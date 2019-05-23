DXC Technology Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Results with Sequential Growth in Revenue, Bookings, and Cash Flow

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019.

“DXC Technology closed out our fourth quarter, and our fiscal year, by delivering strong digital performance and sequential growth in revenue, bookings, and cash flow,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO. “We continued to enhance our portfolio of digital offerings, and we are re-skilling current employees to equip them with new digital capabilities and certifications. We have also hired thousands of new employees with advanced digital skills, and added more through acquisitions, to further scale our digital workforce. Our acquisition of Luxoft is expected to be completed as planned by the end of June, and this will further strengthen DXC’s ability to design and deploy transformative digital solutions for clients at scale.”

Financial Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.01 in the fourth quarter, including $(0.13) per share of restructuring costs, $(0.24) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(0.37) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets, and $(0.43) per share of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $1.80 in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.19.

Revenue in the fourth quarter was $5,280 million compared with $5,584 million in the year ago period.

Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $354 million for the fourth quarter, including $(47) million of restructuring costs, $(96) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(138) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(143) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $588 million in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $778 million compared with $812 million in the year ago period.

Net income was $271 million for the fourth quarter, including $(35) million of restructuring costs, $(66) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(101) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(116) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $565 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income was $589 million.

Adjusted EBIT was $827 million in the fourth quarter compared with $882 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 15.7% compared with 15.8% in the year ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $748 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $557 million in the year ago period.

Adjusted free cash flow was $917 million in the fourth quarter.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2019

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $4.35 in fiscal 2019, including $(1.25) per share of restructuring costs, $(1.06) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(1.42) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets, $(0.41) per share of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses, and $0.16 per share of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $5.23 in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $8.34.

Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $20,753 million compared with $21,733 million in the year ago period.

Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $1,515 million for fiscal 2019, including $(465) million of restructuring costs, $(401) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(539) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(143) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $1,304 million in the year ago period.

Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $3,063 million compared with $2,758 million in the prior year.

Net income was $1,262 million for fiscal 2019, including $(353) million of restructuring costs, $(299) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(401) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, $(116) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses, and $44 million of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $1,782 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income was $2,387 million.

Adjusted EBIT was $3,269 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $2,989 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 15.8% compared with 13.8% in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,783 million in fiscal 2019, compared with $2,567 million in the prior year.

Adjusted free cash flow was $2,105 million in fiscal 2019.

Global Business Services (GBS)

GBS revenue was $2,191 million in the quarter compared to $2,361 million for the prior year. GBS revenues decreased 7.2% year-over-year, reflecting headwinds in the traditional applications business, including the impact of accelerated cloud adoption. GBS profit margin in the quarter was 20.4%, up from 19.4% in the prior year, reflecting ongoing workforce optimization. New business awards for GBS were $2,857 million in the fourth quarter.

Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)

GIS revenue was $3,089 million in the quarter compared to $3,223 million for the prior year. GIS revenues decreased 4.2% year-over-year. The GIS revenue reflects the ongoing migration out of legacy infrastructure environments, offset by growth in cloud infrastructure and digital workplace. GIS profit margin in the quarter was 14.1%, down from 14.6% in the prior year, reflecting investments in digital capabilities and assets. New business awards for GIS were $2,968 million in the fourth quarter.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

During the fourth quarter, DXC Technology returned $142 million to shareholders, consisting of $51 million of common stock dividends and $91 million in share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP and pro forma basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: constant currency, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations of the preliminary non-GAAP measures to the respective most directly comparable measures calculated on a GAAP or pro forma basis, as well as the rationale for management’s use of non-GAAP measures, are included below.

