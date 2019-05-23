Audi China President Thomas Owsianski hält Keynote auf der CES Asia 2019

|By Business Wire
Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM gab heute bekannt, dass Thomas Owsianski, President von Audi China, eine Hauptrede auf der bevorstehenden CES Asia 2019 hält. Die CES Asia, jetzt in ihrem fünften Jahr, findet von 11.-13. Juni 2019 im Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in Schanghai (China) statt.
Die Keynote-Rede von Thomas Owsianski ist für Dienstag, den 11. Juni um 16 Uhr vorgesehen. Im Rahmen seines Vortrags wird Owsianski die Vision von Audi präsentieren, in der Mobilität sich von einem Fahrerlebnis zu einem digitalen Abenteuer wandelt. Owsianski trat im August 2018 in das Top-Management-Team von Audi China ein und wurde im Oktober 2018 zum President von Audi China ernannt.
„Mit seinen bahnbrechenden technologischen Fortschritten steht Audi an der Spitze der Bemühungen um eine weltweite Transformation der Automobilbranche“, so Karen Chupka, Executive Vice President, CES. „Das Verkehrswesen ist durch Innovationen revolutioniert worden. Wir begrüßen Herrn Owsianski als Redner auf der CES Asia. In seinem Vortrag präsentiert er die Vision von Audi für die Zukunft der globalen Mobilität.”
In ganz Asien und über seine Grenzen hinaus verbessert Technologie das Transporterlebnis, die Sicherheit auf den Straßen und die Zugänglichkeit und schafft dabei Arbeitsplätze und gesteigerte Produktivität. Die CES Asia 2019 zeigt die neuesten Entwicklungen in der Verkehrstechnik, verdoppelt die Messefläche und präsentiert eine neue Halle mit den neuesten Concept Cars und vernetzten Fahrzeugen, wobei die Palette vom autonomen Fahren Stufe 4 und 5 bis zu vollelektrisch reicht.
Owsianski schließt sich Spitzenführungskräften von Huawei und Hyundai im Aufgebot der bestätigten Keynote-Redner auf der CES Asia an. Weitere Vordenker der Branche werden in den kommenden Wochen in die Liste der Keynote-Redner aufgenommen. Alle CES Asia-Keynote-Vorträge finden im Kerry Hotel in den Shanghai Ballrooms 2-3 statt.
Mit der CES Asia 2019 feiert die Messe ihr fünfjähriges Jubiläum als einer der am schnellsten wachsenden Technologie-Veranstaltungen Asiens. CES Asia ist die einzige Veranstaltung, auf der die gesamte Technologiebranche zusammenkommt, um Marken aufzubauen, Partnerschaften zu schließen und das Beste, was die Verbrauchertechnologie in Asien zu bieten hat, zu würdigen. Die Messe konzentriert sich auf die neuesten Innovationen in den Bereichen Transporttechnologie, KI, 5G und Startups aus aller Welt. Mehr als 550 Unternehmen sind als Aussteller vertreten, darunter 115 Startups. Weitere Informationen und eine Möglichkeit zur Anmeldung finden Sie unter CESAsia.com.
Über CES Asia:
Die CES Asia ist die führende Veranstaltung für Verbrauchertechnologie, auf der die volle Breite und Tiefe der Innovations-Wertschöpfungskette auf dem asiatischen Markt präsentiert wird. Die International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. ist Eigentümer und Veranstalter der Messe, die in Zusammenarbeit mit der Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co. Ltd. (Shanghai Intex) ausgerichtet wird. Namhafte internationale Unternehmen nutzen die Veranstaltung, um ihre Marke zu erweitern und zu stärken, indem sie Führungskräften, internationalen Käufern und internationalen Medien die neuesten Produkte und Technologien vorstellen. Die Teilnehmer haben exklusiven Zugang zu einigen der größten Marken von China und der ganzen Welt, während sie die Innovationsleistung würdigen, die den Verbrauchertechnologiesektor definiert.
Über die International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. und CTA:
Die International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der Consumer Technology Association (CTA), dem Handelsverband der US-amerikanischen Verbrauchertechnologiebranche, die auf 398 Milliarden US-Dollar beziffert wird und mehr als 18 Millionen Arbeitsplätze in den USA unterstützt. Mehr als 2.200 Unternehmen, von denen 80 Prozent kleine Unternehmen und Startups sind, während andere zu den namhaftesten Marken der Welt zählen, profitieren von einer Mitgliedschaft in der CTA, etwa durch Lobbyarbeit, Marktforschung, technische Bildung, Branchenförderung, Entwicklung von Standards und Aufbau von geschäftlichen und strategischen Beziehungen. Die CTA ist zudem Eigentümer und Veranstalter der CES®, dem weltweiten Treffpunkt für alle, die ein geschäftliches Interesse an Verbrauchertechnologien haben. Von der CES erwirtschaftete Gewinne werden in die Branchendienstleistungen der CTA investiert.
Über Shanghai Intex:
Die ab Juli 2016 eigenständige Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.) wurde ursprünglich 1995 als das wegweisende Messeausrichtungsgeschäft von Intex Shanghai gegründet, dem ersten Joint-Venture- Venue-Management-Unternehmen in Shanghai. Shanghai Intex untersteht der gemeinsamen Aufsicht des China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai und von PNO Exhibition, eine perfekte Kombination von inländischen und international Ressourcen. Im Laufe der letzten 20 Jahre hat Shanghai Intex bereits mehr als 100 Fachmessen und über 1000 Kongresse bei einer Gesamtausstellungsfläche von mehr als 2 Millionen Quadratmetern ausgerichtet. Shanghai Intex veranstaltet eine Reihe bedeutender internationaler Veranstaltungen, die u.a. die Musikbranche, Gesundheit, Lifestyle, fortgeschrittene Fertigung, öffentliches Verkehrswesen, Floristik, Verbraucherelektronik und Technologie umfassen.
