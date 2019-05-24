SIGGRAPH 2019 to Debut Research Advances From 31 Countries

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 24, 2019 04:43 PM EDT
Known for pushing the boundaries of computer science, SIGGRAPH 2019 announces its Technical Papers and Art Papers research programming. SIGGRAPH 2019 will run 28 July–1 August in downtown Los Angeles. Known in its 46-year history to deliver cutting-edge, global research, this year’s innovations are sure inspire the computer science community.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005426/en/
“MeshCNN: A Network With an Edge” © 2019 Tel Aviv University and Amazon
“Each year, the Technical Papers program sets the pace for what’s next in visual computing and the adjacent subfields of computer science. I am excited to be part of presenting the amazing work of researchers who drive the industry and look forward to how this work ignites memorable discussions,” said SIGGRAPH 2019 Technical Papers Chair Olga Sorkine-Hornung. “This is the kind of content you’ll reflect on, and refer to, throughout the year to come.”
Along with new research from various academic labs, Facebook Reality Labs, NVIDIA, and Disney Research, highlights from the 2019 Technical Papers program include:
Semantic Photo Manipulation With a Generative Image Prior
Authors: David Bau, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab; Hendrik Strobelt, IBM Research and MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab; William Peebles, Jonas Wulff, Jun-Yan Zhu, and Antonio Torralba, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and, Bolei Zhou, The Chinese University of Hong Kong
We use GANs to make semantic edits on a user's image. Our method maintains fidelity to the original image while allowing the user to manipulate the semantics of the image.
MeshCNN: A Network With an Edge
Authors: Rana Hanocka, Amir Hertz, Noa Fish, Raja Giryes, and Daniel Cohen-Or, Tel Aviv University; and, Shachar Fleishman, Amazon
MeshCNN is a deep neural network for triangular meshes, which applies convolution and pooling layers directly on the mesh edges. MeshCNN learns to exploit the irregular and unique mesh properties.
Text-Based Editing of Talking-Head Video
Authors: Ohad Fried, Michael Zollhöfer, and Maneesh Agrawala, a Stanford University; Ayush Tewari and Christian Theobalt, Max Planck Institute for Informatics; Adam Finkelstein and Kyle Genova, Princeton University; Eli Shechtman and Zeyu Jin, Adobe; and, Dan B. Goldman, Google
Text-based editing of talking-head video supports adding, removing, and modifying words in the transcript, and automatically produces video with lip synchronization that matches the modified script.
SurfaceBrush: From Virtual Reality Drawings to Manifold Surfaces
Authors: Enrique Rosales, University of British Columbia and Universidad Panamericana; Jafet Rodriguez, Universidad Panamericana; and, Alla Sheffer, University of British Columbia
VR tools enable users to depict 3D shapes using virtual brush strokes. SurfaceBrush converts such VR drawings into user-intended manifold 3D surfaces, providing a novel approach for modeling 3D shapes.
Puppet Master: Robotic Animation of Marionettes
Authors: Simon Zimmermann, James Bern, and Stelian Coros, ETH Zurich; and, Roi Poranne, ETH Zurich and University of Haifa
We present a computational framework for robotic animation of real-world string puppets, based on a predictive control model that accounts for the puppet dynamics the kinematics of the robot puppeteer.
For even more highlights, check out the Technical Papers Preview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/EhDr3Rs5fTU.
In addition, the Art Papers program offers a platform to explore and interrogate research that focuses, specifically, on scientific and technological applications in art, design, and humanities. Highlights for 2019 include:
CAVE: Making Collective Virtual Narrative
Authors: Kris Layng, Ken Perlin, and Sebastian Herscher, New York University / Courant and Parallux; Corrine Brenner, New York University; and, Thomas Meduri, New York University/ Courant and VRNOVO
CAVE is a shared narrative virtual reality experience. Thirty participants at a time each saw and heard the same narrative from their own unique location in the room, as they would when attending live theater. CAVE set out to disruptively change how audiences collectively experience immersive art and entertainment.
Learning to See: You Are What You See
Authors: Memo Akten and Rebecca Fiebrink, Goldsmiths, University of London; and, Mick Grierson, University of the Arts, London
“Learning to See" utilizes a novel method in "performing" visual, animated content — with an almost photographic visual style — using deep learning. It demonstrates both the collaborative potential of AI, as well as the inherent biases reflected and amplified in artificial neural networks, and perhaps even our own neural networks.
To discover more highlights, check out the Art Papers Preview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6uhyhW58A2M.
Technical Papers programming is open to participants at the Full Conference Platinum and Full Conference registration levels only. Art Papers programming is open to the Experiences level and above. Learn more about SIGGRAPH 2019 and register here: s2019.SIGGRAPH.org/register.
About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH 2019
ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community where researchers, artists, and technologists collide to progress applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience for inspiring transformative advancements across the disciplines of computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2019, the 46th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place from 28 July–1 August at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005426/en/
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 08:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,828
While the focus and objectives of IoT initiatives are many and diverse, they all share a few common attributes, and one of those is the network. Commonly, that network includes the Internet, over which there isn't any real control for performance and availability. Or is there? The current state of the art for Big Data analytics, as applied to network telemetry, offers new opportunities for improving and assuring operational integrity. In his session at @ThingsExpo, Jim Frey, Vice President of S...
May. 24, 2019 07:45 PM EDT Reads: 6,925
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 24, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 24, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 24, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 24, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 24, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 24, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
The Software Defined Data Center (SDDC), which enables organizations to seamlessly run in a hybrid cloud model (public + private cloud), is here to stay. IDC estimates that the software-defined networking market will be valued at $3.7 billion by 2016. Security is a key component and benefit of the SDDC, and offers an opportunity to build security 'from the ground up' and weave it into the environment from day one. In his session at 16th Cloud Expo, Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-Founder of Tufin, ...
May. 23, 2019 10:30 PM EDT Reads: 11,498
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 23, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 23, 2019 05:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 23, 2019 04:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821