About DXC Technology

As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC's upcoming Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (preliminary and unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Revenues $ 5,280 $ 5,584 $ 20,753 $ 21,733 Costs of services 3,836 4,087 14,946 16,317 Selling, general and administrative 459 406 1,959 1,890 Depreciation and amortization 505 531 1,968 1,795 Restructuring costs 47 204 465 789 Interest expense 85 100 334 320 Interest income (36 ) (30 ) (128 ) (89 ) Other expense (income), net 30 (302 ) (306 ) (593 ) Total costs and expenses 4,926 4,996 19,238 20,429 Income, before income taxes 354 588 1,515 1,304 Income tax expense (benefit) 83 61 288 (242 ) Income from continuing operations 271 527 1,227 1,546 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 38 35 236 Net income 271 565 1,262 1,782 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (3 ) 5 5 31 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 274 $ 560 $ 1,257 $ 1,751 Income per common share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 1.02 $ 1.83 $ 4.40 $ 5.32 Discontinued operations — 0.13 0.13 0.83 $ 1.02 $ 1.96 $ 4.53 $ 6.15 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 1.01 $ 1.80 $ 4.35 $ 5.23 Discontinued operations — 0.13 0.12 0.81 $ 1.01 $ 1.93 $ 4.47 $ 6.04 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.72 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 268.59 285.64 277.54 284.93 Diluted EPS 270.82 290.20 281.43 289.77

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (preliminary and unaudited) As of (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,899 $ 2,593 Receivables, net 5,218 5,481 Prepaid expenses 627 496 Other current assets 345 469 Assets of discontinued operations — 581 Total current assets 9,089 9,620 Intangible assets, net 5,939 6,376 Goodwill 7,606 7,619 Deferred income taxes, net 329 373 Property and equipment, net 3,179 3,363 Other assets 3,358 3,207 Assets of discontinued operations - non-current — 3,363 Total Assets $ 29,500 $ 33,921 Liabilities Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,942 $ 1,918 Accounts payable 1,666 1,513 Accrued payroll and related costs 652 744 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,355 3,120 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments 1,630 1,641 Income taxes payable 91 127 Liabilities of discontinued operations — 789 Total current liabilities 9,336 9,852 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 5,470 6,092 Non-current deferred revenue 256 795 Non-current pension obligations 790 879 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities 1,219 1,166 Other long-term liabilities 695 844 Liabilities of discontinued operations - long-term — 456 Total Liabilities 17,766 20,084 Total Equity 11,734 13,837 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 29,500 $ 33,921

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (preliminary and unaudited) Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,262 $ 1,782 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,023 2,014 Pension & other post-employment benefits, actuarial & settlement losses (gains) 143 (220 ) Share-based compensation 74 93 Deferred taxes 97 (842 ) (Gain) loss on dispositions (163 ) 4 Provision for losses on accounts receivable (10 ) 45 Unrealized foreign currency exchange losses 30 22 Impairment losses and contract write-offs — 41 Amortization of debt issuance costs and (premium) discount (10 ) (4 ) Cash surrender value in excess of premiums paid (11 ) (11 ) Other non-cash charges, net 11 4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions: Increase in receivables (947 ) (464 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (632 ) (196 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accruals (52 ) (96 ) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable and income tax liability (107 ) 303 (Decrease) increase in advance contract payments and deferred revenue (74 ) 130 Other operating activities, net 149 (38 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,783 2,567 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (297 ) (224 ) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs (394 ) (328 ) Software purchased and developed (261 ) (211 ) Cash acquired through HPES Merger — 938 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (365 ) (203 ) Business dispositions (65 ) — Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable 1,084 685 Proceeds from sale of assets 357 58 Other investing activities, net 10 4 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 69 719 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of commercial paper 2,747 2,413 Repayments of commercial paper (2,840 ) (2,297 ) Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit — (737 ) Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount 1,646 621 Principal payments on long-term debt (2,625 ) (1,547 ) Payments on capital leases and borrowings for asset financing (944 ) (1,060 ) Borrowings for USPS spin transaction 1,114 — Proceeds from bond issuance 753 989 Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions 47 138 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (54 ) (76 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,344 ) (132 ) Dividend payments (210 ) (174 ) Other financing activities, net 47 (28 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,663 ) (1,890 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19 ) 65 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 170 1,461 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,729 1,268 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,899 $ 2,729

Segment Results

The following tables summarize segment revenue for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018:

Segment Revenue Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 % Change % Change in

