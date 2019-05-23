DXC Technology Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Results with Sequential Growth in Revenue, Bookings, and Cash Flow

|By Business Wire
|
May 23, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019.
“DXC Technology closed out our fourth quarter, and our fiscal year, by delivering strong digital performance and sequential growth in revenue, bookings, and cash flow,” said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO. “We continued to enhance our portfolio of digital offerings, and we are re-skilling current employees to equip them with new digital capabilities and certifications. We have also hired thousands of new employees with advanced digital skills, and added more through acquisitions, to further scale our digital workforce. Our acquisition of Luxoft is expected to be completed as planned by the end of June, and this will further strengthen DXC’s ability to design and deploy transformative digital solutions for clients at scale.”
Financial Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019
- Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.01 in the fourth quarter, including $(0.13) per share of restructuring costs, $(0.24) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(0.37) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets, and $(0.43) per share of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $1.80 in the year ago period.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.19.
- Revenue in the fourth quarter was $5,280 million compared with $5,584 million in the year ago period.
- Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $354 million for the fourth quarter, including $(47) million of restructuring costs, $(96) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(138) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(143) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $588 million in the year ago period.
- Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $778 million compared with $812 million in the year ago period.
- Net income was $271 million for the fourth quarter, including $(35) million of restructuring costs, $(66) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(101) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(116) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $565 million in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income was $589 million.
- Adjusted EBIT was $827 million in the fourth quarter compared with $882 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 15.7% compared with 15.8% in the year ago quarter.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $748 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $557 million in the year ago period.
- Adjusted free cash flow was $917 million in the fourth quarter.
Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2019
- Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $4.35 in fiscal 2019, including $(1.25) per share of restructuring costs, $(1.06) per share of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(1.42) per share of amortization of acquired intangible assets, $(0.41) per share of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses, and $0.16 per share of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $5.23 in the year ago period.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $8.34.
- Revenue in fiscal 2019 was $20,753 million compared with $21,733 million in the year ago period.
- Income from continuing operations before income taxes was $1,515 million for fiscal 2019, including $(465) million of restructuring costs, $(401) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(539) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, and $(143) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses. This compares with $1,304 million in the year ago period.
- Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes was $3,063 million compared with $2,758 million in the prior year.
- Net income was $1,262 million for fiscal 2019, including $(353) million of restructuring costs, $(299) million of transaction, separation and integration-related costs, $(401) million of amortization of acquired intangibles, $(116) million of pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses, and $44 million of tax adjustment related to U.S. tax reform. This compares with $1,782 million in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP net income was $2,387 million.
- Adjusted EBIT was $3,269 million in fiscal 2019 compared with $2,989 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 15.8% compared with 13.8% in the prior year.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $1,783 million in fiscal 2019, compared with $2,567 million in the prior year.
- Adjusted free cash flow was $2,105 million in fiscal 2019.
Global Business Services (GBS)
GBS revenue was $2,191 million in the quarter compared to $2,361 million for the prior year. GBS revenues decreased 7.2% year-over-year, reflecting headwinds in the traditional applications business, including the impact of accelerated cloud adoption. GBS profit margin in the quarter was 20.4%, up from 19.4% in the prior year, reflecting ongoing workforce optimization. New business awards for GBS were $2,857 million in the fourth quarter.
Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)
GIS revenue was $3,089 million in the quarter compared to $3,223 million for the prior year. GIS revenues decreased 4.2% year-over-year. The GIS revenue reflects the ongoing migration out of legacy infrastructure environments, offset by growth in cloud infrastructure and digital workplace. GIS profit margin in the quarter was 14.1%, down from 14.6% in the prior year, reflecting investments in digital capabilities and assets. New business awards for GIS were $2,968 million in the fourth quarter.
Returning Capital to Shareholders
During the fourth quarter, DXC Technology returned $142 million to shareholders, consisting of $51 million of common stock dividends and $91 million in share repurchases.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (888) 394-8218. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (323) 794-2588. The passcode for all participants is 9706900. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.
A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 30, 2019. The replay passcode is also 9706900.
Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP and pro forma basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: constant currency, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow. Reconciliations of the preliminary non-GAAP measures to the respective most directly comparable measures calculated on a GAAP or pro forma basis, as well as the rationale for management’s use of non-GAAP measures, are included below.
About DXC Technology
As the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) leads digital transformations for clients by modernizing and integrating their mainstream IT, and by deploying digital solutions at scale to produce better business outcomes. The company’s technology independence, global talent, and extensive partner network enable 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. DXC is a recognized leader in corporate responsibility. For more information, visit dxc.technology and explore THRIVE, DXC’s digital destination for changemakers and innovators.
