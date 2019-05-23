Three More Companies Approved as CBRS Certified Professional Installer Training Program Administrators by Wireless Innovation Forum

|By Business Wire
The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, today announced that Commscope, Federated Wireless, and Google have joined Nokia as approved as Certified Professional Installer (CPI) Training Program Administrators for the new Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. As specified in WINNF-TS-0247, CPIs are responsible for assuring that the installation data entered into the Spectrum Access System (SAS) for certain types of CBRS devices is accurate and the device valid to be registered and request a spectrum grant to operate. Through this program, 20 plus professional installers have already been certified.
“Certification of professional installers is a critical element for the upcoming Initial Commercial Deployment,” said Richard Bernhardt, of WISPA and chair of the CBRS Operations Working Group within the Forum. “Establishment of the certification program is one of the final steps toward full launch of the CBRS band.”
In addition to now having approved these four CPI Training Program Administrators (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cpi-program-administrator), the WInnForum has also approved three Certificate Authorities (CA) (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbrs-root-ca-operator).
- Digicert
- Insta
- Kryio
These organizations facilitate the implementation of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) established by the WInnForum in the CBRS Communications Security Technical Specification (WINNF-TS-0065) and the CBRS Certificate Policy Specification (WIINNF-TS-0022). This infrastructure is critical in ensuring the integrity of CBRS and protection of the incumbents.
The Forum has also approved 11 CBSD Test Labs (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbsd-certification-program):
- Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (Hong Kong) Ltd., Taoyuan Branch
- DEKRA Certification Inc.
- Nemko (multiple approved locations)
- Nokia Global Product Compliance Laboratory
- PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, Inc.
- Sporton International Inc.
- Sporton International (USA) Inc.
- TÜV SÜD
- UL Verification Services Inc
In order to be FCC certified to operate in the CBRS Band, an equipment manufacturer will need to show that their CBSD can communicate with a SAS and follow its directives as per Part 96. The CBRS ecosystem has developed standards in the WInnForum supporting SAS to CBSD communication (WINNF-TS-0016). In addition, the WInnForum CBRS Test and Certification Task Group has developed a test specification (WINNF-TS-0122) and a test harness supporting that standard. Successful completion of the defined tests provides evidence of Part 96 compliance in this area. The WInnForum has approved these test labs to perform these tests, resulting in more than 20 certified CBSDs to date.
“The members of the WInnForum have established these accreditation programs to support the common needs of the CBRS community,” said Lee Pucker, CEO of the Wireless Innovation Forum. These programs, when combined with the technology registration for air interfaces (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbrs-technology-registration#air), measurement types (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/cbrs-technology-registration#meas), and grouping parameters (https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org/group-information-registration), extend the standards to provide complete support for commercialization.
Operating as a multi-stakeholder group as defined by the FCC in the Report and Orders for Part 96 to create the technical rules and industry standardized interfaces for the band, WInnForum Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC) members have created a number of CBRS reports and specifications which are available at https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.
The SSC benefits from participation of a broad-based stakeholder group that includes wireless carriers and operators, network equipment manufacturers, SAS and ESC Administrators, satellite operators, existing 3650-3700 MHz band licensees, and other parties with an interest in the CBRS band. A complete listing of the reports, recommendations and specifications produced by WInnForum members can be found here: https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-recommendations-and-specifications.
Individuals or organizations wishing to participate in WInnForum Working Groups should contact Lee Pucker at [email protected].
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996 and supported by platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions and Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements through several working groups. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.
