 3,453 3,396 Inventory 2,182 2,447 Assets held for sale 1 6 Other current assets(g) 2,636 3,280 Total current assets 15,000 17,272 Property, plant and equipment 6,138 6,138 Long-term financing receivables and other assets 9,317 11,359 Investments in equity interests 2,421 2,398 Goodwill and intangible assets 18,264 18,326 Total assets $ 51,140 $ 55,493 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Notes payable and short-term borrowings $ 2,114 $ 2,005 Accounts payable 5,483 6,092 Employee compensation and benefits 1,263 1,412 Taxes on earnings 236 378 Deferred revenue 3,141 3,177 Accrued restructuring 192 294 Other accrued liabilities 3,648 3,840 Total current liabilities 16,077 17,198 Long-term debt 10,332 10,136 Other non-current liabilities 6,490 6,885 Stockholders’ equity HPE stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (300 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at April 30, 2019) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value (9,600 shares authorized; 1,346 and 1,423 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively) 13 14 Additional paid-in capital 29,130 30,342 Accumulated deficit(i) (7,765 ) (5,899 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,180 ) (3,218 ) Total HPE stockholders’ equity 18,198 21,239 Non-controlling interests 43 35 Total stockholders’ equity 18,241 21,274 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 51,140 $ 55,493 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) Three months ended Six months ended April 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 419 $ 596 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 648 1,287 Stock-based compensation expense 74 149 Provision for doubtful accounts and inventory 76 118 Restructuring charges 19 52 Deferred taxes on earnings (26 ) 344 Earnings from equity interests (3 ) (18 ) Other, net (1 ) 45 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 30 143 Financing receivables 124 (32 ) Inventory 54 153 Accounts payable (309 ) (565 ) Taxes on earnings (78 ) (185 ) Restructuring (88 ) (198 ) Other assets and liabilities 48 (520 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 987 1,369 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (799 ) (1,528 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 214 371 Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other investments (20 ) (25 ) Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities and other investments 1 2 Financial collateral posted (70 ) (315 ) Financial collateral returned 226 507 Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (76 ) Net cash used in investing activities (448 ) (1,064 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings with original maturities less than 90 days, net 37 25 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 236 625 Payment of debt (226 ) (560 ) Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities 26 9 Repurchase of common stock (574 ) (1,388 ) Cash dividends paid (154 ) (311 ) Net cash used in financing activities (655 ) (1,600 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(g) (116 ) (1,295 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period(g) 3,905 5,084 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(g) $ 3,789 $ 3,789 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions) Three months ended April 30, January 31, April 30, 2019 2019 2018 Net revenue:(a)(h) Hybrid IT $ 5,636 $ 5,970 $ 5,893 Intelligent Edge 666 686 706 Financial Services 896 919 916 Corporate Investments 125 118 134 Total segment net revenue 7,323 7,693 7,649 Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other (173 ) (140 ) (181 ) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 7,150 $ 7,553 $ 7,468 Earnings from continuing operations before taxes:(c)(h) Hybrid IT $ 645 $ 675 $ 591 Intelligent Edge 20 9 56 Financial Services 77 77 72 Corporate Investments (29 ) (28 ) (28 ) Total segment earnings from operations 713 733 691 Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations(c) (64 ) (50 ) (61 ) Unallocated stock-based compensation expense (15 ) (14 ) (20 ) Amortization of intangible assets (69 ) (72 ) (72 ) Restructuring charges(c) — — (10 ) Transformation costs(c) (54 ) (78 ) (120 ) Disaster charges 7 — — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges (84 ) (63 ) (16 ) Separation costs(c) — — (26 ) Interest and other, net (18 ) (51 ) (78 ) Tax indemnification adjustments(b) 4 219 (425 ) Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) 17 16 31 Earnings (loss) from equity interests 3 15 (10 ) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 440 $ 655 $ (116 ) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue:(a)(h) Hybrid IT $ 11,606 $ 12,051 Intelligent Edge 1,352 1,362 Financial Services 1,815 1,804 Corporate Investments 243 270 Total segment net revenue 15,016 15,487 Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other (313 ) (345 ) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 14,703 $ 15,142 Earnings from continuing operations before taxes:(c)(h) Hybrid IT $ 1,320 $ 1,163 Intelligent Edge 29 90 Financial Services 154 143 Corporate Investments (57 ) (54 ) Total segment earnings from operations 1,446 1,342 Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations(c) (114 ) (120 ) Unallocated stock-based compensation expense (29 ) (50 ) Amortization of intangible assets (141 ) (150 ) Restructuring charges(c) — (15 ) Transformation costs(c) (132 ) (365 ) Disaster charges 7 — Acquisition, disposition and other related charges (147 ) (46 ) Separation costs — (2 ) Interest and other, net (69 ) (99 ) Tax indemnification adjustments(b) 223 (1,344 ) Non-service net periodic benefit credit(c) 33 64 Earnings from equity interests 18 12 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated earnings (loss) from continuing operations before taxes $ 1,095 $ (773 ) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT/BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages) Three months ended Change (%) April 30, January 31, April 30, 2019 2019 2018 Q/Q Y/Y Net revenue:(a)(h) Hybrid IT Hybrid IT Product Compute $ 3,093 $ 3,402 $ 3,263 (9 %) (5 %) Storage 942 975 912 (3 %) 3 % Total Hybrid IT Product 4,035 4,377 4,175 (8 %) (3 %) HPE Pointnext 1,601 1,593 1,718 1 % (7 %) Total Hybrid IT 5,636 5,970 5,893 (6 %) (4 %) Intelligent Edge HPE Aruba Product 577 597 629 (3 %) (8 %) HPE Aruba Services 89 89 77 — % 16 % Total Intelligent Edge 666 686 706 (3 %) (6 %) Financial Services 896 919 916 (3 %) (2 %) Corporate Investments 125 118 134 6 % (7 %) Total segment net revenue 7,323 7,693 7,649 (5 %) (4 %) Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other (173 ) (140 ) (181 ) 24 % (4 %) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 7,150 $ 7,553 $ 7,468 (5 %) (4 %) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT/BUSINESS UNIT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages) Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 Y/Y Net revenue:(a)(h) Hybrid IT Hybrid IT Product Compute $ 6,495 $ 6,781 (4 %) Storage 1,917 1,860 3 % Total Hybrid IT Product 8,412 8,641 (3 %) HPE Pointnext 3,194 3,410 (6 %) Total Hybrid IT 11,606 12,051 (4 %) Intelligent Edge HPE Aruba Product 1,174 1,211 (3 %) HPE Aruba Services 178 151 18 % Total Intelligent Edge 1,352 1,362 (1 %) Financial Services 1,815 1,804 1 % Corporate Investments 243 270 (10 %) Total segment net revenue 15,016 15,487 (3 %) Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other (313 ) (345 ) (9 %) Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise consolidated net revenue $ 14,703 $ 15,142 (3 %) HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN SUMMARY DATA (Unaudited) Change in Operating Three months ended Margin (pts) April 30, 2019 Q/Q Y/Y Segment operating margin:(c)(h) Hybrid IT 11.4 % 0.1 pts 1.4 pts Intelligent Edge 3.0 % 1.7 pts (4.9) pts Financial Services 