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings, including DXC's upcoming Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(preliminary and unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|Revenues
|$
|5,280
|$
|5,584
|$
|20,753
|$
|21,733
|Costs of services
|3,836
|4,087
|14,946
|16,317
|Selling, general and administrative
|459
|406
|1,959
|1,890
|Depreciation and amortization
|505
|531
|1,968
|1,795
|Restructuring costs
|47
|204
|465
|789
|Interest expense
|85
|100
|334
|320
|Interest income
|(36
|)
|(30
|)
|(128
|)
|(89
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|30
|(302
|)
|(306
|)
|(593
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|4,926
|4,996
|19,238
|20,429
|Income, before income taxes
|354
|588
|1,515
|1,304
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|83
|61
|288
|(242
|)
|Income from continuing operations
|271
|527
|1,227
|1,546
|Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|38
|35
|236
|Net income
|271
|565
|1,262
|1,782
|Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|(3
|)
|5
|5
|31
|Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|$
|274
|$
|560
|$
|1,257
|$
|1,751
|Income per common share:
|Basic:
|Continuing operations
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.83
|$
|4.40
|$
|5.32
|Discontinued operations
|—
|0.13
|0.13
|0.83
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.96
|$
|4.53
|$
|6.15
|Diluted:
|Continuing operations
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.80
|$
|4.35
|$
|5.23
|Discontinued operations
|—
|0.13
|0.12
|0.81
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.93
|$
|4.47
|$
|6.04
|Cash dividend per common share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|Basic EPS
|268.59
|285.64
|277.54
|284.93
|Diluted EPS
|270.82
|290.20
|281.43
|289.77
|
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(preliminary and unaudited)
|As of
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,899
|$
|2,593
|Receivables, net
|5,218
|5,481
|Prepaid expenses
|627
|496
|Other current assets
|345
|469
|Assets of discontinued operations
|—
|581
|Total current assets
|9,089
|9,620
|Intangible assets, net
|5,939
|6,376
|Goodwill
|7,606
|7,619
|Deferred income taxes, net
|329
|373
|Property and equipment, net
|3,179
|3,363
|Other assets
|3,358
|3,207
|Assets of discontinued operations - non-current
|—
|3,363
|Total Assets
|$
|29,500
|$
|33,921
|Liabilities
|Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|1,942
|$
|1,918
|Accounts payable
|1,666
|1,513
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|652
|744
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,355
|3,120
|Deferred revenue and advance contract payments
|1,630
|1,641
|Income taxes payable
|91
|127
|Liabilities of discontinued operations
|—
|789
|Total current liabilities
|9,336
|9,852
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|5,470
|6,092
|Non-current deferred revenue
|256
|795
|Non-current pension obligations
|790
|879
|Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities
|1,219
|1,166
|Other long-term liabilities
|695
|844
|Liabilities of discontinued operations - long-term
|—
|456
|Total Liabilities
|17,766
|20,084
|Total Equity
|11,734
|13,837
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|29,500
|$
|33,921
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(preliminary and unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,262
|$
|1,782
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,023
|2,014
|Pension & other post-employment benefits, actuarial & settlement losses (gains)
|143
|(220
|)
|Share-based compensation
|74
|93
|Deferred taxes
|97
|(842
|)
|(Gain) loss on dispositions
|(163
|)
|4
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|(10
|)
|45
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange losses
|30
|22
|Impairment losses and contract write-offs
|—
|41
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and (premium) discount
|(10
|)
|(4
|)
|Cash surrender value in excess of premiums paid
|(11
|)
|(11
|)
|Other non-cash charges, net
|11
|4
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
|Increase in receivables
|(947
|)
|(464
|)
|Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(632
|)
|(196
|)
|(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accruals
|(52
|)
|(96
|)
|(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable and income tax liability
|(107
|)
|303
|(Decrease) increase in advance contract payments and deferred revenue
|(74
|)
|130
|Other operating activities, net
|149
|(38
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,783
|2,567
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(297
|)
|(224
|)
|Payments for transition and transformation contract costs
|(394
|)
|(328
|)
|Software purchased and developed
|(261
|)
|(211
|)
|Cash acquired through HPES Merger
|—
|938
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(365
|)
|(203
|)
|Business dispositions
|(65
|)
|—
|Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable
|1,084
|685
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|357
|58
|Other investing activities, net
|10
|4
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|69
|719
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings of commercial paper
|2,747
|2,413
|Repayments of commercial paper
|(2,840
|)
|(2,297
|)
|Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit
|—
|(737
|)
|Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount
|1,646
|621
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(2,625
|)
|(1,547
|)
|Payments on capital leases and borrowings for asset financing
|(944
|)
|(1,060
|)
|Borrowings for USPS spin transaction
|1,114
|—
|Proceeds from bond issuance
|753
|989
|Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions
|47
|138
|Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards
|(54
|)
|(76
