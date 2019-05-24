Reed Sensor Market to 2027: Global Analysis & Forecasts by Type, Contact Position and Applications - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
May 24, 2019 06:51 AM EDT
The "Reed Sensor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Contact Position, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reed sensor market accounted to US$ 765.07 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,473.33 Mn by 2027.
The definition of reed sensor over the years has evolved to incorporate further complicated hybrid ecosystem of personal computers, mobile devices, laptops, servers, virtual endpoints and infrastructure comprising both public and private clouds. Owing to this transformation, the organizations across the globe are showcasing a keen interest in advanced Types catering to their security demands for extensively virtualized environments. Furthermore, the widespread implementation of IoT across the value chain has also increased the threat of cybersecurity contributing to the global growth of reed sensor market globally.
A key trend which will predominantly impact the Reed Sensor market in a coming year is Sensors for autonomous vehicles. Steady progress in the development of autonomous vehicles is being witnessed with some of the renowned car manufacturers collaborating with the technology leaders for it to be conceptualized. Autonomous vehicles have evolved on the platform built by ADAS. Companies like Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Tesla, Mercedes, Honda, and other major manufacturers have been investing billions of dollars in the research & development of these cars.
Also, technology giants like Apple, IBM, and Intel have further collaborated with the leading auto manufacturers to remain competitive. In the next few years, it is anticipated that autonomous cars would hit the roads and be commercialized. One of the key enabling technologies required in the autonomous vehicles is the presence of sensor fusion, whose function would be of integrating data from an array of sensors to make quick and appropriate decisions.
Reed Sensor market by application is segmented into Automotive & Transportation, Security & Safety, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Others (Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Sports & Recreational). The automotive and transportation sector is expected to make the majority contribution to the reed sensor market, whereas the security and safety market segment are expected to gain the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Reed Sensor Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
5. Reed Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Reed Sensor - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Reed Sensor Market Overview
6.2 Global Reed Sensor Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning
7. Global Reed Sensor Analysis - by Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Reed Sensor Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Proximity Sensor
7.4 Level Sensor
7.5 Speed Sensor
7.6 Flow Sensor
7.7 Others
8. Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Contact Position
8.1 Overview
8.2 Reed Sensor Market Breakdown, by Contact Position, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Form A
8.4 Form B
8.5 Form C
8.6 Form D
8.7 Others
9. Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Reed Sensor Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Automotive & Transportation Market
9.4 Security & Safety Market
9.5 Medical Market
9.6 Consumer Electronics Market
9.7 Telecommunications Market
9.8 Others Market
10. Reed Sensor Market - Geographical Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.3 Europe Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.4 Apac Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.5 Middle East and Africa Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.6 South America Reed Sensor Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Market Initiative
11.2 Merger and Acquisition
11.3 New Development
12. Key Company Profiles
12.1 Bimba Manufacturing Company
12.2 Coto Technology
12.3 Littelfuse Inc.
12.4 PIC GmbH
12.5 Pickering Electronics Ltd.
12.6 RMCIP (Ryazan Metal Ceramics Instrumentation Plant Jsc)
12.7 SMC Corporation of America
12.8 Standex Electronics Inc.
12.9 STG-Germany Group
12.10 Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf4fl5
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005128/en/
