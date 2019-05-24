JDA Again Named a Leader in Three Gartner Supply Chain Magic Quadrants

|By Business Wire
|
May 24, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
JDA Software, Inc. announced it has once again been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of three supply chain Magic Quadrants; Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation1, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems2 and Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems3. With this announcement, JDA believes it continues to extend its industry leadership by being named a Leader in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants focused on SCM.
“We continue to change the game in supply chain with our industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities now being embedded across our solutions portfolio. Our 30+ years of sustained leadership and innovation goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to delivering value realization to our customers,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, JDA. “We are the largest independent SCM vendor in the world, and our proven portfolio uniquely unites and orchestrates end-to-end supply chain planning and execution. Our integrated solutions offer powerful real-time visibility, including predictive and prescriptive capabilities that deliver more actionable, profitable business outcomes, turning our customers’ supply chains into a competitive advantage.”
JDA believes it demonstrates sustained leadership across these three Magic Quadrants in the following industry-leading ways:
- JDA has consistently been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation published since its inception in 2015.
- JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions were in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in 2012).
- JDA has been named a Leader in every Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems published since 2012. (Recognitions were in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in 2012).
- JDA is named a Leader in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants4 focused on supply chain solutions.
JDA’s proven supply chain execution portfolio – which includes JDA Transportation Management, JDA Warehouse Management and JDA Warehouse Labor Management – seamlessly connect supply chain processes spanning factories, warehouses, and stores to profitably satisfy demand. JDA’s supply chain planning portfolio is tightly integrated with its execution portfolio and includes JDA Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), which offers a cross-functional approach to integrated business planning, uniting all the moving parts across the supply chain with a shared focus to meet demand across markets, with an eye on both immediate and long-term strategic goals.
JDA Luminate™ solutions extend and enhance JDA’s solutions portfolio and embrace the cloud, internet of things (IoT) and advanced analytics and cross-platform integration with AI and ML from Blue Yonder. Already, customers are taking advantage of new Luminate technology such as the newly announced Luminate Warehouse Tasking, which extends and enhances JDA Warehouse Management and other warehouse management systems. Customers have proven to install Luminate Warehouse Tasking with quite literally a flip of a switch and no unintended consequences, downtime or impact.
The newly introduced JDA SCM Platform also addresses a market need for a comprehensive SCM platform approach – versus niche vendors focused on one aspect of supply chain management or emerging vendors that do not have the scale or the proven track record – while enabling customers and partners to build applications on top of JDA’s for the first time.
- Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation1, Tim Payne, Amber Salley, Alex Pradhan, 7 May 2019
- Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems2, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019
- Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems3, C. Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 8 May 2019
- JDA is a Leader in all four Gartner Magic Quadrants4 focused on supply chain solutions (“Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,” C. Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 8 May 2019, “Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record,” Tim Payne, et al., 21 August 2018, “Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation,” Tim Payne, Amber Salley, Alex Pradhan, 7 May 2019, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019)
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About JDA Software, Inc.
JDA Software offers the leading supply chain management (SCM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). JDA’s leading cloud solutions manage supply chains from end-to-end, spanning supply chain and retail planning, execution and delivery. Using JDA’s comprehensive SCM platform and its broad partner ecosystem, customers can better predict and shape demand, transform product delivery, fulfill more intelligently, grow revenue and profits, and deliver superior customer experiences. JDA’s proven solutions power an Autonomous Supply ChainTM for 4,000 of the world’s leading companies including 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs. Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com
“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.
