Lenovo Logra Ganancias Récord en el Ejercicio Fiscal 2018/2019, Impulsadas por el Éxito de la Estrategia de Transformación Inteligente y un Fuerte Rendimiento Operativo

May 23, 2019
Lenovo Group (HKSE: 0992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) anunció hoy resultados sólidos como fruto de la estrategia de transformación inteligente de la compañía y destacó el liderazgo a lo largo de todos los segmentos. Por primera vez, la compañía de nivel mundial tuvo resultados de ingresos en el ejercicio finalizado que excedieron los 50 000 millones de USD, con un aumento de 12,5 % para un nuevo récord de 51 000 millones de USD.
Este importante aumento en la rentabilidad incluye los ingresos antes de impuestos del ejercicio finalizado que aumentó cuatro veces y medio (459 %) con respecto al año anterior, con 856 millones de USD, y un ingreso neto de 597 millones de USD, que subió así a 786 millones de USD de los negativos 189 millones de USD del año pasado.
El rendimiento del ejercicio finalizado incluyó un cuarto trimestre especialmente fuerte que se caracterizó por la mejora de las ganancias a lo largo de todos los negocios. Los ingresos del grupo alcanzaron 11 700 millones de USD, 10 % más con respecto al año anterior. Los ingresos antes de impuestos fueron de 180 millones de USD y aumentaron casi más de cuatro veces con respecto al año anterior (143 millones de USD, 389 % más); y el ingreso neto fue de 118 millones de USD (subiendo 85 millones de USD, 261 % más).
Las ganancias básicas por acción del ejercicio finalizado fueron de 5,01 centavos de USD, o 39,2 centavos de HKD; para el cuarto trimestre, la cifra fue de 1,00 centavo de USD, o 7,85 centavos de HKD. El Directorio de Lenovo declaró un dividendo final de 2,78 centavos de USD o 21,8 centavos de HKD por acción para el ejercicio que terminó el 31 de marzo de 2019.
“La sólida posición económica de Lenovo es el resultado de la ejecución perseverante de la estrategia de transformación. En tiempo de grandes cambios económicos, sociales y del medioambiente a nivel mundial; hemos conservado nuestro enfoque en “transformarnos inteligentemente”, lo que permitió a nuestros muchos clientes de todo el mundo hacer lo mismo con éxito. Estoy orgulloso de nuestros buenos resultados y confío que llegaremos a nuevas alturas en el futuro,” afirmó Yang Yuanqing, presidente y director ejecutivo de Lenovo.
Resumen del Grupo Comercial
El Grupo de dispositivos inteligentes (Intelligent Devices Group, IDG) continúa a la vanguardia de la industria. Impulsados por la estrategia inteligente de Internet de las Cosas (Internet of Things, IoT) de Lenovo, los ingresos aumentaron hasta casi alcanzar los dos dígitos en el ejercicio finalizado (aumento de 9,9 %) y un ingreso antes de impuestos de más del doble (109 %), de hasta los 1 843 millones de USD, en comparación del mismo periodo el año anterior.
El grupo PC y dispositivos inteligentes (PC and Smart Divices, PCSD), una de las dos unidades de negocios de IDG, tuvo resultados de ingresos récord en el ejercicio completo de 38 500 millones de USD, con un ingreso antes de impuestos de 1 980 millones de USD. A través de la innovación para los clientes, Lenovo es la compañía de computadoras personales N.° 1 del mundo (de acuerdo con IDC) con acciones de mercado récord de 23,4 % para el ejercicio del año fiscal y sigue siendo la compañía de más rápido crecimiento de entre las 5 más importantes (9,5 % más con respecto al año anterior). Desafiando el status quo y rediseñando los formatos de forma y las experiencias de los usuarios a través de numerosos avances revolucionarios en el ejercicio fiscal del año pasado, en especial en su reciente informe del 13 de mayo, cuando anunció la primera PC con una pantalla plegable.
La segunda unidad de negocios de IDG, el Grupo de negocios móviles (Mobile Business Group, MBG), mejoró sus ingresos antes de impuestos a 464 millones de USD con respecto al año anterior y presentó rentabilidad a partir de la segunda mitad del año, gracias a su claro enfoque en los mercados selectos, una gama de productos competitivos y control de gastos.
Las regiones con prioridad vieron un rápido crecimiento, incluido, un segmento récord de 17,6 % en Latinoamérica. En Norteamérica, el volumen superó el mercado por 59,2 puntos y en China por 185,8 puntos prémium por mercado. En el resto del inventario mundial se terminó con una mejora notable en las ganancias, lo que prepara el camino para un mayor crecimiento.
El Grupo de centros de datos (Data Center Group, DCG) logró un crecimiento más rápido con respecto a los años anteriores, desde la compra del negocio de servidores x86, con un crecimiento de 37 % y un récord de ganancias totales del ejercicio finalizado de 6 020 millones de USD. Todo esto fue precedido por un fuerte crecimiento en la Infraestructura Definida de Software e Hiperescala, que contó con un crecimiento de ingresos de 240 % y 96 %, respectivamente, en comparación con el año anterior.
