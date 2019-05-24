Posiflex Group presenta en Computex 2019 un ecosistema de terminales de soluciones conectadas con monitoreo remoto de Internet de las Cosas

|By Business Wire
En la exhibición Computex 2019, Posiflex Group presenta tecnología líder en soluciones de la familia de marcas como un ecosistema con un servicio completo de Internet de las cosas (IoT, por su siglas en inglés). Las terminales de soluciones incluyen:
- Soluciones de quioscos modulares conectados, terminales de puntos de venta (POS, por su siglas en inglés) y señalización digital de Posiflex y de KIOSK Information Systems.
- Pantallas médicas inteligentes con control por gestos de Portwell.
- Soluciones de juegos conectadas con tecnología de seguimiento del jugador de la subsidiaria de Portwell, Ganlot.
El stand de exhibición se basa en terminales de servicios comunes en el sector representadas en una configuración de complejo turístico al estilo de una casona europea. Entre las soluciones de campo para una amplia variedad de aplicaciones verticales en el mercado se incluyen pedidos en restaurantes de comida rápida (QSR, por sus siglas en inglés), compras de entradas para el cine, fidelización del cliente para comercios de moda minoristas, señalización interactiva, admisión en centros médicos u hotelería, y pago de cuentas, así como también tecnología de juegos de casino.
Este año, además del conjunto de productos reconocidos de POS, Posiflex presentará sus flamantes plataformas de quioscos modulares Modular Kiosk (diseñados conjuntamente por KIOSK y Posiflex), modelos estándar configurados a pedido disponibles a través del Canal de Distribución Global. Los quioscos modulares aprovechan las capacidades internas de la cadena de abastecimiento de Posiflex Group, que incluye computación y periféricos autogenerados como escáneres, impresoras y pantallas PCAP, así como también componentes opcionales para transacciones comunes en configuraciones múltiples y casos de uso, en última instancia, ofreciendo períodos de abastecimientos breves y costos reducidos con respaldo de longevidad.
Owen Chen, presidente y director ejecutivo de Posiflex resalta: “Nuestra cartera familiar de la marca ha crecido e incluye una combinación altamente estratégica de POS, Kiosk y tecnología de computación incrustada. Este año, en Computex, Group presentará con orgullo la adición de un potente sistema de monitoreo remoto (RMS)”. Esta herramienta robusta, según se presentó en un Centro de comando, permite alerta en tiempo y gestión del panel de control de cualquier dispositivo inteligente dentro de la red Field Edge Network, que incluye quioscos, terminales de POS, periféricos para transacciones, computadoras, puertas de enlace, etcétera. Esta solución de RMS agrega perspectivas accionables de IoT para realizar la mejor instalación de red diaria a la vez que reduce los costos del servicio de campo. El Sr. Chen agregó: “Las capacidades de comunicación de IoT han elevado significativamente los estándares de gestión de campo y Posiflex Group se complace en ofrecer esta herramienta de RMS de vanguardia, combinada con ofertas versátiles de quiosco modular para el mercado global”.
La alerta a nivel de componentes de RMS, en tiempo real, pone las acciones en movimiento que evitan los costosos períodos de inactividad. La acción en alertas de rutina (sensor de impresora cuando no tiene papel / sensor de límite de capacidad para aceptar facturas) activa acciones de mantenimiento rutinario lo que implica que no habrá interrupciones en primer lugar. La monitorización de componentes de IoT y de alerta de sensores ofrecen perspectivas automatizadas en tiempo real que organizan el personal de servicio para resolver temas de mantenimiento preventivos, a la vez que le permiten a los asociados que atienden a los clientes concentrarse en las exigencias de ventas más apremiantes y redituables.
Dentro del grupo, KIOSK Information Systems cuenta con un registro de seguimiento sólido de servicios gestionados de campo (FMS, por sus siglas en inglés) integrales a una flota élite de clientes de alto volumen y misión crítica. Este conjunto de servicios consiste en:
- Un sistema de monitoreo remoto combinado con:
- Servicios gestionados llave en mano, con profesionales expertos en informática para realizar el monitoreo y solución de inconvenientes de manera remota y proactiva.
- Los servicios de campo globales aptos para socios incluyen relevamiento sistemático e instalación, garantía de intercambio avanzada y puesta en marcha del servicio de campo.
KIOSK impulsará la implementación gradual a nivel global del modelo FMS e incorporará IoT y perspectivas de servicio gestionado en todas las capacidades de servicio regionales de Posiflex Group.
Para conocer más, reúnase con el Equipo en:
Salón de exhibición: 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall Two (pabellón dos)
Número de stand: R0314
Acerca del Posiflex Group:
Posiflex ha diseñado y fabricado soluciones para puntos de venta (POS) de clase mundial durante más de 30 años. Desde 2016, la empresa ha adquirido KIOSK y Portwell, ampliando aún más las ofertas de autoservicio y PC incorporadas. El grupo global Posiflex está preparado para ofrecer soluciones de IoT con servicio para B2B a nivel mundial.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005217/es/
