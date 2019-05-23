Thomas Owsianski, presidente de Audi China, será el orador principal de CES Asia 2019

|By Business Wire
En el día de hoy, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM anunció que Thomas Owsianski, presidente de Audi China, será el orador principal en el próximo CES Asia 2019. En su quinto año, CES Asia se llevará a cabo del 11 al 13 de junio de 2019 en el Nuevo Centro de Exposiciones Internacional de Shanghái (SNIEC), ubicado en Shanghái (China).
El discurso de apertura de Thomas Owsianski está programado para el 11 de junio a las 4 PM. Allí revelará la visión de Audi para transformar la movilidad de una experiencia de manejo a una aventura digital. El señor Owsianski se incorporó a la gerencia sénior de Audi China en agosto de 2018 y fue nombrado presidente en octubre de ese año.
“Audi ha estado en la vanguardia del impulso para la transformación global en la industria automotriz gracias a sus revolucionarios avances tecnológicos”, señaló Karen Chupka, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de CES. “La innovación ha revolucionado la experiencia de transporte, y le damos la bienvenida al señor Owsianski al escenario de CES Asia para que comparta la visión de Audi sobre el futuro de la movilidad global”.
A lo largo de Asia y en otras partes del mundo, la tecnología está mejorando la experiencia del transporte al permitir que las carreteras sean más seguras, que exista mayor accesibilidad, más oportunidades laborales y mayor productividad. CES Asia 2019 exhibirá lo más reciente en tecnología de transporte, duplicando su espacio de exposición y presentando un nuevo sector con los últimos autos de diseño y vehículos conectados, desde modelos autónomos nivel 4 y nivel 5 hasta vehículos completamente eléctricos.
El señor Owsianski estará acompañado por los principales ejecutivos de Huawei y Hyundai como oradores principales confirmados en CES Asia. Otros líderes de opinión de la industria se irán agregando al escenario principal en las próximas semanas. Todos los discursos de apertura de CES Asia se llevarán a cabo en los salones 2 y 3 del Hotel Kerry, en Shanghái.
CES Asia 2019 marca el quinto aniversario de uno de los eventos tecnológicos de crecimiento más rápido del continente. CES Asia es el único evento de la región que cuenta con la participación de todo el ecosistema tecnológico para construir marcas, forjar alianzas y celebrar lo más destacado en tecnología para el consumidor en Asia. La exposición hará hincapié en las innovaciones más recientes en tecnología de transporte, IA, 5G y startups de todo el mundo, con más de 550 compañías que mostrarán sus productos, entre ellas más de 115 startups. Visite CESAsia.com para obtener más información o para registrarse.
Ya está disponible el registro por WeChat para CES Asia 2019. Síganos en WeChat (ID: CESAsia_II) para registrarse.
Nota para los editores:
Hay material de video en alta definición disponible para descargar fácilmente en CESbroll.com. Visite la galería de imágenes de CES Asia para acceder a las fotos más recientes de CES Asia 2018. Los periodistas que viajen desde fuera de China necesitarán una visa J-1 o J-2. Si tiene alguna pregunta, o para exponer en CES Asia, comuníquese con Brian Moon a [email protected] o al +1 703-907-4351.
Acerca de CES Asia:
Producido por su dueño, International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd., y coproducido por Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia es el evento más importante en la industria de tecnología del consumidor, donde se exhibe la cadena de valor de innovación en el mercado asiático en toda su variedad y profundidad. Empresas globales clave de todo el mundo asisten a este evento para potenciar y reforzar su marca exhibiendo los productos y las tecnologías más recientes a ejecutivos de la industria de tecnología del consumidor, compradores extranjeros y medios internacionales. Los asistentes tendrán acceso exclusivo a algunas de las marcas más grandes de China y el resto del mundo, además de celebrar la innovación que define al sector de la tecnología del consumidor.
Acerca de International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. y CTA:
International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. es una empresa de propiedad totalmente extranjera de Consumer Technology Association (CTA), una asociación empresarial que representa a la industria tecnológica del consumidor estadounidense, que posee un valor de 398 mil millones de dólares y genera más de 18 mil millones de trabajos en los Estados Unidos. Más de 2200 compañías, el 80 por ciento de ellas pequeñas empresas y startups, otras entre las marcas más conocidas del mundo, disfrutan de los beneficios de pertenecer a CTA, como el fomento de políticas, investigaciones de mercado, educación técnica, promoción industrial, desarrollo de normas e impulso de relaciones comerciales y estratégicas. CTA también produce y es dueña de CES®, el punto de encuentro mundial para todos quienes desean triunfar en el negocio de las tecnologías del consumidor. Las ganancias de CES se reinvierten en servicios industriales de CTA.
Acerca de Shanghai Intex:
Independizada en julio de 2016, Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) se fundó originalmente en 1995 como empresa de organización de exposiciones pionera de Intex Shanghai, la primera empresa conjunta de administración de centros de exposición en Shanghái. Shanghai Intex es supervisada de forma conjunta por el Consejo Chino para la Promoción del Comercio Internacional (CCPIT) de Shanghái y por PNO Exhibitions, para una combinación perfecta de recursos nacionales e internacionales. Durante los últimos 20 años, Shanghai Intex ha organizado más de 100 ferias comerciales y más de 1000 conferencias, con un espacio de exhibición que en total suma más de 2 millones de metros cuadrados. Shanghai Intex tiene a su cargo una serie de exposiciones de renombre internacional que abarcan la industria musical, de salud, estilo de vida, fabricación avanzada, transporte público, floricultura, electrónica del consumidor, tecnología y mucho más.