8.6 % 0.2 pts 0.7 pts Corporate Investments (23.2 )% 0.5 pts (2.3) pts Total segment operating margin 9.7 % 0.2 pts 0.7 pts HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended April 30, January 31, April 30, 2019 2019 2018 Numerator: GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 419 $ 177 $ 850 GAAP net loss from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ (72 ) Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 579 $ 590 $ 506 Non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 1,367 1,401 1,552 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(j) 15 11 30 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,382 1,412 1,582 GAAP net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.55 Diluted(j) $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.54 GAAP net loss per share from discontinued operations(l) Basic $ — $ — $ (0.05 ) Diluted(j) $ — $ — $ (0.05 ) Non-GAAP net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 Diluted(k) $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP net earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ — $ — $ — Diluted $ — $ — $ — Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.50 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.13 $ 0.49 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.33 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF DILUTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended April 30, 2019 2018 Numerator: GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 596 $ 2,332 GAAP net loss from discontinued operations $ — $ (118 ) Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations $ 1,169 $ 1,026 Non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations $ — $ — Denominator: Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net earnings per share 1,384 1,571 Dilutive effect of employee stock plans(j) 13 30 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net earnings per share 1,397 1,601 GAAP net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.43 $ 1.48 Diluted(j) $ 0.43 $ 1.46 GAAP net loss per share from discontinued operations(l) Basic $ — $ (0.07 ) Diluted(j) $ — $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.65 Diluted(k) $ 0.84 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP net earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ — $ — Diluted $ — $ — Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 1.41 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 1.38 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.65 Total Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 0.64 (a) The Company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard (ASC 606) on a modified retrospective basis effective the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2019 results are presented under ASC 606, while prior period amounts are not adjusted and continue to be reported under the prior revenue recognition accounting standard (ASC 605). (b) For the three months ended January 31, 2019 and the six months ended April 30, 2019, this amount primarily includes the effects of U.S. tax reform on tax attributes related to fiscal periods prior to the Separation with HP Inc. For the three and six months ended April 30, 2018 this amount primarily represents the settlement of certain pre-separation Hewlett-Packard Company income tax liabilities indemnified through the Tax Matters Agreement with HP Inc. (c) Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, subsequent to the adoption of the accounting standards update for retirement benefits (Topic 715), the Company reclassified its non-service net periodic benefit credit from operating expense to other income and expense in its Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. The Company reflected these changes retrospectively, by transferring the non-service net periodic benefit credit, a portion of which was previously allocated to the segments, and the remainder of which was reported within Unallocated corporate costs and eliminations, Transformation costs, Restructuring charges and Separation costs, to Non-service net periodic benefit credit as other income and expense for periods in fiscal 2018. These changes had no impact on Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previously reported condensed consolidated GAAP net earnings or GAAP net earnings per share. (d) For the three months ended January 31, 2019, and the six months ended April 30, 2019, the amounts primarily include $419 million and $398 million of tax expense, respectively, as a result of the impact of U.S. tax reform. For the three months ended April 30, 2018 the amount primarily includes $1.1 billion benefit following the closure of pre-separation Hewlett-Packard Company audits for fiscal years 2009 through 2012, partially offset by $140 million of tax expense as a result of the U.S. tax reform. For the six months ended April 30, 2018, this amount includes a $2.0 billion benefit in connection with the settlement of certain pre-separation Hewlett-Packard Company income tax liabilities indemnified through the Tax Matters Agreement with HP Inc., a $239 million benefit primarily from foreign tax credits and from the release of non U.S. valuation allowances on deferred taxes established in connection with the Everett Transaction, a $203 million benefit as a result of the liquidation of an insolvent non U.S. subsidiary, and an estimated tax benefit of $1.8 billion from the provisional application of the new tax rules including a lower federal tax rate to deferred tax assets and liabilities, partially offset by a provisional estimate of $1.1 billion of transition tax expense on accumulated non U.S. earnings. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2016-09, which requires the excess tax benefits or tax deficiencies associated with stock-based compensation to be recognized as a component of the provision for income taxes in the Statement of Earnings rather than additional paid-in capital in the Balance Sheet, this amount includes $28 million and $42 million, for the three and six months ended April 30, 2018, respectively. (e) Represents the amortization of basis difference adjustments related to the H3C divestiture. (f) Effective the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company uses a structural tax rate based on long-term non-GAAP financial projections. (g) The Company adopted the guidance for the classification and presentation of restricted cash in the statement of cash flows in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, beginning November 1, 2018, using the retrospective method. As a result of the adoption of this accounting standard update, for the three and six months ended April 30, 2019, the restricted cash balance, included in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as disclosed in the Statements of Cash Flows above, was $204 million and $328 million respectively, which was included in Other current assets in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (h) Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company implemented organizational changes to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. These organizational changes primarily include: (i) the transfer of the data center networking ("DC Networking") business, which was previously reported within the Hybrid IT Product business unit in the Hybrid IT segment, to the HPE Aruba Product and HPE Aruba Services business units within the Intelligent Edge segment; (ii) the transfer of the edge compute business, which was previously reported within the HPE Aruba Product business unit in the Intelligent Edge segment, to the Hybrid IT Product business unit within the Hybrid IT segment; and (iii) the transfer of the Communications and Media Solutions ("CMS") business, which was previously reported within the HPE Pointnext business unit in the Hybrid