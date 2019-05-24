Global Fog Networking Market Report 2019-2024: The Growing Demand for Real-time Computing is Promoting Massive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Fog Networking Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fog networking market is expected to reach USD 861.6 million in 2024 from USD 39.03 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 67.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Though fog networking is a new technology in the technological market, it is, however, already making its mark in the market.
- Fog networking enlarges the technology of cloud computing to the network edge and thus makes it ideal for IoT, 5G, AI, and many more technologies that require real-time analysis of data and that too in a faster pace. For instance, Citi Bank uses beacon technology to understand ATM users purchasing behavior and provides incentives to customers to use Citi cards in local areas for transacting.
- Fog nodes are deployed close to the end-devices and they act as smart processors that have the capability to analyze the real-time data and give instant results.
- Devices, ranging from personal wearables and home appliances to industrial sensors, generate a vast amount of data that needs to be processed to gain insights. Fog networking not only provides real-time analysis with low latency but also addresses security concerns that prevail in cloud computing.
- Fog networking will be useful in applications such as connected vehicles, connected healthcare, traffic management, and many more, which require low latency. For instance, smart traffic will not work if the latency is too high.
Key Market Trends
Smart Meter to Witness Higher Growth
- A smart meter is an electronic device that records the consumption of electrical energy units and communicates it to the power company from which the power is supplied.
- Many power companies across the world are planning to adopt smart meters to remotely monitor consumers energy consumption and also to prevent fraudulent energy consumption. Moreover, smart energy and metering solutions are becoming more prevalent in both businesses and households.
- The data which is collected by the smart meters is sufficient to draw inferences, such as behavior, sleeping cycle, home occupancy, eating routines, etc. of the consumers. However, for it to make sense, the data needs to be analyzed in real-time.
- The data collected per household can be used by various organizations. For instance, an electric or power company can sell its products or services based on energy units consumed.
- As smart meters produce a tremendous amount of data that are hard to process and analyze even with cloud computing, they call a need for fog computing that offers a place for collecting, computing and storing smart meter data before transmitting them to the cloud.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
- North American region occupies the largest share in the market as most of the fog networking enterprises are based out of North America. Moreover, most of the cloud computing providers working in this region have already started offering fog networking hardware and software solutions to stay up to date with the technology.
- The OpenFog consortium, which is a consortium of high tech companies and academic institutions across the world aiming at the standardization and promotion of fog computing in various capacities and fields include companies, such as Cisco, Dell, Intel, Microsoft, is also headquartered in the United States. More companies are joining this consortium to gain insights about fog computing.
- The North American region is also the leader in IoT and 5G technology, which generates a huge amount of data to be processed in real time.
- With the emergence of connected cars in the region, the market is expected to witness huge growth as the cars will need to communicate not only with each other but also with traffic lights, where traffic lights will act as fog nodes. Moreover, these cars will require real-time analysis of data to function accurately.
Competitive Landscape
The fog networking market is competitive in nature with many international players. The market is concentrated with the presence of various multinationals focusing on strategies like product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their reach and stay ahead of the competition.
- April 2018 - Amazon developed technology to bring machine learning smarts to edge computing through AWS Greengrass. The latest version (v1.5.0) can run Apache MXNet and TensorFlow Lite models locally on edge devices based on NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and Intel Atom architectures.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Real-time Computing
4.3.2 Proliferation of IoT Devices Leading to an Exponential Increase in Data
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Structural and Security Issues
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Hardware
6.1.2 Software and Service
6.2 By End-user Application
6.2.1 Smart Meter
6.2.2 Building and Home Automation
6.2.3 Smart Manufacturing
6.2.4 Connected Healthcare
6.2.5 Connected Vehicle
6.2.6 Other End-user Applications
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
7.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
7.1.3 Dell Inc.
7.1.4 IBM Corporation
7.1.5 Intel Corporation
7.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.7 Nebbiolo Technologies
7.1.8 Nokia Corporation
7.1.9 Qualcomm Corporation
7.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