Constant

Currency GBS $ 2,191 $ 2,361 (7.2 )% (3.1 )% GIS 3,089 3,223 (4.2 )% 0.6 % Total Revenues $ 5,280 $ 5,584 (5.4 )% (1.0 )% Segment Revenue Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 % Change % Change in

Constant

Currency GBS $ 8,684 $ 9,254 (6.2 )% (4.7 )% GIS 12,069 12,479 (3.3 )% (1.6 )% Total Revenues $ 20,753 $ 21,733 (4.5 )% (2.9 )%

Segment Profit

We define segment profit as segment revenue less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). We do not allocate to our segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Segment Profit Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 GBS profit $ 447 $ 459 GIS profit 436 472 All other loss (56 ) (49 ) Interest income 36 30 Interest expense (85 ) (100 ) Restructuring costs (47 ) (204 ) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs (96 ) (86 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (138 ) (137 ) Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement (losses) gains (143 ) 203 Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 354 $ 588 Segment profit margins GBS 20.4 % 19.4 % GIS 14.1 % 14.6 % Segment Profit Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 GBS profit $ 1,645 $ 1,525 GIS profit 1,911 1,643 All other loss (287 ) (179 ) Interest income 128 89 Interest expense (334 ) (320 ) Restructuring costs (465 ) (789 ) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs (401 ) (359 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (539 ) (526 ) Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement (losses) gains (143 ) 220 Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 1,515 $ 1,304 Segment profit margins GBS 18.9 % 16.5 % GIS 15.8 % 13.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited pro forma combined company statement of operations of DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the financial information presented on a GAAP or pro forma combined company basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP and pro forma combined company results which DXC management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. DXC management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors supplemental information about the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of corporate wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by financial analysts covering DXC as equity research analysts continue to publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary, including our guidance around non-GAAP EPS.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or on a pro forma combined company basis. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP adjustments to our performance measures include:

Restructuring costs - reflects restructuring costs, net of reversals, related to workforce optimization and real estate charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related costs - reflects costs related to integration planning, financing, and advisory fees associated with the HPES merger and other acquisitions and costs related to the separation of USPS.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses - reflects pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses.

Tax adjustment - reflects the estimated non-recurring benefit of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for fiscal 2019 and the application of an approximate 28% tax rate for fiscal 2018, which is within the targeted effective tax rate range for the prior year.

EBIT and Adjusted EBIT

Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBIT are as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Net income $ 271 $ 565 $ 1,262 $ 1,782 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (38 ) (35 ) (236 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 83 61 288 (242 ) Interest income (36 ) (30 ) (128 ) (89 ) Interest expense 85 100 334 320 EBIT 403 658 1,721 1,535 Restructuring costs 47 204 465 789 Transaction, separation and integration-related costs 96 86 401 359 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 138 137 539 526 Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses (gains) 143 (203 ) 143 (220 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 827 $ 882 $ 3,269 $ 2,989 Adjusted EBIT margin 15.7 % 15.8 % 15.8 % 13.8 % EBIT margin 7.6 % 11.8 % 8.3 % 7.1 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 748 $ 1,783 Net cash provided by investing activities 109 69 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 33 365 Business dispositions — 65 Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings (234 ) (944 ) Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs 96 373 Payments on restructuring costs 140 562 Sale of accounts receivables 25 (168 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 917 $ 2,105

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As

Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation

and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Pension and

OPEB Actuarial and

Settlement

Losses Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 3,836 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3,836 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 459 — (96 ) — — 363 Income before taxes $ 354 $ 47 $ 96 $ 138 $ 143 $ 778 Income tax expense 83 12 30 37 27 189 Income from continuing operations $ 271 $ 35 $ 66 $ 101 $ 116 $ 589 Discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — — — — Net income $ 271 $ 35 $ 66 $ 101 $ 116 $ 589 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (3 ) — — — — (3 ) Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 274 $ 35 $ 66 $ 101 $ 116 $ 592 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 24.3 % Basic EPS $ 1.02 $ 0.13 $ 0.25 $ 0.38 $ 0.43 $ 2.20 Diluted EPS $ 1.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 2.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 268.59 268.59 268.59 268.59 268.59 268.59 Diluted EPS 270.82 270.82 270.82 270.82 270.82 270.82

