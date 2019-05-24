Options Announces Strategic Partnership with Darktrace

|By Business Wire
|
|May 24, 2019 08:33 AM EDT
Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, has today announced its strategic partnership with Darktrace, the world’s leading AI company for cyber defense.
The new partnership will optimize keys aspects of the firm’s data analytics and threat detection capabilities in tandem with the deployment of Darktrace’s Enterprise Immune System solution.
Darktrace is the world’s leading AI company for cyber defense. With thousands of customers worldwide, the Enterprise Immune System is relied on to detect and fight back against cyber-attacks in real time. The self-learning AI protects the cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial systems against the full range of cyber-threats and vulnerabilities, from insider threats and ransomware, to stealthy and silent attacks.
Darktrace will enhance security capabilities across Options’ most demanding and performance-sensitive operations, further bolstering the firm’s integrated, highly automated and intelligent security solution, which includes both enterprise-level and VPN-enabled home networks, web-filtering and WiFi integration services.
Today’s announcement follows recent news of Options’ managed services record of excellence for industry accreditations. Options has maintained a record of compliance excellence for industry standards and best practices since its inception, being one of the first cloud infrastructure providers in the industry to achieve the inaugural SOC 2 Type II certification in 2011.
Options’ Chief Security Officer, John Gracey commented, “Part of what makes Options the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services is our ability to blend security, compliance, best practice and state-of-the-art operations with the latest advances in cyber intelligence, corporate networks and data analytics systems. Darktrace’s innovative approach to cybersecurity and ability to deliver adaptive, preventative and rapid-response AI technology will not only complement and accelerate our existing managed solutions but also play a key role in the development of Options’ Security, Intelligence & Analytics product offering. We are delighted to partner with Darktrace and look forward delivering their market leading services to our clients.”
“From pure cloud environments to multi-cloud and SaaS applications, organisations are rapidly evolving their infrastructures – but with this comes a significant change in cyber security,” commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology, Darktrace. “We are delighted about our collaboration with Options to enable more forward-thinking organisations to defend against emerging threats across all critical parts of the digital business.”
About Options (www.options-it.com):
Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.
For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page. Press Contact: Niall McAleer Tel: 020 7070 5019 Email: [email protected]
About Darktrace
Darktrace is the world’s leading cyber AI company and the creator of Autonomous Response technology.
Its self-learning AI is modelled on the human immune system and used by over 3,000 organizations to protect against threats to the cloud, email, IoT, networks and industrial systems. This includes insider threat, industrial espionage, IoT compromises, zero-day malware, data loss, supply chain risk and long-term infrastructure vulnerabilities.
The company has over 900 employees, 40 offices and headquarters in San Francisco and Cambridge, UK. Every 3 seconds, Darktrace AI fights back against a cyber-threat, preventing it from causing damage.