IT segment, to the Corporate Investments segment. The Company reflected these changes to its segment information retrospectively to the earliest period presented, which primarily resulted in the transfer of net revenue and operating profit for each of the businesses as described above. These changes had no impact on Hewlett Packard Enterprise's previously reported consolidated net revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings or net earnings per share. (i) The Company adopted the accounting standard update for income taxes related to intra-entity transfers of assets other than inventory, using the modified retrospective method. As a result, the Company recognized $2.3 billion of income taxes as an adjustment to retained earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. (j) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of restricted stock awards, stock options and performance-based awards, but the effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share when it would be anti-dilutive. (k) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of restricted stock awards, stock options and performance-based awards. (l) Earnings per share for discontinued operations was calculated by deducting the earnings per share from continuing operations from the total earnings per share. Use of non-GAAP financial measures To supplement Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented on a GAAP basis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise provides revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations, gross cash, free cash flow, net capital expenditures, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides forecasts of non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not computed in accordance with, or as an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating expense is total costs and expenses. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating profit is earnings from operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating margin is operating margin. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP income tax rate is income tax rate. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations is net earnings from continuing operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations is net earnings from discontinued operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations is diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations is diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to gross cash is cash and cash equivalents. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to free cash flow is cash flow from operations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net capital expenditures is investment in property, plant and equipment. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net debt and operating company net debt is total company debt. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to each of net cash and operating company net cash is cash and cash equivalents. Reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP information are included in the tables above or elsewhere in the materials accompanying this news release. Use and economic substance of non-GAAP financial measures used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes no change in the foreign exchange rate from the prior-year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP operating margin are defined to exclude any charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, restructuring charges, charges relating to the separation transactions, transformation costs, disaster charges and acquisition, disposition and other related charges. Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations consist of net earnings or diluted net earnings per share excluding those same charges, as well as an adjustment to earnings in equity interests, non-service net periodic benefit credit, tax indemnification adjustments, income tax valuation allowances and separation taxes, the impact of U.S. tax reform and excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations consist of net earnings from discontinued operations or diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations excluding those same charges, as applicable to discontinued operations. In addition, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations are adjusted by the amount of additional taxes or tax benefits associated with each non-GAAP item. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of evaluating Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s historical and prospective financial performance, as well as Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s performance relative to its competitors. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management also uses these non-GAAP measures to further its own understanding of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s segment operating performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that excluding the items mentioned above from these non-GAAP financial measures allows Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management to better understand Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s consolidated financial performance in relation to the operating results of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s segments, as Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management does not believe that the excluded items are reflective of ongoing operating results. More specifically, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management excludes each of those items mentioned above for the following reasons: Hewlett Packard Enterprise incurs charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets. Those charges are included in Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s GAAP earnings from operations, operating margin, net earnings and diluted net earnings per share. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisitions and any related impairment charges. Consequently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these charges for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Restructuring charges are costs associated with a formal restructuring plan and are primarily related to (i) employee termination costs and benefits (ii) costs to vacate duplicative facilities and (iii) an accelerated employee stock compensation program. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these restructuring costs (and any reversals of charges recorded in prior periods) for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures because it believes that these historical costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance or comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Separation costs are expenses associated with HP Inc.’s (formerly known as “Hewlett-Packard Company” or “HP Co.”) separation into two independent publicly-traded companies and the spin-off and merger transactions of the Enterprise Services business with CSC ("Everett Transaction") and the Software business with Micro Focus (“Seattle Transaction”). The charges are primarily related to third-party consulting, contractor fees and other incremental costs incurred to complete the transactions. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these separation costs for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Transformation costs represent net costs related to the HPE Next initiative and include restructuring charges, program design and execution costs, costs incurred to transform Hewlett Packard Enterprise's IT infrastructure and gains from the sale of real-estate identified as part of the initiative. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses and gains for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s past operating performance.