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(1,344
|)
|(132
|)
|Dividend payments
|(210
|)
|(174
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|47
|(28
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(1,663
|)
|(1,890
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(19
|)
|65
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|170
|1,461
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|2,729
|1,268
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|2,899
|$
|2,729
Segment Results
The following tables summarize segment revenue for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018:
|
Segment Revenue
|Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|% Change
|
% Change in
|GBS
|$
|2,191
|$
|2,361
|(7.2
|)%
|(3.1
|)%
|GIS
|3,089
|3,223
|(4.2
|)%
|0.6
|%
|Total Revenues
|$
|5,280
|$
|5,584
|(5.4
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|
Segment Revenue
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|% Change
|
% Change in
|GBS
|$
|8,684
|$
|9,254
|(6.2
|)%
|(4.7
|)%
|GIS
|12,069
|12,479
|(3.3
|)%
|(1.6
|)%
|Total Revenues
|$
|20,753
|$
|21,733
|(4.5
|)%
|(2.9
|)%
Segment Profit
We define segment profit as segment revenue less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). We do not allocate to our segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
|
Segment Profit
|Three Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|GBS profit
|$
|447
|$
|459
|GIS profit
|436
|472
|All other loss
|(56
|)
|(49
|)
|Interest income
|36
|30
|Interest expense
|(85
|)
|(100
|)
|Restructuring costs
|(47
|)
|(204
|)
|Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|(96
|)
|(86
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(138
|)
|(137
|)
|Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement (losses) gains
|(143
|)
|203
|Income from continuing operations before taxes
|$
|354
|$
|588
|Segment profit margins
|GBS
|20.4
|%
|19.4
|%
|GIS
|14.1
|%
|14.6
|%
|
Segment Profit
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|GBS profit
|$
|1,645
|$
|1,525
|GIS profit
|1,911
|1,643
|All other loss
|(287
|)
|(179
|)
|Interest income
|128
|89
|Interest expense
|(334
|)
|(320
|)
|Restructuring costs
|(465
|)
|(789
|)
|Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|(401
|)
|(359
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(539
|)
|(526
|)
|Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement (losses) gains
|(143
|)
|220
|Income from continuing operations before taxes
|$
|1,515
|$
|1,304
|Segment profit margins
|GBS
|18.9
|%
|16.5
|%
|GIS
|15.8
|%
|13.2
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited pro forma combined company statement of operations of DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the financial information presented on a GAAP or pro forma combined company basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP and pro forma combined company results which DXC management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. DXC management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors supplemental information about the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of corporate wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by financial analysts covering DXC as equity research analysts continue to publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary, including our guidance around non-GAAP EPS.
There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP or on a pro forma combined company basis. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP adjustments to our performance measures include:
- Restructuring costs - reflects restructuring costs, net of reversals, related to workforce optimization and real estate charges.
- Transaction, separation and integration-related costs - reflects costs related to integration planning, financing, and advisory fees associated with the HPES merger and other acquisitions and costs related to the separation of USPS.
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.
- Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses - reflects pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses.
- Tax adjustment - reflects the estimated non-recurring benefit of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 for fiscal 2019 and the application of an approximate 28% tax rate for fiscal 2018, which is within the targeted effective tax rate range for the prior year.
EBIT and Adjusted EBIT
Reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBIT are as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2018
|Net income
|$
|271
|$
|565
|$
|1,262
|$
|1,782
|Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|(38
|)
|(35
|)
|(236
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|83
|61
|288
|(242
|)
|Interest income
|(36
|)
|(30
|)
|(128
|)
|(89
|)
|Interest expense
|85
|100
|334
|320
|EBIT
|403
|658
|1,721
|1,535
|Restructuring costs
|47
|204
|465
|789
|Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|96
|86
|401
|359
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|138
|137
|539
|526
|Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses (gains)
|143
|(203
|)
|143
|(220
|)
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|827
|$
|882
|$
|3,269
|$
|2,989
|Adjusted EBIT margin
|15.7
|%
|15.8
|%
|15.8
|%
|13.8
|%
|EBIT margin
|7.6
|%
|11.8
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.1
|%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|748
|$
|1,783
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|109
|69
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|33
|365
|Business dispositions
|—
|65
|Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings
|(234
|)
|(944
|)
|Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|96
|373
|Payments on restructuring costs
|140
|562
|Sale of accounts receivables
|25
|(168
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|917
