Le président d’Audi en Chine Thomas Owsianski sera l’intervenant principal au CES Asia 2019

La Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM a annoncé aujourd’hui que Thomas Owsianski, président de Audi Chine, sera l’intervenant principal lors du prochain CES Asia 2019. La cinquième édition du CES Asia se tiendra du 11 au13 juin 2019 au Nouveau centre des expositions international de Shanghaï (SNIEC) en Chine.
L’intervention de Thomas Owsianski est prévue pour le mardi 11 juin à 16h 00. Son intervention dévoilera la vision d’Audi pour la transformation de la mobilité depuis l’expérience conduite jusqu’à l’aventure numérique. M. Owsianski a rejoint la haute direction d’Audi Chine en août 2018 et a été nommé président du conseil d’administration en octobre 2018.
« Grâce à ses progrès technologiques révolutionnaires, Audi joue le rôle de pionnier dans la promotion de la transformation de l’industrie automobile à l’échelle mondiale », a déclaré Karen Chupka, vice-présidente exécutive, CES. « L’innovation a révolutionné l’expérience de transport et nous sommes heureux d’accueillir M. Owsianski sur la scène du CES Asia afin de partager la vision d’Audi en ce qui concerne l’avenir de la mobilité mondiale. »
À travers toute l’Asie et bien au-delà, la technologie améliore l’expérience de transport, en rendant les routes plus sûres, en permettant une accessibilité plus vaste, en créant des opportunités d’emploi et en permettant une plus grande productivité. CES Asia 2019 présentera les innovations du secteur de la technologie du transport, en doublant son espace au salon et en ajoutant un nouveau hall qui abritera les nouveaux concept-cars et les véhicules connectés, depuis les véhicules autonomes de niveau 4 et niveau 5 jusqu’aux véhicules électriques.
M. Owsianski rejoint le groupe des intervenants confirmés au CES Asia comme les hauts dirigeants de Huawei et de Hyundai. D’autres leaders d’opinion de l’industrie seront ajoutés à la liste des intervenants au cours des semaines à venir. Toutes les interventions principales du CES Asia se tiendront dans les salles de réception 2-3 du Kerry Hotel à Shanghai.
CES Asia 2019 est la cinquième édition de l’un des événements de la technologie en Asie qui connait une croissance rapide. CES Asia est le seul événement en Asie qui réunit tout l’écosystème de la technologie dans le but de renforcer les marques, de forger des partenariats et de distinguer les meilleurs parmi les technologies de la consommation sur le marché asiatique. Le salon mettra l’accent sur les innovations les plus récentes dans le secteur de la technologie du transport, l’IA, 5G et les startups venant de partout dans le monde. Le salon réunit plus de 550 exposants, y compris plus 115 startups. VisitezCESAsia.com pour de plus amples informations ou pour les inscriptions.
L’inscription au CES Asia 2019 via WeChat est désormais disponible. Suivez-nous sur WeChat (ID : CESAsia_II) pour vous inscrire.
Note aux rédacteurs :
une vidéo b-roll est disponible à télécharger facilement sur le site CESbroll.com. Consultez galerie de photos du salon CES Asia où vous trouverez les toutes dernières photos du salon CES Asia 2018. Les journalistes qui voyageront hors de Chine auront besoin d'un visa J-1 ou J-2. Pour toutes questions concernant le salon CES Asia, veuillez contactez Brian Moon à l'adresse courriel [email protected] ou au +1 703-907-4351.
À propos du salon CES Asia :
Détenu et produit par International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. et coproduit par Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), le salon CES Asia est le principal événement du secteur des technologies grand public, présentant toute la diversité et l’étendue de la chaîne de valeur liée à l’innovation sur le marché asiatique. Des sociétés internationales majeures se rendent à ce nouvel événement pour développer et renforcer leur marque en présentant leurs derniers produits et technologies aux dirigeants du secteur des technologies grand public, aux acheteurs étrangers, aux médias internationaux et à un nombre limité de consommateurs de Chine. Les participants bénéficient d’un accès exclusif à certaines des plus grandes marques de Chine et du monde entier, tout en célébrant l’innovation qui caractérise le secteur des technologies grand public.
À propos d'International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. et de la CTA :
International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. est une entreprise à capitaux étrangers détenue en exclusivité par la Consumer Technology Association (CTA), qui représente le secteur américain des technologies grand public (398 milliards USD) et contribue à l'emploi de plus de 18 millions de personnes aux États-Unis. Plus de 2 200 sociétés (80 % étant des petites entreprises ou des startups, les autres figurant parmi les marques les plus connues au monde), bénéficient des avantages procurés par leur adhésion à la CTA, comme la défense des politiques, des études de marché, des formations techniques, des mesures promotionnelles et du développement normatif, et la promotion des relations commerciales et stratégiques. La CTA détient et produit également le CES®, un rendez-vous incontournable pour tous ceux dont la prospérité repose sur les technologies grand public. Les bénéfices du CES sont réinvestis dans les services prodigués par la CTA au secteur.
À propos de Shanghai Intex :
Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd était à l'origine la division chargée de l'organisation des expositions d'Intex Shanghai, une co-société pionnière de l'organisation d'expositions fondée en 1995. Shanghai Intex est supervisée conjointement par le Conseil chinois pour la promotion du commerce international (CCPIT) de Shanghai et par PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubaï) Limited, représentant ainsi une combinaison parfaite des ressources nationales et internationales. Depuis ses débuts en 1998, Shanghai Intex a organisé plus de 100 salons professionnels et plus de 1000 conférences, sur une surface totale d'exposition dépassant les 2 millions de mètres carrés. Shanghai Intex organise un nombre important d'événements internationaux majeurs axés sur les secteurs de la musique, de la santé, des arts de vivre, sur l'industrie manufacturière de pointe, le transport public, la floriculture, l'électronique grand public, la technologie et autres.