Disaster charges represent costs related to the damages sustained as a result of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas, which includes the deductible related to the Company's insurance program as well as an impairment of the Company's facilities. It also includes gains as a result of final insurance settlements received in connection with the damages sustained. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating these amounts for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating profit facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise incurs costs related to its acquisitions and divestitures, most of which are treated as non-cash or non-capitalized expenses. The charges are direct expenses such as professional fees and retention costs, as well as non-cash adjustments to the fair value of certain acquired assets such as inventory. Charges may also include expenses associated with disposal activities. Because non-cash or non-capitalized acquisition-related expenses are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s acquisitions and divestitures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating such expenses for purposes of calculating these non-GAAP measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s past operating performance.

Adjustment to earnings from equity interests includes the amortization of the basis difference in relation to the H3C divestiture and the resulting equity method investment in H3C. Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that eliminating this amount for purposes of calculating non-GAAP operating profit facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Non-service net periodic benefit credit includes certain market-related factors such as (i) interest cost, (ii) expected return on plan assets, (iii) amortization of prior plan amendments, (iv) amortized actuarial gains or losses, (v) the impacts of any plan settlements/curtailments and (vi) impacts from other market-related factors associated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's defined benefit pension and post-retirement benefit plans. These market-driven retirement-related adjustments are primarily due to the change in pension plan assets and liabilities which are tied to financial market performance. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these adjustments and considers them to be outside the operational performance of the business.