Lenovo continúa como el N.° 1 en rendimiento a nivel mundial con 139 récords mundiales; N.° 1 en rendimiento de x86 en confiabilidad y satisfacción del cliente de acuerdo la información de la Consultoría de la Inteligencia de la Tecnología de la Información (Information Technology Intelligence Consulting, ITIC), Investigación del Negocio de la Tecnología (Technology Business Research, TBR) y demás puntos de referencia de la industria, además de ser el proveedor de supercomputadoras N.° 1 en la lista TOP500.
Puntos destacados adicionales
A lo largo del año, el Grupo de capital e incubadora de Lenovo (Grupo Capital and Incubator de Lenovo, GCIL) logró liquidar con éxito los intereses de tres inversiones y aportó 107 millones de USD a los ingresos antes de impuestos del grupo. Para todo el ejercicio fiscal, los ingresos de Software y servicios alcanzaron los 2 400 millones de USD, un aumento de 18,9 % con respecto al año anterior.
Puntos destacados del cuarto trimestre:
- Los ingresos de PCSD crecieron 10,3 % con respecto al año anterior; en computadoras personales el volumen aumentó 9 % con respecto al año anterior, 12 puntos prémium por mercado. El negocio recuperó el primer lugar en consumo y se consolidó como N.° 1 en computadoras personales Notebook comerciales en el rango de precio de más de 800 USD con un crecimiento de 34 % con respecto al año anterior.
- MBG tuvo su segundo trimestre rentable consecutivo y mejoró sus ingresos antes de impuestos a 146 millones de USD con respecto al año anterior; los ingresos aumentaron de nuevo de manera consecutiva, por primera vez, en cinco trimestres, a 15,1 % con respecto al año anterior y superó al mercado por 26,8 puntos. Este trimestre también puso el primer producto móvil con 5G del mundo en los anaqueles de las tiendas.
- Los ingresos y las ganancias de los negocios DCG siguen mejorando con respecto a los años precedentes, a pesar de las duras condiciones del mercado. El negocio conjunto con NetApp en China ya está en operación y empieza a dar sus primeras señales de éxito
Acerca de Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) es una compañía Fortune Global 500 de 50 000 millones de USD, con 57 000 empleados y que opera en 180 mercados de todo el mundo. Centrados en la intrépida visión de llevarle a todo el mundo tecnología más inteligente, estamos desarrollando tecnología revolucionaria con la capacidad de crear una sociedad digital sostenible, confiable e integral. A través del diseño, la ingeniería y la creación de la gama más completa de dispositivos inteligentes y su infraestructura, también nos ponemos al frente de la “Transformación inteligente”: para crear mejores experiencias y oportunidades para millones de clientes alrededor del mundo. Para conocer más visite https://www.lenovo.com, síganos en LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo y conozca las noticias más recientes a través de nuestro StoryHub.
|
GRUPO LENOVO
RESUMEN FINANCIERO
Para el trimestre fiscal y todo el ejercicio finalizado el 31 de marzo de 2019
(en millones de USD, salvo para los datos por acción)
|
TRIMESTRE 4, EJERCICIO FISCAL 2018/2019
|
TRIMESTRE 4, EJERCICIO FISCAL 2017/2018
|
CAMBIO INTERANUAL
|
EJERCICIO FISCAL 2018/2019
|
CAMBIO INTERANUAL
|Ingresos
|11 710
|10 638
|10 %
|51 038
|13 %
|Utilidad bruta
|1895
|1544
|23 %
|7371
|18 %
|Margen de utilidad bruta
|16,2 %
|14,5 %
|1,7 puntos
|14,4 %
|0,6 pts
|Gastos operativos
|(1622)
|(1443)
|12 %
|(6193)
|5 %
|Relación entre gastos e ingresos
|13,9 %
|13,6 %
|0,3 puntos
|12,1 %
|-0,9 pts
|Utilidades operativas
|273
|101
|172 %
|1178
|205 %
|Otros gastos no operativos: netos
|(93)
|(64)
|46 %
|(322)
|38 %
|Resultado antes de impuestos
|180
|37
|389 %
|856
|459 %
|Cargas fiscales
|(46)
|12
|N/A
|(199)
|-29 %
|Utilidad del período/año
|134
|49
|176 %
|657
|N/A
|Participaciones minoritarias
|(16)
|(16)
|-2 %
|(60)
|-3 %
|Utilidades atribuibles a los accionistas de capital
|118
|33
|261 %
|597
|N/A
|
Ganancias por acción (centavos de USD)
Básica
Diluida
|
1,00
0,96
|
0,28
0,28
|
0,72
0,68
|
5,01
4,96
|
N/A
N/A
