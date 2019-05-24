Global Surveillance Analytics Market Radar 2019: A Measurement System to Spark Companies 2 Action - Innovation That Fuels New Deal Flow and Growth Pipelines - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 24, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
The "The Global Surveillance Analytics Market Radar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The age of Big Data Analytics has completely shifted how businesses collect data, manage internal operations, and enact many business decisions. These are now based on direct customer data and observed trends rather than guesses or estimates of business needs from indirect observation.
Big Data Analytics applications have accordingly changed how an organization undertakes its own security and surveillance operations. Rather than relying on manned guarding, passive video monitoring, or after-incident reporting, the latest innovations in surveillance analytics solutions can analyze an organization's total video surveillance operation and alert operators of potential incidents based on pre-programmed detection and alerting capabilities. This allows security personnel to focus on proactive event remediation or more cognitive-intensive tasks.
The market saw initial technical hurdles, as many early analytics solutions did not provide accurate reporting and left many customers with a negative view of the solutions. However, advances in analytics algorithms, artificial intelligence, and increased connectivity have dramatically improved the accuracy and reliability of these solutions and led to a market resurgence and reintroduction of analytics solutions into the overall surveillance market.
Research Scope
This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors within the global surveillance analytics market as well as the author's proprietary benchmarking analysis. This benchmarking evaluates each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends. The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding solutions focused solely on analytics offerings or with a comprehensive analytics solution in addition to other surveillance solution components.
Benchmarking analysis and information includes:
- Short company descriptions and highlights
- Historical revenue growth
- Current product and solution offerings
- Growth strategy, including partnerships and merger and acquisition activity
- Technical innovation or solutions improvements
- Market opportunities, including new market growth, customer acquisition, and Mega Trends leverage
- Mergers, acquisitions, or new product lines within the surveillance analytics space
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the top companies within the Radar, according to Growth and Innovation indices?
- Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Innovation?
- Which companies lead the surveillance analytics market in terms of Growth?
- Which Mega Trends and current technical innovations are influencing current surveillance analytics solutions?
- What are the significant partnership and customer growth opportunities available to surveillance analytics providers?
Key Conclusion
This research service also contains definitions of surveillance analytics, what defines a significant global surveillance analytics provider versus a surveillance camera or VMS provider that includes analytics, and a succinct conclusion section that highlights trends in the market.
The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. Hundreds of companies in the industry are analyzed and benchmarked across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Industry Challenges
- Growing Product Lines, Partnerships, and Potential Acquisitions
SURVEILLANCE ANALYTICS MARKET
- Market Definitions and Assumptions
- Methodology
- Description of Companies Plotted
C2A MARKET PARTICIPANT PROFILES
- Cisco Systems
- IBM
- Ipsotek
- Avigilon
- Genetec
- Milestone Systems
- Verint Systems
- BriefCam
- AgentVI
- Qognify
- IntelliVision
- Umbo C.V.
- Prism
- Bosch Security Systems
- Gorilla Technology
- VCA Technology
- Aventura Security
THE LAST WORD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwjtwx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005355/en/
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 24, 2019 07:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 24, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 24, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 24, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 24, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 24, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 24, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 23, 2019 10:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 23, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 23, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821