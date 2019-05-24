Posiflex Group stellt Ökosystem vernetzter Lösungsendpunkte mit IoT-Fernüberwachung auf der Computex 2019 ins Rampenlicht

|By Business Wire
|
May 24, 2019 02:32 AM EDT
Auf der Computex 2019 stellt die Posiflex Group führende Lösungstechnologie aus seiner Markenfamilie als vollumfängliches Service-IoT-Ökosystem vor. Zu den Lösungsendpunkten gehören:
- Vernetzte modulare Kiosks, POS-Terminals und Digital-Signage-Lösungen von Posiflex und KIOSK Information Systems
- Intelligente medizinische Displays mit Gestensteuerung von Portwell
- Vernetzte Gaming-Lösungen mit Player-Tracking-Technologie von der Portwell-Tochter Ganlot
Die Ausstellung am Stand basiert auf gewöhnlichen Field-Service-Endpunkten, die im Umfeld eines europäischen Manor Destination Resorts dargestellt werden. Zu den Praxislösungen für diverse vertikale Marktanwendungen gehören QSR-Bestellung, Kinokartenausgabe, Treueprogramme für den Modeeinzelhandel, interaktive Beschilderung, Check-in und Bezahlung in Hotels und Kliniken sowie Gaming-Technologie für Spielkasinos.
In diesem Jahr stellt Posiflex nicht nur seine bekannte POS-Produktsuite aus, sondern auch neu eingeführte modulare Kioskplattformen (von KIOSK und Posiflex gemeinsam entwickelt), die als kundenspezifisch konfigurierte Standardmodelle über Global Distribution Channel erhältlich sind. Die modularen Kiosks nutzen die eigenen Lieferkettenfähigkeiten der Posiflex Group, darunter Eigenimporte von Computern und peripheren Geräten wie Scanner, Drucker und PCAP-Displays sowie optionale Transaktionskomponenten, die in zahlreichen Konfigurationen und Nutzungsfällen häufig anzutreffen sind - und letztendlich die Lieferzeiten verkürzen, die Kosten senken und den Kundensupport langfristiger gestalten.
Owen Chen, CEO von Posiflex, erklärt: „Unser Portfolio von Markenfamilien hat sich vergrößert und umfasst nun eine sehr strategische Mischung von POS-, Kiosk- und Embedded-Computing-Technologie. In diesem Jahr freut sich die Gruppe, auf der Computex ein neues leistungsstarkes Remote Management System (RMS) vorzustellen.“ Wie in einem Steuerungszentrum vorgeführt, ermöglicht dieses robuste Tool Warnungs- und Dashboard-Management eines jeglichen intelligenten Geräts innerhalb des Field Edge Networks in Echtzeit, darunter Kiosks, POS-Terminals, periphere Geräte, Computer, Gateways und andere mehr. Die RMS-Lösung erbringt umsetzbare Erkenntnisse aus dem Internet der Dinge (IoT), mit denen die besten Netzwerklaufzeiten erzielt werden können, während die Außendienstkosten reduziert werden. Chen fügt hinzu: „Die Kommunikationsfähigkeiten des Internets der Dinge haben die Field-Management-Standards beträchtlich gesteigert und die Posiflex Group freut sich sehr, dieses hochmoderne RMS-Tool zusammen mit ihrem vielseitigen modularen Kioskangebot auf dem Global Channel Market anzubieten.“
Die RMS-Benachrichtigung auf Komponentenebene in Echtzeit veranlasst Maßnahmen, die kostspielige Ausfallzeiten verhindern. Die Reaktion auf routinemäßige Hinweise (Druckersensor für geringe Papiermenge / Sensor für Grenzen der Rechnungsannahme) veranlassen tägliche Wartungsmaßnahmen, die verhindern, dass Fehler überhaupt erst auftreten. Die IoT-Komponenten- und Sensorwarnungsüberwachung bietet automatisierte Erkenntnisse in Echtzeit, die das Wartungspersonal auffordern, vorbeugende Maßnahmen zu ergreifen. Gleichzeitig können sich die Kundendienstmitarbeiter auf dringendere und gewinnträchtigere Verkaufsaufgaben konzentrieren.
KIOSK Information Systems hat innerhalb der Gruppe eine starke Erfolgsgeschichte von umfassenden Field Managed Services (FMS) für eine herausragende Gruppe zahlreicher und erfolgskritischer Clients vorzuweisen. Das Service-Bündel umfasst:
- Remote Management System, zusammen mit:
- einsatzbereiten Managed Services mit kompetenten IT-Fachleuten für proaktive Fernüberwachung und Abhilfe;
- partnerfähigen Global Field Services, einschließlich Standortprüfung und Installation, erweiterte Umtauschgarantie und Field-Service-Implementierung.
KIOSK wird sich für die allmähliche globale Implementierung des FMS-Modells einsetzen, zu dem IoT- und Managed-Service-Erkenntnisse aus den regionalen Kundendienstfähigkeiten der Posiflex Group herangezogen werden.
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte unser Team:
Exhibition Halle: 4F, Taipeh Nangang Exhibition Center Halle 2
Standnummer: R0314
Über die Posiflex Group:
Posiflex entwickelt und fertigt seit über 30 Jahren erstklassige POS-Lösungen. Seit 2016 hat das Unternehmen KIOSK and Portwell übernommen und sein Angebot damit noch auf Selbstbedienung und eingebettete PCs erweitert. Die weltweit tätige Posiflex Group ist ein Anbieter erstklassiger Lösungen im Bereich B2B Serviced IoT.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005902/de/