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As

Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation

and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Pension and

OPEB

Actuarial and

Settlement

Losses Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 14,946 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 14,946 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 1,959 — (401 ) — — — 1,558 Income before taxes $ 1,515 $ 465 $ 401 $ 539 $ 143 $ — $ 3,063 Income tax expense 288 112 102 138 27 44 711 Income from continuing operations $ 1,227 $ 353 $ 299 $ 401 $ 116 $ (44 ) $ 2,352 Discontinued operations, net of taxes 35 — — — — — 35 Net income $ 1,262 $ 353 $ 299 $ 401 $ 116 $ (44 ) $ 2,387 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 5 — — — — — 5 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 1,257 $ 353 $ 299 $ 401 $ 116 $ (44 ) $ 2,382 Effective tax rate 19.0 % 23.2 % Basic EPS $ 4.40 $ 1.27 $ 1.08 $ 1.44 $ 0.42 $ (0.16 ) $ 8.46 Diluted EPS $ 4.35 $ 1.25 $ 1.06 $ 1.42 $ 0.41 $ (0.16 ) $ 8.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 277.54 277.54 277.54 277.54 277.54 277.54 277.54 Diluted EPS 281.43 281.43 281.43 281.43 281.43 281.43 281.43

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As

Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation

and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Pension and

OPEB

Actuarial and

Settlement

Gains Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 4,087 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 4,087 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 406 — (86 ) — — — 320 Income before taxes $ 588 $ 204 $ 86 $ 137 $ (203 ) $ — $ 812 Income tax expense 61 — — — — 166 227 Income from continuing operations $ 527 $ 204 $ 86 $ 137 $ (203 ) $ (166 ) $ 585 Discontinued operations, net of taxes 38 — — — — — 38 Net income $ 565 $ 204 $ 86 $ 137 $ (203 ) $ (166 ) $ 623 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 5 — — — — — 5 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 560 $ 204 $ 86 $ 137 $ (203 ) $ (166 ) $ 618 Effective tax rate 10.4 % 28.0 % Basic EPS $ 1.83 $ 0.71 $ 0.30 $ 0.48 $ (0.71 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 2.03 Diluted EPS $ 1.80 $ 0.70 $ 0.30 $ 0.47 $ (0.70 ) $ (0.57 ) $ 2.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 285.64 285.64 285.64 285.64 285.64 285.64 285.64 Diluted EPS 290.20 290.20 290.20 290.20 290.20 290.20 290.20

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2018 (in millions, except per-share amounts) As

Reported Restructuring

Costs Transaction,

Separation

and

Integration-

Related Costs Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets Pension and

OPEB Actuarial and

Settlement

Gains Tax

Adjustment Non-GAAP

Results Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) $ 16,317 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 16,317 Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs) 1,890 — (359 ) — — — 1,531 Income before taxes $ 1,304 $ 789 $ 359 $ 526 $ (220 ) $ — $ 2,758 Income tax (benefit) expense (242 ) — — — — 1,013 771 Income from continuing operations $ 1,546 $ 789 $ 359 $ 526 $ (220 ) $ (1,013 ) $ 1,987 Discontinued operations, net of taxes 236 — — — — — 236 Net income $ 1,782 $ 789 $ 359 $ 526 $ (220 ) $ (1,013 ) $ 2,223 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 31 — — — — — 31 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders $ 1,751 $ 789 $ 359 $ 526 $ (220 ) $ (1,013 ) $ 2,192 Effective Tax Rate (18.6 )% 28.0 % Basic EPS $ 5.32 $ 2.77 $ 1.26 $ 1.85 $ (0.77 ) $ (3.56 ) $ 6.86 Diluted EPS $ 5.23 $ 2.72 $ 1.24 $ 1.82 $ (0.76 ) $ (3.50 ) $ 6.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding for: Basic EPS 284.93 284.93 284.93 284.93 284.93 284.93 284.93 Diluted EPS 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77 289.77