|$
|2,105
Non-GAAP Results
A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
|
Restructuring
|
Transaction,
|
Amortization of
|
Pension and
|
Non-GAAP
|Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|$
|3,836
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|3,836
|Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|459
|—
|(96
|)
|—
|—
|363
|Income before taxes
|$
|354
|$
|47
|$
|96
|$
|138
|$
|143
|$
|778
|Income tax expense
|83
|12
|30
|37
|27
|189
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|271
|$
|35
|$
|66
|$
|101
|$
|116
|$
|589
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net income
|$
|271
|$
|35
|$
|66
|$
|101
|$
|116
|$
|589
|Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(3
|)
|Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|$
|274
|$
|35
|$
|66
|$
|101
|$
|116
|$
|592
|Effective tax rate
|23.4
|%
|24.3
|%
|Basic EPS
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.01
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|$
|2.19
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|Basic EPS
|268.59
|268.59
|268.59
|268.59
|268.59
|268.59
|Diluted EPS
|270.82
|270.82
|270.82
|270.82
|270.82
|270.82
|Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019
|(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
|
Restructuring
|
Transaction,
|
Amortization of
|
Pension and
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|$
|14,946
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|14,946
|Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|1,959
|—
|(401
|)
|—
|—
|—
|1,558
|Income before taxes
|$
|1,515
|$
|465
|$
|401
|$
|539
|$
|143
|$
|—
|$
|3,063
|Income tax expense
|288
|112
|102
|138
|27
|44
|711
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|1,227
|$
|353
|$
|299
|$
|401
|$
|116
|$
|(44
|)
|$
|2,352
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|35
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|35
|Net income
|$
|1,262
|$
|353
|$
|299
|$
|401
|$
|116
|$
|(44
|)
|$
|2,387
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5
|Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|$
|1,257
|$
|353
|$
|299
|$
|401
|$
|116
|$
|(44
|)
|$
|2,382
|Effective tax rate
|19.0
|%
|23.2
|%
|Basic EPS
|$
|4.40
|$
|1.27
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.44
|$
|0.42
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|8.46
|Diluted EPS
|$
|4.35
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.41
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|8.34
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|Basic EPS
|277.54
|277.54
|277.54
|277.54
|277.54
|277.54
|277.54
|Diluted EPS
|281.43
|281.43
|281.43
|281.43
|281.43
|281.43
|281.43
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
|
Restructuring
|
Transaction,
|
Amortization of
|
Pension and
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|$
|4,087
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|4,087
|Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|406
|—
|(86
|)
|—
|—
|—
|320
|Income before taxes
|$
|588
|$
|204
|$
|86
|$
|137
|$
|(203
|)
|$
|—
|$
|812
|Income tax expense
|61
|—
|—
|—
|—
|166
|227
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|527
|$
|204
|$
|86
|$
|137
|$
|(203
|)
|$
|(166
|)
|$
|585
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|38
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|38
|Net income
|$
|565
|$
|204
|$
|86
|$
|137
|$
|(203
|)
|$
|(166
|)
|$
|623
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5
|Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|$
|560
|$
|204
|$
|86
|$
|137
|$
|(203
|)
|$
|(166
|)
|$
|618
|Effective tax rate
|10.4
|%
|28.0
|%
|Basic EPS
|$
|1.83
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.71
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.80
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.70
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|2.00
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|Basic EPS
|285.64
|285.64
|285.64
|285.64
|285.64
|285.64
|285.64
|Diluted EPS
|290.20
|290.20
|290.20
|290.20
|290.20
|290.20
|290.20
|Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2018
|(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
|
Restructuring
|
Transaction,
|
Amortization of
|
Pension and
|
Tax
|
Non-GAAP
|Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|$
|16,317
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|16,317
|Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)
|1,890
|—
|(359
|)
|—
|—
|—
|1,531
|Income before taxes
|$
|1,304
|$
|789
|$
|359
|$
|526
|$
|(220
|)
|$
|—
|$
|2,758
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(242
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,013
|771
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|1,546
|$
|789
|$
|359
|$
|526
|$
|(220
|)
|$
|(1,013
|)
|$
|1,987
|Discontinued operations, net of taxes
|236
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|236
|Net income
|$
|1,782
|$
|789
|$
|359
|$
|526
|$
|(220
|)
|$
|(1,013
|)
|$
|2,223
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax
|31
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|31
|Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|$
|1,751
|$
|789
|$
|359
|$
|526
|$
|(220
|)
|$
|(1,013
|)
|$
|2,192
|Effective Tax Rate
|(18.6
|)%
|28.0
|%
|Basic EPS
|$
|5.32
|$
|2.77
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.85
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(3.56
|)
|$
|6.86
|Diluted EPS
|$
|5.23
|$
|2.72
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.82
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(3.50
|)
|$
|6.75
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|Basic EPS
|284.93
|284.93
|284.93
|284.93
|284.93
|284.93
|284.93
|Diluted EPS
|289.77
|289.77
|289.77
|289.77
|289.77
|289.77
|289.77
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005777/en/