Tax indemnification adjustments are related to changes in the indemnification positions between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc., DXC and Micro Focus that are recorded by the Company as pre-tax income or expense and not considered tax expense. Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these income or charges and the associated tax impact for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

Beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company utilizes a structural long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods and eliminates the effects of items such as changes in tax valuation allowance and tax effects of acquisitions and disposition related costs and transformation costs since each of these can vary in size and frequency. When projecting this long-term rate, the company evaluated a three-year financial projection that excludes the direct impact of the following non-cash items: amortization of purchased intangibles and adjustments related to equity method investments. The projected rate is not expected to change with the recently announced acquisition of Cray Inc. in fiscal 2020 and also assumes no incremental acquisitions in the three-year projection period, and considers other factors including the company’s expected tax structure, its tax positions in various jurisdictions and current impacts from key legislation implemented in major jurisdictions where the company operates. For fiscal 2019, the company will use a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 12%, which reflects currently available information, including the impact of the Tax Act and interpretations thereof, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company’s geographic earnings mix including due to acquisition activity, or other changes to the company’s strategy or business operations. The company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate. The company believes that making these adjustments facilitates a better evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to past operating results.

For periods presented in fiscal 2018, valuation allowances and separation taxes represent tax amounts in connection with the spin-off of the enterprise services business, Everett SpinCo, Inc., and the software business, Seattle SpinCo, Inc. Since these charges do not represent ongoing expenses, Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these charges for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

As a result of the U.S. tax reform, during the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Hewlett Packard Enterprise recorded an estimated tax benefit from the provisional application of the new tax rules including a lower federal tax rate to deferred tax assets and liabilities, partially offset by a provisional estimate for transition tax expense on accumulated non-U.S. undistributed earnings, and a benefit as a result of the liquidation of an insolvent non U.S. subsidiary. During subsequent quarters, the Company recorded adjustments under SAB118 (which was completed in the first quarter of fiscal 2019) in connection with U.S. tax reform primarily related to transition tax and valuation allowances on certain U.S. tax credits. Since these adjustments represent a one-time charge and do not represent ongoing expenses, Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes the charge for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of the Company’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-09 on a prospective basis, except for the statement of cash flows for which the statement was retrospectively adopted for the prior comparative periods. This standard requires excess tax benefits or tax deficiencies associated with stock-based compensation to be recognized as a component of the provision for income taxes in the Statement of Earnings rather than additional paid-in capital in the Balance Sheet. Since the benefit or deficiency is the outcome of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock price at the time an award is converted to a share of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock, Hewlett Packard Enterprise excludes these benefits or deficiencies for the purpose of calculating these non-GAAP measures to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current operating performance and comparisons to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance in other periods. Material limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations in relying on these non-GAAP financial measures are: Amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this loss in value is not included in non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations, and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the loss in value of those intangible assets.

