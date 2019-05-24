Helideck Monitoring System Market - Global Outlook to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|May 24, 2019 12:10 PM EDT
The "Helideck Monitoring System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Helideck Monitoring System market accounted for $178.64 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $289.90 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as growing vessel traffic, high demand for offshore oil & gas exploration projects and growing in ship deliveries are boosting the market growth. In addition, growing naval budgets will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, rising Cybersecurity in the shipping sector due to digitization is restraining the growth of the market.
The Helideck Monitoring System is used to analyze helideck motion during helicopter landings to improve safety & efficiency in hostile weather conditions. The helideck monitoring system is designed to measure all weather conditions during helicopter landing and take-off operations in order to improve both flight and passenger safety. Furthermore, it provides real-time monitoring of helideck motion and weather conditions and can be interfaced to meteorological sensors to display navigation data in a clear, easy-to-read graphic user interface.
Based on application, the commercial segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing installations of helideck on commercial ships and rising deliveries. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to increased vessel traffic coupled with rising shipping accidents has promoted the adoption of meteorological sensors and helideck monitoring systems in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
