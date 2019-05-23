Presidente da Audi China, Thomas Owsianski, fará o discurso de abertura na CES Asia 2019

|By Business Wire
A Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM anunciou hoje que Thomas Owsianski, presidente da Audi China, fará o discurso de abertura na próxima CES Asia 2019. Agora em seu quinto ano, a CES Asia será realizada de 11 a 13 de junho de 2019 no novo Centro Internacional de Exposições (SNIEC, Shanghai New International Expo Centre) em Xangai, na China.
A palestra de Thomas Owsianski está marcada para as 16 horas, terça-feira, 11 de junho, onde ele revelará a visão da Audi em transformação da mobilidade a partir de uma experiência motivadora para uma aventura digital. Owsianski se uniu à gerência executiva da Audi China em agosto de 2018 e foi nomeado presidente em outubro de 2018.
“A Audi sempre esteve na vanguarda na hora de promover a transformação global no setor automotivo através de seus avanços inovadores em tecnologia”, disse Karen Chupka, vice-presidente executiva, CES. “A inovação revolucionou a experiência do transporte e, por isso, damos as boas-vindas a Owsianski aos palcos da CES Asia para compartilhar a visão da Audi em relação ao futuro da mobilidade global.”
Em toda a Ásia e além, a tecnologia aprimora a experiência de transporte ao tornar as estradas mais seguras, permitir maior acessibilidade, criar oportunidades de trabalho e incentivar uma maior produtividade. A CES Asia 2019 apresentará o que há de mais recente em tecnologia em transporte, dobrando sua presença no andar de exposição da feira e apresentando um novo salão com os carros conceituais e veículos conectados mais recentes, do nível autônomo 4 e 5 ao totalmente elétrico.
Owsianski se une aos principais executivos da Huawei e Hyundai como palestrantes da CES Asia. Mais líderes de pensamento da indústria serão adicionados ao palco principal nas próximas semanas. Todas as palestras da CES Asia ocorrerão no Kerry Hotel nos Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3 (salões de baile).
A CES Asia 2019 marca o quinto aniversário de um dos eventos tecnológicos que mais crescem na Ásia. A CES Asia é o único evento na Ásia que reúne todo o ecossistema tecnológico para criar marcas, forjar parcerias e celebrar o melhor em tecnologia de consumo na Ásia. A feira terá como foco principal as inovações mais recentes em tecnologia de transporte, IA, 5G e start-ups do mundo inteiro, com mais de 550 empresas expositores, incluindo mais de 115 start-ups. Acesse CESAsia.com para obter mais informações ou fazer sua inscrição.
O registro WeChat para a CES Asia 2019 já está disponível. Siga-nos no WeChat (ID: CESAsia_II) para se inscrever.
Nota aos editores:
O b-roll de vídeo de alta definição está disponível para download fácil em CESbroll.com. Acesse a galeria de fotos da CES Asia para as imagens mais recentes da CES Asia 2018. Jornalistas de fora da China devem solicitar um visto J-1 ou J-2. Para perguntas sobre como fazer uma exposição na CES Asia, entre em contato com Brian Moon em [email protected] ou ligue para +1 703-907-4351.
Sobre a CES Asia:
De propriedade e produzida pela International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. e coproduzida pela Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), a CES Asia é o principal evento para a indústria de tecnologia do consumidor que apresenta toda a dimensão da cadeia de valor da inovação no mercado asiático. As principais empresas globais vêm a este novo evento para crescer e reforçar suas marcas ao expor os mais recentes produtos e tecnologias para executivos do setor de tecnologia do consumidor, compradores estrangeiros e mídia internacional. Os participantes têm acesso exclusivo a algumas das maiores marcas da China e do mundo inteiro, enquanto comemoram a inovação que define o setor de tecnologia do consumidor.
Sobre a International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. e CTA:
A International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. é uma empresa de propriedade totalmente estrangeira da Consumer Technology Association (CTA), uma associação comercial que representa os US$ 398 bilhões do setor de tecnologia do consumidor americano, que oferece apoio a mais de 18 milhões de empregos nos EUA. Mais de 2.200 empresas – 80% são pequenas empresas e startups; outras estão entre as mais conhecidas marcas do mundo – desfrutam dos benefícios de ser um associado da CTA, incluindo a defesa de políticas, pesquisa de mercado, educação técnica, promoção da indústria, desenvolvimento de normas, assim como o fomento de negócios e relacionamentos estratégicos. A CTA também é proprietária e produz a CES® – o local de encontro mundial para todos que prosperam no negócio de tecnologias do consumidor. Os lucros da CES são reinvestidos em serviços da indústria da CTA.
Sobre a Shanghai Intex:
Considerada independente em julho de 2016, a Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) foi originalmente fundada em 1995 como a empresa pioneira de organização de exposições da Intex Shanghai, o primeiro negócio de joint venture de gestão de locais de eventos em Xangai. A Shanghai Intex é supervisionada conjuntamente pelo Conselho Chinês para a Promoção do Comércio Internacional (CCPIT) de Xangai e pela PNO Exhibitions, oferecendo a combinação perfeita de recursos nacionais e internacionais. Nos últimos 20 anos, a Shanghai Intex organizou mais de 100 feiras e mais de 1.000 conferências, com uma soma total de espaço de exposições que excedem a 2 milhões de metros quadrados. A Shanghai Intex apresenta uma série de exposições de renome internacional, que abrangem a indústria da música, saúde, estilo de vida, fabricação avançada, transporte público, floricultura, eletrônicos de consumo, tecnologia e muito mais.
PRÓXIMOS EVENTOS
-
CES
Asia 2019
De 11 a 13 de junho – Xangai, China
-
CEO
Summit
De 23 a 26 de junho – Praga, República Tcheca
-
Technology
& Standards Fall Forum
23 de setembro – Los Angeles, Califórnia
-
CES
Unveiled em Paris
22 de outubro – Paris, França
-
CES
Unveiled em Amsterdã
24 de outubro – Amsterdã, Países Baixos
-
CES
2020
De 7 a 10 de janeiro de 2020 – Las Vegas, Nevada