Items such as restructuring charges, separation costs, transformation costs and disaster charges that are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and cash flows.

Items such as adjustment to earnings from equity interests and non-service net periodic benefit credit that are excluded from non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure and cash flows.

Items such as tax indemnification adjustments, income tax valuation allowances and separation taxes, the impact of U.S. tax reform, excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation and the related tax impacts from other non-GAAP measures that are excluded from the non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations can also have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measures and cash flows.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure.

Other companies may calculate revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations differently than Hewlett Packard Enterprise does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. Compensation for limitations associated with use of non-GAAP financial measures Hewlett Packard Enterprise compensates for the limitations on its use of non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also provides a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure within this news release and in other written materials that include these non-GAAP financial measures, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise encourages investors to review carefully those reconciliations. Usefulness of non-GAAP financial measures to investors Hewlett Packard Enterprise believes that providing revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations, non-GAAP net earnings from discontinued operations, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from discontinued operations, gross cash, free cash flow, net capital expenditures, net debt, net cash, operating company net debt and operating company net cash financial measures to investors in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater transparency to the information used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management in its financial and operational decision making and allows investors to see Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s results “through the eyes” of management. Hewlett Packard Enterprise further believes that providing this information better enables Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s investors to understand Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s management to evaluate and measure such performance. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparisons of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s operating performance with the performance of other companies in Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s industry that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures that may be calculated in a similar manner. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005774/en/ Related

Print

Email

Feedback

Add This

Blog This More Stories By Business Wire Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Latest Stories Managing Data with NetApp's Josh Atwell By Liz McMillan "NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. "NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. May. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154 read more & respond » Nutanix Mine with Veeam Simplifies Secondary Storage By Pat Romanski Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity. Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity. May. 24, 2019 03:00 AM EDT read more & respond » Securing the SDDC By Elizabeth White The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ... The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ... May. 23, 2019 10:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498 read more & respond » IoT Network Data Analytics By Elizabeth White While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S... While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S... May. 23, 2019 08:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925 read more & respond » Scale-Out Storage with StorageCraft By Liz McMillan "We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. "We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. May. 23, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 5,060 read more & respond » Data Analytics Blockchain and FinTech By Liz McMillan Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ... Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ... May. 23, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715 read more & respond » Encore Presentation of Blockchain Keynote By Liz McMillan In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl... In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl... May. 23, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660 read more & respond » Keynote: Nutanix Enterprise Cloud for DevOps By Pat Romanski DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav... DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav... May. 23, 2019 03:45 PM EDT Reads: 7,632 read more & respond » Exhibitor Directory Published for CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ... @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ... May. 23, 2019 02:15 PM EDT read more & respond » Nutanix Expands MultiCloud Solution Portfolio By Elizabeth White According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl... According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl... May. 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT read more & respond » Mark Lavi: Nutanix's DevOps Journey By Yeshim Deniz "At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. "At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. May. 23, 2019 11:15 AM EDT read more & respond » Nutanix for DevOps: Agility from Technology By Liz McMillan In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat... In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat... May. 23, 2019 08:30 AM EDT read more & respond » DDN's High Scale, High Performance Storage By Elizabeth White "Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. "Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. May. 23, 2019 12:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828 read more & respond » Cloud, AI and How We Communicate By Liz McMillan A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i... A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i... May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821 read more & respond » Smart Cities: The World's Many IoTs By Pat Romanski The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e... The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e... May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225 read more & respond » MORE »