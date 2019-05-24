Smart Money Investing in the Technology Sector, Q1 2019 - Tracking M&A, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investments Globally - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
May 24, 2019
The "Smart Money Investing in the Technology Sector, Q1 2019 - Tracking M&A, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investments Globally" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Smart Money Investing in the Technology Sector, Q1 2019", report provides detailed analysis of investment activities in the technology sector globally during the first quarter of 2019.
The report brings together research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.
Scope
- The report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume.
- It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends across sectors including hardware, software, and IT services, and information on best practices followed by market participants, in the form of case studies.
Reasons to Buy
- A global snapshot of investment trends in the global technology sector.
- Gain insights into emerging areas of investment in the technology sector.
- Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.
- Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including hardware, software, and IT services.
- Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the technology sector.
- The report also helps identify products and services that are likely to make an impact on the market.
- Gain information about investor focus on key technology sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
- M&A Deals in the Technology Sector
- Global M&A deal highlights, Q1 2019
- Examples Highlighting Investment Avenues: Webroot, Inc., Demisto, Inc., and VaaS International Holdings, Inc.
- Venture Capital Funding in the Technology Sector
- Global Venture Capital Funding Highlights, Q1 2019
- Key Takeaways
- Examples Highlighting Investment Avenues: Nuro, Inc., Rubrik, Inc., and CloudFlare, Inc.
- Private Equity Investments in the Technology Sector
- Global Private Equity Investment Highlights, Q1 2019
- Key Takeaways
- Examples Highlighting Investment Avenues: Veeam Software, Workfront, Inc., and Meltwater News US Inc.
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sop3it
