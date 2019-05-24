Posiflex Group présente un écosystème de terminaisons de solutions connectées avec surveillance IdO à distance au salon Computex 2019

|By Business Wire
A l'occasion du salon Computex 2019, Posiflex Group propose des solutions technologiques de pointe de sa gamme de marques sous la forme d'un écosystème IdO entièrement équipé. Les terminaux de solution incluent :
- Des bornes modulaires connectées, des terminaux de point de vente et des solutions d'affichage numérique de Posiflex et des Systèmes d'information KIOSK
- Écrans médicaux intelligents avec commandes gestuelles de Portwell
- Solutions de jeu connectées avec la technologie de suivi des joueurs de la filiale de Portwell, Ganlot
L'affichage de stand est basé sur des terminaux de service sur site classiques présentés dans le cadre d'un centre de villégiature European Manor Resort. Les solutions sur site pour un large éventail d'applications verticales comprennent la commande QSR, la billetterie de cinéma, la fidélisation de la clientèle des détaillants de mode, l'affichage interactif, l'enregistrement dans les hôtels et les centres médicaux, le paiement de factures et la technologie des jeux de casino.
Cette année, outre leur célèbre gamme de produits POS (point de vente), Posiflex mettra en vedette une nouvelle version de plateformes de Kiosk modulaires (co-conçus par KIOSK et Posiflex), qui sont des modèles standard configurables à la commande disponibles par le biais de Global Distribution Channel. Les kiosques modulaires s'appuient sur les capacités internes de la chaîne d'approvisionnement du groupe Posiflex, y compris l'informatique autonome et les périphériques tels que les scanners, les imprimantes et les écrans PCAP, ainsi que les composants de transaction optionnels communs à plusieurs configurations et cas d'utilisation, ce qui permet de réduire les délais et les coûts tout en maintenant la durée de vie.
Owen Chen, CEO de Posiflex, "Notre portefeuille de marques s'est développé pour inclure un mélange hautement stratégique de POS, de kiosks, et de technologie informatique embarquée. Cette année à Computex, le groupe sera fier d'annoncer l'ajout d'un puissant système de gestion à distance (RMS)."Cet outil robuste, présenté dans un centre de commande, permet la gestion en temps réel des alertes et des tableaux de bord de n'importe quel dispositif intelligent du réseau Field Edge Network, y compris les kiosks, les terminaux POS, les périphériques de transaction, les ordinateurs, les passerelles, et plus. Cette solution RMS ajoute des aperçus IdO exploitables pour réaliser le meilleur temps de disponibilité du réseau au jour le jour tout en réduisant les coûts de service sur le terrain. M. Chen ajoute : "Les capacités de communication de l'IdO ont profondément élevé les normes de gestion sur site et Posiflex Group est très heureux d'offrir cet outil RMS de pointe, associé à ses offres polyvalentes de kiosques modulaires pour le marché mondial de la distribution".
L'alerte en temps réel RMS au niveau des composants met en œuvre des actions qui évitent des temps d'arrêt coûteux. Les alertes de routine (capteur d'imprimante indiquant le bas niveau de papier / capteur de limite de capacité de l'accepteur de billets) stimulent les actions de maintenance quotidiennes qui empêchent les interruptions de survenir. La surveillance des composants et des capteurs d'alerte IdO fournit des informations automatisées en temps réel sur l'organisation du personnel de service pour résoudre les problèmes de maintenance préventive - tout en permettant aux associés en contact avec les clients de se concentrer sur les demandes de vente plus urgentes et rentables.
Au sein du Groupe, KIOSK Information Systems a une solide expérience dans la fourniture de services complets d'infogérance sur le terrain (FMS) pour une élite de clients critiques et à fort volume. Ce forfait de services se compose de :
- Système de gestion à distance, jumelé avec :
- Services gérés clés en main, avec des professionnels des technologies de l'information bien informés pour effectuer une surveillance proactive à distance et des mesures correctives.
- Services mondiaux sur le terrain offerts par des partenaires, y compris l'étude et l'installation du site, la garantie d'échange avancée et le déploiement du service sur le terrain.
KIOSK se fera le champion de la mise en œuvre progressive du modèle FMS à l'échelle mondiale, en ajoutant des informations sur l'IdO et les services gérés aux capacités de service régionales du groupe Posiflex.
Pour en savoir plus, rejoignez l'équipe au
Exhibition Hall: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall Two
Numéro de stand : R0314
À propos du groupe Posiflex :
Posiflex conçoit et fabrique des solutions de point de vente de classe mondiale depuis plus de 30 ans. Depuis 2016, la société a acquis KIOSK et Portwell, élargissant ainsi son offre de PC en libre-service et embarqués. Le groupe mondial Posiflex est en place pour fournir des solutions d'IdO B2B de classe mondiale.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
