Global Vehicle Toll Collection & Access System Market Forecast to 2024 - Thales Group, Siemens, Magnetic Autocontrol, Transcore, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

May 24, 2019
The "Global Vehicle Toll Collection & Access System Market Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vehicle toll collection and access systems market was valued at USD 6.82 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness the CAGR of over 8%, during the forecast period.
- Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing construction of roads and highways in developing countries, vehicle theft detection, fuel efficiency, and limited traffic congestion. However, limited awareness about new technology in developing countries may hinder the growth of the market.
- The market is primarily driven by advancements in the toll collection systems in North America and Europe. The toll collection system incorporates the entire manufacturing and installation of hardware and software components. The market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Road tolls are levied traditionally for specific access or infrastructure purposes. However, the evolution of technology has made it possible to implement tolling policies based on a multitude of usage concepts. The charging concepts are currently based on suiting different requirements, regarding the purpose of the charge, charging policy, the infrastructural network, etc.
Electronic Toll Collection is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
The electronic toll collection market was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2018, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR, of over 10%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Electronic toll collection helps predominantly in reducing traffic at tollbooths, by collecting tolls without cash and without requiring cars to stop. There are several technologies that are being used for collecting tolls electronically. The major technologies used are Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).
In DSRC technology, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) tags are used to scan the vehicle entry/exit at the tollbooth, whereas ANPR uses a camera to identify the vehicle license plate. The above technologies are used to automate the toll collection process and avoid long queues at toll booths. Additionally, these technologies not only improve vehicle theft detection, but can also track vehicles crossing the signal and over speeding vehicles.
Other advantages of this method for motorists include fuel savings and reduced exhaust emissions, by reducing or eliminating deceleration, acceleration, and waiting time. However, RFID tags have been popularly adopted across the world, compared to other technologies. For electronic toll collection system, the trend of shifting from barrier-based ETC to open road tolling (ORT) or free flow tolling, has been gradually growing, especially in countries facing high traffic congestions at toll roads.
North America Dominated the Market, but Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
North America dominated the global market, with a market share of more than 30% in 2018. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
In India, according to the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways, the length of National Highways increased to 103,933 km in 2017, from 92,581 km in 2014.
With growing concerns regarding traffic congestions, India launched FASTag, an ETC system using RFID technology, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), in September 2014. In August 2017, NHAI announced that they are planning to launch FASTag at all 371 toll plazas across the National Highways, by October 2017. By the end of 2017, the country had nearly 365 toll plazas with a single lane dedicating to FASTag users.
In November 2017, the Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways proposed to make FASTags mandatory to all new four-wheeler vehicles sold on or after December 1st, 2017. As of 2017, the number of RFID FASTag reached 750,000 vehicles and the government expected the number to reach 2.5 million by 2018. In July 2018, the above authority also proposed to mandate FASTags and vehicle tracking systems for all commercial vehicles seeking a national permit.
In China, in 2017, the country added nearly 8,130 km of expressways to its toll road networks, resulting in a toll road network at over 171,100 km, contributing to 3.6% of all roads, ~60% of which are highways. The country's tollway system is extensive, as the toll varies from one expressway to another. For instance, the country charges a high toll of CNY 0.66 per kilometer, traveling through Jinji Expressway, while charging a lower toll of CNY 0.33 per kilometer through the Jingshi Expressway (in Beijing).
Competitive Landscape
The market is being tapped by many players, resulting in a highly competitive market environment. Some of the major players in the market are Thales Group, Siemens AG, Magnetic Autocontrol, Transcore, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and other players. Thales Group dominated the market in 2018.
